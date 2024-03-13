Sitthiphong

Shares of Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) have not received much attention on this platform. Crane NXT has been separated from Crane Company (CR) in the spring of 2023 in order to create a leading and focused industrial technology company, with each business now being run by separate and incentivized management teams.

Soon after its separation, which took place less than a year ago, shares have risen 50%, with shares now trading at a reasonable 15 times adjusted earnings.

Amidst modest leverage, a bolt-on deal just being announced, and growth ambitions, multiples do not look demanding, although some investors fear the long-term prospects and positioning of the business, which the company successfully counters so far. Given this discussion, I am taking a somewhat neutral stance here, although I am keen to learn more about the M&A ambitions of the firm.

On Crane NXT

Crane NXT provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate the most valuable assets of customers. With its predecessors having won the right to US currency back in 1879, Crane NXT now provides advanced detection and sensing systems, micro-optics materials technology, self-learning image recognition and advanced substrate manufacturing.

Two-thirds of a >$1.3 billion revenue base is generated from the so-called CPI (Crane Payment Innovation) segment, which provides these advanced detection systems and related software to authenticate and manage transactions. The remaining revenue base comes from Crane Currency, the materials technology business to protect currency and valuable products.

Nearly two-thirds of these sales are generated in North America, as the company has an incredible customer tenure, with some 70% of sales generated with clients which have been a customer for more than 20 years, including many central banks. While there have been concerns about the amount of money in circulation, this has actually risen over time. Note that these solutions apply to other valuable products and ID identification as well.

It should be said that a $1.3 billion revenue business has seen solid growth on the back of organic growth and M&A efforts, as this was just a $300 million business in 2010, which moreover has seen margins increase from the teens to high-twenties over the same period of time.

The company guided for impressive growth at the time of the separation, having a 5-year plan to more than double sales to $3 billion, alongside similar margins and mid-single digit organic growth. A big part of the growth has to come from M&A efforts, as the company is willing to leverage up to 3 times EBITDA in order to achieve this.

What Happened Since The Spin-Off?

Shares of Crane NXT traded around the $40 mark when the spin-off was effectuated in April of last year. In May of last year, the company posted strong first quarter results, as it hiked the full year adjusted earnings number to $3.90 per share, plus or minus 15 cents, based on the assumption of $50 million in corporate cost overhead following the separation.

The company kept hiking the guidance alongside the second and third quarter earnings release, as in February, the company reported its full-year results for 2023. Full-year sales rose 4% to $1.39 billion, driven by the smaller Crane Currency business, with growth in Crane Payment Innovation being less impressive.

In terms of profits, the reversal happened, with margins in CPI being better than the smaller Crane Currency segment, as corporate cost overhead of $72 million was higher than previously guided for at $50 million, but of course there was the spin-off this year. GAAP earnings of $188 million came in at $3.28 per share and were down compared to last year. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.16 per share, better than guided for, but down from $4.35 per share on this metric in 2022.

For 2024, the company guided for adjusted earnings between $4.10 and $4.35 per share on the back of core sales seen anywhere between minus 1% and plus 2%. Despite the fact that earnings are more or less flattish between 2022 and expected in 2024, shares have risen from $40 to current levels of $60 per share, although that it must be said that shares traded at this level last summer already.

This values the business at 15 times adjusted earnings, as the 57 million shares of Crane NXT now value equity at $3.4 billion, a valuation which includes $418 million in net debt which is equal to approximately the reported adjusted EBITDA number of $389 million.

A Big Deal

In March, Crane NXT announced that it has reached a $270 million cash deal to acquire OpSec Security from Investcorp. OpSec provides brand protection and authentication solutions, serving brands, governmental agencies and financial institutions.

The transaction is set to add $130 million in sales in 2024, suggesting that about a 2 times sales multiple has been paid, as the deal is expected to be accretive to 2025 earnings (with closing seen in the second quarter of this year). The deal presentation reveals an expected $20 million EBITDA, revealing margins of around 15%, which comes in much lower than Crane NXT itself which posts margins nearly double that percentage.

Given the price tag, the transaction is valued at 7% of Crane NXT's own valuation, while the own business trades at a roughly 2.7 times sales multiple. Looking at EBITDA, a 13.5 times multiple has been paid, while the own business trades around 10 times EBITDA. The discrepancy comes from the difference in the margin profile. It all looks quite fair.

Post the deal, the company will operate with $688 million in net debt, as pro forma leverage ratios are seen at 1.7 times EBITDA. The transaction will add nearly 10% to reported sales and a lower percentage to earnings growth.