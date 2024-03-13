pingingz

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) owns about 140,000 route miles of fiber, strategically located in high population and job growth MSAs of the southeast. This fiber is broadly known to be a valuable asset, but Uniti as a company has long struggled with its high leverage, which is becoming increasingly expensive to service in the new interest rate environment. Recent developments, however, provide Uniti with 2 pathways in which to overcome its debt burden, and each has the potential to be quite lucrative for shareholders.

2 Pathways For Uniti To Reward Shareholders

Increased cash flow through lease-up, allowing more comfortable servicing of debt + dividend. Outright sale of the company or its assets

We will explore each of these in greater detail below, but let us first discuss the changes in the broader fiber sector that are opening up these pathways.

Demand Surge In Fiber

Fiber has traditionally been overbuilt, resulting in generally low utilization rates. Indeed, Uniti's fiber is only partially leased, with the majority of its capacity vacant. It was overbuilt intentionally with the idea that it would become increasingly expensive to lay new fiber and that a higher demand for fiber is likely in the future.

Well, that higher-demand future is becoming closer to a reality. 5G and AI are collectively contributing to a tremendous demand for data, which in turn stimulates demand for fiber. Hyperscalers, such as megacap tech companies, are joining telcos and internet service providers as huge fiber customers.

Renting existing fiber backbones means these companies will only have to lay fiber for the last mile connections whether that be businesses, cell towers, small cells, or individual homes. This creates 2 opportunities for Uniti:

Lease up existing fiber capacity Growth capex to build out connections for customers.

Each of these has the potential to materially improve Uniti's cash flow situation

Uniti Cash Flow - Current Problems And Future Opportunity

In 2024, UNIT is calling for adjusted EBITDA of $940 million. That is quite a bit of EBITDA for a company with a market cap of $1.5B, but due to capital structure, it is being spread rather thin.

As of 12/31/23 UNIT had about $5.5B in notes and other debt. Due to the legal drama with Windstream and the generally high leverage ratio, UNIT has consistently had a high cost of debt capital. Presently, interest expense is cycling at about $500 million annually.

UNIT

That eats up just over half of the EBITDA.

Another $250 million is being used for Growth Capital Investments or GCI, which is a contractually obligated investment in UNIT's network currently being operated by Windstream.

UNIT

This is not a true expense in the sense that it is building out fiber assets that UNIT owns. It also generates incremental revenue at a cap rate of about 8%. That is not a great cap rate in the fiber sector, but it is at least decent incremental revenue.

Thus, it is not a loss of $250 million, but it is capital demands of $250 million.

In 2024, the scheduling of the GCI is front-half weighted as opposed to being spread throughout the year as it normally is.

This front-end-weighting is putting extra strain on UNIT's cash flows, which they are financing with an ABS bridge loan. Eventually, this will be refinanced as longer-term ABS at a likely better rate, but for now, it is costing them interest at a rate of just over 8%.

Additional strains on UNIT's cash are:

Its dividend - $0.60 X 239 million shares = $143 million annually

Growth investments

Between the $500 million interest expense, $250 million GCI, and $143 million dividend, that is $893 million of after EBITDA cash demands against adjusted EBITDA of $940 million.

Again, not all of this is bad. Dividends are nice for shareholders and the capex does produce income. It just means that UNIT is a bit tight on cash flow, leaving very little for growth investments in an environment where growth opportunities are ample.

Some speculate that the dividend could get cut in an effort to divert more resources to growth. CEO Kenny Gunderman on the 4Q23 earnings call indicated that he does not favor a dividend cut, but he did leave the door open for the possibility of a cut:

Board continues to have confidence in our balance sheet, our liquidity and importantly, in our outlook. We have a very predictable business. We have a very predictable step-down in capital spending, as Paul mentioned, in the coming years. And so the dividend is as much about the future as it is here now, and that confidence remains strong. With that said, they're going to evaluate it each quarter and they're going to look at other equally attractive uses of capital, including investing in the business, including M&A and other things. And so -- but as we sit here today, I think the dividend just underscores the board's confidence in the future of the business."

So while Uniti has a juicy 9.3% dividend yield, I do not think it is a reliable income stock. Instead, the opportunity here comes from the 2 pathways.

Lease-up of existing fiber Asset or company sale

UNIT's Leasing Opportunity

New builds are fine. They come with decent going in cap rates for telco customers and really strong going in cap rates for hyperscaler customers, which tend to utilize a much higher percentage of the capacity.

The real opportunity for Uniti, however, is in leasing up its existing fiber capacity. Fiber cables have many parallel strands, so while the route might be in use, it can be simultaneously leased to other tenants. Less than half of UNIT's capacity is presently being utilized, which is the real estate equivalent of vacancy.

Leasing up underutilized fiber incurs very little incremental capex, making the additional revenues almost pure margin. Uniti has had some success in leasing up its fiber, with consistent new bookings over the past 3 years.

UNIT

The outlook for 2024 is similar, calling for 4%-6% increased revenue.

UNIT

That is okay growth, but perhaps not as much as the market wants to see to feel confident that the dividend is secure.

I believe fear of a dividend cut is a significant contributor to the weakness in UNIT's stock price.

Faster Forward Growth - Not Well Communicated

The somewhat slow growth in 2024 is likely a timing issue that has not been well communicated. There is a process for fiber lease-up to start contributing cash flow.

Master lease agreement Bookings Commencement

Kenny Gunderman:

it's a tremendous amount of demand potential. Again, for Uniti, it's -- well, for all carriers in order to do business with any large customer, including the hyperscalers, you've got to get MLAs in place, which takes anywhere from 6 to 12 months. And we're still in the early stages of getting that done. And despite that, we're still seeing a huge demand potential bookings, as you know, precede revenues. So I think the revenue ramp, you really start to see it in 2025 and beyond. And eventually, I think the hyperscalers will be a bigger percentage of our business than the wireless carriers when we reach the sort of steady state. That's how big the demand is."

So while 2024 actual revenue growth is moderate, the visibility of growth in 2025 and beyond is materially improving. I think Kenny's comment about hyperscalers being a bigger percentage of business than wireless carriers went overlooked.

Presently, Uniti's revenue is overwhelmingly from carriers, so for hyperscalers to eclipse that it would nearly be a doubling of revenue.

It is speculation, of course, but it is not that far off from the general fiber industry chatter about demand. Note that this is starting to show up in consensus numbers. Take a look at the anticipated AFFO/share spike in 2026.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Since incremental lease-up tends to come with very high margins, demand of this nature could grow UNIT's EBITDA well beyond the point of comfortably supporting the dividend. If this happens, UNIT will be worth substantially more than its market price.

Pathway #2: Sale Of Assets Or Company

There have been quite a few fiber transactions that provide a nice comp set from which to estimate UNIT's asset value.

S&P Global Market Intelligence did a meta-analysis of fiber transactions from 2015 through June 2022.

Across all 34 U.S. deals worth $83.80 billion since 2015, fiber networks are selling for an average of $99,345 per mile, $2,191 per strand mile and a 10.6X cash flow multiple."

Uniti has assets beyond its fiber portfolio, but copper is not all that salable, so let us look at the fiber value in isolation. Uniti owns 140,000 route miles of fiber, which at the average price of other transactions would be an asset value of $13.9B.

Netting out UNIT's $7.5B of liabilities would be an equity value of roughly $6.4B or just over $26 per share.

Alternatively, we could look at the value per strand mile, as that would take network density into account. Uniti owns 8.5 million strand miles of fiber which at $2191 per strand mile would be an asset value of $18.6B or about $46 per share.

The meta-analysis referenced above only went through mid-2022. There have been a couple of fiber transactions/valuations since then.

At the very low end of the value per mile is the October 2023 Searchlight proposed buyout of Consolidated Communications (CNSL).

9.6X LTM EBITDA multiple

60,000 route miles

$51,666 per route mile

I think this pricing is quite low and largely driven by the weakness of CNSL as a standalone company. The following image is from CNSL's presentation, essentially outlining how badly they needed this buyout.

CNSL

I think Uniti's fiber is worth substantially more than this. In fact, there was already an attempted buyout of Uniti at $15 per share, which the company rejected.

Crown Castle's (CCI) activism provides another glimpse of the value of large fiber portfolios. Ted Miller's activist presentation suggests CCI fiber could be sold for $12.5B. CCI has 90,000 route miles, indicating a value per mile of about $139,000.

That valuation would suggest that UNIT's fiber is worth $19.46B, or about $49 per share. That is probably on the high end of what fiber could go for, and I do not think Uniti could sell for that much.

Uniti Group Upside Versus Risk

Uniti is clearly trading well below its asset value. The fiber alone is worth somewhere around $16 to $40 per share, depending on where it is priced in the range of typical fiber transactions. Thus, I think a company sale outcome would be a huge win for shareholders, with potential returns of 200% or more.

However, it is unclear if Uniti is willing to sell. As previously mentioned, they have already rejected a $15 buyout offer, which at today's market price would have been a great deal for shareholders.

Thus, I think the more likely outcome is that Uniti will chug along as an independent company. Strong cash flows are being offset by expensive debt servicing. If the demand is as strong as it looks, there is a very real potential for rapid revenue expansion over the next 5 years, which could fully overcome the challenges presented by leverage.

Debt to EBITDA is currently in the mid-6s, which is a bit above the healthy range, which would arguably be below 5.5X. Leasing up the portfolio could increase EBITDA significantly, thereby restoring healthier leverage. It would then create a favorable snowball effect in that the better ratio would allow them to refinance at significantly cheaper rates.

Beyond the leverage, Uniti's biggest risk is something wonky happening with Windstream. There have been rumors of Uniti and Windstream recombining. As expected, Uniti refused to comment on these rumors on the conference call. The stock has traded up significantly since the rumors surfaced, but not enough is known at this point to really know if it is real or if it is favorable.

The Bottom Line

While Uniti is an above-average risk stock, I think it still presents a favorable reward relative to the risk given the extremely high asset value and the surge in demand for fiber, which could lead to material earnings growth.