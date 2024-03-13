Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Adding Meta To The WisdomTree Dividend Indexes

Mar. 13, 2024 5:40 AM ETDLN, DGRW, DEW, META
Summary

  • On February 1, Meta Platforms declared the initiation of its quarterly dividend payment as part of its full-year 2023 results.
  • Meta’s initial dividend payment represents about 12% of its annual earnings, which is still conservative with respect to its peers and the broader U.S. market.
  • Upon inclusion in WTDI and WTLDI, we expect the under-weight in Meta to be significantly reduced but still exist, given its current market capitalization weight compared to its Dividend Stream weight.

By Alejandro Saltiel, CFA

On February 1, Meta Platforms Inc. (META) declared the initiation of its quarterly dividend payment as part of its full-year 2023 results. The company announced a $0.50 quarterly payment, which represents an approximate $5 billion cash outlay and

