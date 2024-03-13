Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) retails and wholesales apparel. The company operates retail stores under brands such as Anthropologie, Free People, and Urban Outfitters, mostly offering apparel to young people. In addition, the company operates menus & venues, offering a handful of restaurants and event venues. As of Q4/FY2024, the company operates a total of 706 locations, excluding franchising locations.

URBN Q4 Investor Presentation

Despite achieving good revenue growth, Urban Outfitters’ stock has had a poor performance in the past decade, only appreciating by 12% in the period with a wide price range. The company spends its cash flows on growth investments as well as share buybacks, leaving no room for dividends in the period.

Ten Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Don’t Get Fooled by Topline Growth

Urban Outfitters has achieved a great amount of growth with constant growth efforts; the company’s topline has grown at a CAGR of 11.9% in the past two decades from FY2004 to FY2024. The company constantly increases its store footprint with organic investments to fuel the increasing sales.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

I do not believe that investors should look at sales growth only, though; coupled with the growth, Urban Outfitters’ margins have taken a steady road downwards. The profitability trend is highly worrying, as the trend has resulted in stagnant operating income over the long term. Urban Outfitters’ FY2024 operating income stands at $388.1 million compared to a similar figure of $365.4 million in FY2015 despite revenues increasing by 55.1% in the same period.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

It seems that Urban Outfitters’ underlying store performance is bad, as constant investments in new stores doesn’t raise the earnings level. The Urban Outfitters search term peaked in 2012-2013 on Google, and has been on a decline ever since with the Anthropologie brand showing a similar result. I believe that a deteriorating brand image is the main reason behind the lacking earnings growth.

'Urban Outfitters' Search Term Performance (Google Trends)

While significant improvements in earnings were made from FY2023 to FY2024 from a normalized EPS of $1.70 into $3.25, I don’t think improved margins can be extrapolated too much into the future with the poor brand visibility trend. The year-over-year improvement from a 4.9% operating margin into a 7.5% margin was due to a gross margin improvement of 3.6 percentage points, now raising the gross margin into near the company’s long-term trendline. While Urban Outfitters’ earnings could still very possibly grow in FY2025 with an improved consumer sentiment, the long-term margin trajectory haunts the company. Notably, the Google Trends graph doesn’t show an improvement in the search term despite the stronger FY2024 performance, making me suspicious about the improvement’s sustainability.

Capital Expenditures Worsen Cash Flows

Opening new locations and maintaining current locations takes a good amount in capital investments. In FY2024, Urban Outfitters spent $199.6 million in capital expenditures while depreciation & amortization was only $102.5 million in the year; Urban Outfitters’ capital expenditures are well over the company’s D&A on quite a constant basis, making cash flows worse than earnings lead to believe.

URBN Q4 Investor Presentation

In Urban Outfitters’ Q4 earnings call, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron communicated that the company is anticipating to open 58 new stores and to close 21 within FY2025, translating into a store count growth of 5.2% within the year. Store investments are expected to take up around half of Urban Outfitters’ planned capital expenditures of $210 million for the year. The other half of planned capital expenditures are related to logistic capacity investments, and general supporting functions for the company in IT and home office costs.

While a lot of the capital expenditures are spent for growth initiatives, it is important to remember that historically the investments haven’t translated into growing total earnings. The investments have been done to keep up the current earnings level, and I believe the long-term trend will stay similar unless the brand image is significantly improved. The fulfillment capital expenditures seem to be slowing down with the transition into a new Nuuly fulfillment facility, but new store openings' CapEx increases as much as fulfillment CapEx decreases.

I Do Not See Probable Upside

With good earnings growth from FY2023 to FY2024, the stock has rallied quite well in the past year. There is merit to the rally due to the improved margin level, but I see the current stock price as an unattractive risk-to-reward considering Urban Outfitters’ long-term performance. The company has a forward P/E multiple of 11.4.

To demonstrate the valuation, I constructed a discounted cash flow model. In the DCF model, I estimate a historically poor margin performance to continue after quite a strong FY2025 performance. While I estimate the revenue growth to slow down in gradual steps with a total CAGR of 4.8% from FY2024 into FY2034 and a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%, the margin trajectory weighs on the DCF model’s value assumption. For FY2025, I estimate improvements from an improving consumer sentiment and a new fulfillment facility contributing into an EBIT margin of 7.7%. Afterwards, I estimate the margin to continue falling into an eventual stable level of 6.5%. I estimate the capital expenditures to slow down with slowing growth, but the cash flow conversion to stay at quite a poor level considering the modest earnings growth pace.

With the mentioned estimates along with a cost of capital of 11.38%, the DCF model estimates Urban Outfitters’ fair value at $33.55, around 18% below the stock price at the time of writing. The historical performance doesn’t allow for further stock appreciation, and Google Trends doesn’t suggest an improving performance from the future – in my opinion, the stock’s risk-to-reward is poor.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The used weighted average cost of capital is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

Urban Outfitters doesn’t leverage debt in the company’s financing and hasn’t done so in a very long period of time; I estimate the financing strategy to stay the same with a long-term debt-to-equity ratio of 0%. For the risk-free rate on the cost of equity side, I use the United States’ 10-year bond yield of 4.14%. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s latest estimate for the United States, updated on the 5th of January. Yahoo Finance estimates Urban Outfitters’ beta at a figure of 1.53. Finally, I add a small liquidity premium of 0.2%, creating a cost of equity and WACC of 11.38%.

How I'd Turn More Bullish

Despite the overall negative tone, it must be noted that Urban Outfitters' margin improved significantly in FY2024 in a challenging environment. For me to turn more optimistic about the company's future, though, the margin level's sustainability needs to be demonstrated for a couple of years more. One year of wider gross margins alone doesn't prove enough, especially as the FY2023 financials had weak comparison figures.

I see the margin level's sustainability quite unlikely. Urban Outfitters needs to improve its brands' appeal to keep up a good long-term performance, that the company hasn't been able to do yet. Still, the potential for a brand improvement should be noted; in such a scenario, the stock could still have room for great appreciation.

Takeaway

Urban Outfitters’ historical revenue growth hasn’t translated into a rising stock price in a long time. The reason seems to be in an underperforming brand image with Google trends showing a poor search term trend for two of the company’s main brands. Still, Urban Outfitters seems to be scaling the store footprint, worsening cash flows due to investments but not improving total earnings over the long term with the seemingly weak brand. The stock price seems to be priced for a better performance than I anticipate in light of Urban Outfitters’ poor margin trajectory – until the brand performance improves or the stock price falls considerably, I have a sell rating for the stock.