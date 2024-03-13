Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Myomo's Revolutionary MyoPro Brace: A Buy In Neurological Mobility Aid

Mar. 13, 2024 6:55 AM ETMyomo, Inc. (MYO) Stock1 Comment
Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
617 Followers

Summary

  • Myomo offers revolutionary MyoPro braces that enhance mobility for upper limb disabilities due to various neurological conditions.
  • The company is experiencing a record number of orders, leading to sustainable revenue growth and expansion in the Chinese and German markets.
  • Myomo's strategic focus includes scaling operations globally and investing in R&D to remain competitive and innovate in medical orthotics.
  • Myomo's robotic brace, MyoPro, has been reclassified by the CMS as a powered arm brace, increasing accessibility for Medicare Part B beneficiaries.
  • Despite risks, such as regulatory changes and potential competition, Myomo's stock is undervalued and presents a good investment opportunity.
Mano cibernética de la mujer amputada. La mujer discapacitada está cambiando la configuración de la prótesis robótica.

Viorel Kurnosov/iStock via Getty Images

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) is a pioneer in medical myoelectric orthotics. Founded in 2004, the company delivers a robotic brace that aids in restoring function for paralyzed or weakened upper limbs affected by stroke, spinal cord injury, and multiple sclerosis. MYO's CEO announced that the

This article was written by

Myriam Alvarez profile picture
Myriam Alvarez
617 Followers
My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MYO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MYO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MYO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.