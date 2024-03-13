Viorel Kurnosov/iStock via Getty Images

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) is a pioneer in medical myoelectric orthotics. Founded in 2004, the company delivers a robotic brace that aids in restoring function for paralyzed or weakened upper limbs affected by stroke, spinal cord injury, and multiple sclerosis. MYO's CEO announced that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services [CMS] reclassified MyoPro as a powered arm brace, extending accessibility for Medicare Part B beneficiaries and fueling a record number of orders in Q4 2023. MYO is also growing in the Chinese and German markets. This demand increase has led to sustainable revenue growth while maintaining R&D expenses. In my valuation analysis, the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation multiple, making it a good “buy” at these levels despite its risks.

Revolutionary Technology: Business Overview

Myomo is a medical myoelectric company that delivers myoelectric orthotics to expand mobility for patients with neurological disorders and upper-limb disabilities. It was founded in 2004 and went public in 2017. MYO is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Its business is centered around selling wearable medical devices, and its flagship product today is the MyoPro brace. This revolutionary technology lets people electronically control a prosthetic brace, allowing them to regain functionality and mobility.

Therefore, the MyoPro is technically a robotics-controlled brace that helps recover function in arms and hands that have lost mobility due to neuromuscular conditions, including brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS], and multiple sclerosis [MS]. This sophisticated orthosis assists people with reduced muscle function in performing actions with their upper extremities, such as lifting objects, opening doors, or executing personal care that requires fine motor skills.

Source: Myomo Investor Presentation January 2024.

The MyoPro brace can even restore movement and exercise muscle re-education, which involves training muscles to regain neuronal connections. It is an advanced assistive technology that helps to contract and move upper limbs after they've been paralyzed or weakened, helping to increase the range of motion to overcome the challenge of recovering from neurological injuries or disorders. The device detects electrical signals from the brain and the user's muscles, amplifying them to control and enhance the natural limb's movement.

The device reads the myoelectric signals from the skin's surface without implants in a noninvasive way to activate small motors to move the limb as the wearer commands with total user control and without electrical stimulation. They call this the "power steering for your arm." MyoPro is the only product in the market for restoring function and rehabilitating upper limbs. The brace is engineered to integrate with the user's arm, providing mechanical assistance in response to the wearer's fainted muscle signals. It has a control panel to personalize the device's use and straps and harnesses for comfortable wear. Articulating wrist and hand motors support fine motor capabilities and a range of natural arm and hand motions. The MyoPro is, without a doubt, a revolutionary life-changing technology.

MYO’s Global Aspirations and Operational Scaling

As such, it’s no surprise that on March 7, in the company’s most recent earnings call, MYO's CEO, Paul Gudonis, announced increased patient accessibility. In November 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services [CMS] reclassified the MyoPro under Medicare Part B for individuals over 65. This facilitates market adoption, with approximately 150 new candidates in the pipeline for evaluation and gauging for the MyoPro arm brace as of December 2023. As a result, 187 orders were placed in Q4 2023, up 87% compared to Q4 2022. So, I believe the market for MyoPro will quickly grow from here as regulators seem favorable to it, and its value proposition is immense for patients.

Moreover, MYO’s strategic plans for 2024 include market expansion through this new coverage for Medicare Part B to make MyoPro a standard for patients with upper limb disabilities. It could benefit younger patients enrolled in commercial plans who are expected to follow Medicare's guidelines and approve MyoPro coverage. Currently, MYO sees orthotics and prosthetics [O&P] clinics as a channel for MyoPro distribution through the Centers of Excellence program. This program provides training and certification to O&P clinics to evaluate user candidates, ensure that the brace fits correctly, and provide follow-up care for the device. O&P clinics also facilitate the identification of patients whose lives could be improved using the MyoPro device, and a larger number of patients could gain access to the device. This is a fantastic marketing idea and also helps the company focus on the niche that will benefit the most from its technology.

Source: Myomo Investor Presentation January 2024.

Additionally, MYO's CEO highlighted the possibility of international market expansion in Germany and China. MYO’s plans for the German market are particularly promising, as now 90% of the population is covered by SHI. This is why Germany was a noteworthy portion of the company’s revenues in Q4 2023. For context, 73% of MYO’s revenues came from the US, but 16% originated from Germany. This is particularly promising because Germany is a promising foothold for future international expansion across the EU. Moreover, China accounts for 1% of the company’s total sales today, but given the enormous size of that market, there’s still immense untapped potential across global markets as well.

Today, MYO plans to hire 50 to 60 employees by H2 2024 to meet anticipated demand and increase clinical, manufacturing, and reimbursement capacities. Additionally, MYO continues to grow its R&D expenses to remain competitive, continue innovation, and expand its IP portfolio.

Undervalued: Valuation Analysis

So, I believe the stage is set for rapid expansion across multiple markets with its hit product, the MyoPro. However, from an investment perspective, it’s worth noting that the company’s full-year revenues for 2023 remain relatively small in the grand scheme of things. For context, the company reported $19.24 million in full-year revenues for 2023 while trading at a significantly higher market cap of $101.73 million. This implies a P/S ratio of 5.29. However, according to Seeking Alpha’s dashboard, the company’s revenues will quickly grow to $36.90 million by 2025, resulting in a forward P/S ratio of 2.76. This is actually a reasonable valuation multiple, especially after considering the sector’s median forward P/S multiple of 3.91. So, I believe the company already appears relatively undervalued by this metric alone.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Moreover, I consider the company’s MyoPro product to have all the ingredients necessary for success. It has a verified product-market fit and a stable foothold across several jurisdictions, which should serve as a launchpad for rapid expansion. Also, the company appears to have all the resources necessary for growth, holding $8.86 million in cash and no debts. The only yellow flag is that the company burned through roughly $6.32 million in 2023 to fund its operations. I obtained this estimate by adding the CFOs and CAPEX for 2023. However, I think that given its healthy business and promising product growth, the company will have no issues in raising additional funds to finance its expansion. In any case, it has, at the very least, 1.4 years of cash runway at the current burn rate.

Moreover, it’ll likely become increasingly self-sustaining as revenues increase. This is because the EBIT margins improved from -68.6% to -42.8%, so I believe the cash burn rate will decrease relatively quickly as revenues compound through the MyoPro. Hence, I rate the stock a “buy” due to its strong product growth and still largely untapped potential.

Investment Caveats

Nevertheless, MYO does have some key risks that investors need to consider. Concretely, Germany and the US have favorable views on the MyoPro, but it could change, which is largely outside the company's control. Just as the favorable reclassification of the MyoPro was favorable, it could also be that regulators in other jurisdictions stifle MYO’s ability to grow elsewhere. Moreover, reimbursement rates remain a variable outside the company’s control that can highly influence sales. For now, individuals over 65 seem to be favorably covered, but there’s a lot of nuance even for them, let alone other potential market segments.

Lastly, I think there is still some room for competitors, as alternative solutions at lower prices could appear and take away from MYO’s future growth. This ties into the company’s ability to execute its ambitious growth plans. Overspending on growth or financing issues can further complicate the picture. However, overall, I think the stage is set for success for the company, and I believe these risks are more than justified by the positives I mentioned in the rest of the article.

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Conclusion

Overall, MYO is a promising company, particularly because of the MyoPro and its large market potential. However, scaling growth and dealing with regulators across multiple jurisdictions remain key risks. Moreover, financing could become an issue if management isn’t reasonable about cash deployment in this early growth stage. Yet, despite these risks, the positives in MYO are fantastic and largely outweigh the negatives. The stock also appears to be trading at a relatively low valuation multiple, particularly compared to the rest of its sector peers and in light of its future growth potential. Hence, I think the stock is a good “buy” at these levels for long-term investors.