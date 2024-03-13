Boy Wirat/iStock via Getty Images

Core services CPI - 61% of total CPI and infamous for historic head fakes - is approaching 6% annualized six-month average.

The "core services" CPI (services minus energy services) is crucial. The majority of consumer spending goes to core services, and Powell keeps talking about it. Core services include housing costs, expressed in rent factors. And people, including Powell, have been saying that rents will eventually come down, we know that, etc., etc., so we also look at core services without housing. And both measures have been re-heating for months - with both their six-month moving averages approaching 6% annualized!

The overall CPI has been pushed down by plunging energy prices and by dropping durable goods prices. But it has also been re-accelerating on a month-to-month basis for the past three months, rising 0.44% in February from March (5.4% annualized), the worst increase since August, and accelerated year-over-year to 3.2% (from 3.1%).

And the core CPI, which excludes food and energy, has been pushed down by dropping durable goods prices, but it has been accelerating on a month-to-month basis since June, and the three-month moving average reached 4.2% annualized in February, the highest since May, according to the data from Tuesday's Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Fed has been in search of "confidence" that inflation continues to cool. But this is not a confidence-inspiring chart. Maybe they'll have to search for confidence a little longer.

The guilty party: Core services CPI

We've been disconcerted here for months about how inflation in core services, after cooling a bunch, has been reheating. But that's how inflation is - it produces head fakes and then serves up nasty surprises.

"Core services" CPI jumped by 5.6% annualized in February from January (blue), on top of the 8.2% spike in the prior month.

The six-month moving average accelerated to 5.8% annualized, the worst since May 2023. Month-to-month data is very volatile, but the six-month moving average shows the trend, and the trend has been getting hotter in a very disconcerting way since mid-2023:

And for your amusement, here are some of the historic head fakes of core services:

"Core Services without Housing" CPI - we'll get to housing in a moment - jumped by 7.7% annualized in February from January, on top of the 11.6% spike in the prior month. But the month-to-month data is super-volatile. So we look at the six-month moving average to see the trend, and the trend is horrible.

The six-month moving average jumped by 5.7% annualized, the hottest since October 2022.

The housing components of core services CPI

Rent of Primary Residence CPI jumped by 5.7% annualized in February from January, after the 4.4% jump in the prior month.

The three-month moving average accelerated to 5.0% annualized. This was the first month since peak rent inflation in February 2022 that the three-month moving average re-accelerated.

The Rent CPI accounts for 7.7% of overall CPI. It is based on rents that tenants actually paid, not on asking rents of advertised units for rent. The survey follows the same large group of rental houses and apartments over time and tracks the rents that the current tenants actually paid in these units.

The Owners' Equivalent of Rent CPI jumped by 5.4% annualized in February from January, on top of the 6.9% spike in the prior month.

The three-month moving average jumped by 5.9% annualized in February from January, after the 6.0% jump in the prior month. The three-month moving average has been in the near-6% range since June, and the long-awaited further cooling remains awol.

The OER index accounts for 26.8% of overall CPI. It is designed to estimate inflation of "shelter" as a service for homeowners and is based on what a large group of homeowners estimates their home would rent for.

"Asking rents…" The Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) and other private-sector rent indices track "asking rents," which are advertised rents of vacant units on the market. Because rentals don't turn over that much, the ZORI's spike in 2021 through mid-2022 never fully translated into the CPI indices because not many people actually ended up paying those asking rents.

The ZORI rose to $1,959 in February, the second month of month-to-month increase after the seasonal dip late last year.

The chart shows the CPI Rent of Primary Residence (blue, left scale) as index value, not percentage change, and the ZORI in dollars (red, right scale). The left and right axes are set so that they both increase each by 50% from January 2017, with the ZORI up by 48% and the CPI Rent up by 36% since 2017.

Rent inflation vs. home-price inflation: The red line represents the CPI for Rent of Primary Residence (tracking actual rents) as an index value, not percent change. The purple line represents the Case-Shiller Home Price 20-Cities Composite Index, which lags a few months and has now put in a double top, with the second decline in a row (see our "Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America"). Both lines are index values set to 100 for January 2000:

Core services by category. The table is sorted by the components' weight in the overall CPI.

Major Services without Energy Weight in CPI MoM YoY Services without Energy 61.0% 0.5% 5.2% Owner's equivalent of rent 26.8% 0.4% 6.0% Rent of primary residence 7.7% 0.5% 5.8% Medical care services & insurance 6.5% -0.1% 1.1% Education and communication services 5.0% 0.5% 1.5% Motor vehicle insurance 2.8% 0.9% 20.6% Admission, movies, concerts, sports events, club memberships 1.9% 4.5% 4.8% Other personal services (dry-cleaning, haircuts, legal services…) 1.5% -0.6% 5.1% Motor vehicle maintenance & repair 1.2% 0.8% 6.5% Water, sewer, trash collection services 1.1% 0.5% 5.3% Video and audio services, cable, streaming 0.9% 0.5% 4.2% Lodging away from home, incl Hotels, motels 1.4% 0.1% -0.4% Pet services, including veterinary 0.4% 1.0% 5.9% Airline fares, other public transportation 1.1% 3.6% -6.1% Tenants' & Household insurance 0.4% -0.1% 4.1% Car and truck rental 0.1% 3.8% -10.0% Postage & delivery services 0.1% 2.2% 3.2% Click to enlarge

Core services price level. Since March 2020, the core services CPI has increased by 19.4%. This chart shows the core services CPI as index value, not as a percentage-change of that index value. You can see that the curve of price levels has become steeper in recent months.

Durable goods CPI

New and used vehicles are the biggies here. Durable goods also include information technology products (computers, smartphones, home network equipment, etc.), appliances, furniture, etc.

The index edged down 0.06% (-0.7% annualized) for the month and by 1.6% year-over-year. Prices started declining in the second half of 2022 as the shortages, supply bottlenecks, and transportation chaos faded, and driven by a historic plunge in used vehicle prices that followed the mind-boggling spike.

From March 2020 to the peak in August 2022, durable goods prices spiked by 23.4%. Since then, they have dropped 3.8%, having given up about 20% of the pandemic spike.

Major durable goods categories MoM YoY Durable goods overall -0.1% -1.6% New vehicles -0.1% 0.4% Used vehicles 0.5% -1.8% Information technology (computers, smartphones, etc.) 0.2% -5.9% Sporting goods (bicycles, equipment, etc.) -0.6% -1.8% Household furnishings (furniture, appliances, floor coverings, tools) -0.3% -2.3% Click to enlarge

New vehicles' CPI has remained essentially unchanged since March 2023, after the 20% price spike in 2021 and 2022. Unlike used vehicles, new vehicle prices have not given up any of that price spike.

In the years before the pandemic, the new vehicle CPI was also meandering along a flat line, though vehicles were getting more expensive. This is the effect of "hedonic quality adjustments" applied to the CPIs for new and used vehicles and other products (chart and detailed explanation of CPI's hedonic quality adjustments).

Used vehicle CPI rose by 0.5% seasonally adjusted in February from January (6.2% annualized), undoing the plunge in the prior month.

Used vehicle CPI had spiked by 53% from February 2020 through January 2022. From that peak, it has dropped by 14.1%, having given up 40% of its pandemic spike.

Food CPI

Food away from Home CPI increased only 0.1% in February from January, after the 0.5% jump in the prior month. Whether that small 0.1% increase is the beginning of a change in trend or just a one-month volatility blip remains to be seen.

Year-over-year, the index rose 4.5%. Since February 2020, the index has soared by 25%.

The category includes full-service and limited-service meals and snacks served away from home, food at schools and work sites, food from vending machines and mobile vendors, etc.

Food at home CPI - food purchased at stores and markets and eaten off-premises - was unchanged in February from January, and was up 1.0% from a year ago. But the index is up 25% from February 2020, and prices are painfully high.

Energy

The CPI for energy products and services jumped by 2.3% in February from January, seasonally adjusted (31% annualized). Compared to a year ago, the index was down 1.9%.

CPI for Energy, by Category MoM YoY Overall Energy CPI 2.3% -1.9% Gasoline 3.8% -3.9% Utility natural gas to home 2.3% -8.8% Electricity service 0.3% 3.6% Heating oil, propane, kerosene, firewood 0.7% -4.3% Click to enlarge

Gasoline accounts for about half of the energy price index. And it's seasonal with the lowest prices in December/January and the highest prices during drive-time in the summer. The chart shows both, the seasonally adjusted price levels (red) and not seasonally adjusted price levels (blue).

