Tesla (TSLA), Ford (F), GM among automakers to get low ratings for their partial automation systems. (00:25) Pentagon said to end plan for $2.5B Intel (INTC) grant: report. (01:44) Boeing (BA) fallout: Airlines brace for delayed plane deliveries. (02:55)

Partial driving automation systems from major automakers such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Ford (NYSE:F), and General Motors (NYSE:GM) received dull ratings from a study, which noted that most of such systems did not include adequate measures to prevent misuse or retain driver focus.

A study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested about 14 partial driving automation systems from BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Ford, General Motors, Genesis, Lexus (TM), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Tesla, and Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) and found only one of them to earn an acceptable rating. Two were rated marginal, and 11 were rated poor.

“Some drivers may feel that partial automation makes long drives easier, but there is little evidence it makes driving safer,” said IIHS President David Harkey.

IIHS' study found the Teammate system available on the Lexus LS to be the only system tested that earns an acceptable rating. Meanwhile, the GMC Sierra and Nissan Ariya earned marginal ratings.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E, Genesis G90, Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan, Tesla Model 3, and Volvo S90 got poor ratings, in some cases for more than one version of partial automation, the study noted.

The Pentagon has reportedly ended its plan to put forth $2.5B on a grant for semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

According to Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the situation, the decision now leaves the U.S. Commerce Department, which is responsible for doling out the funds from the U.S. CHIPs and Science Act, to make up the shortfall.

The Commerce Dept. was initially only supposed to cover $1B of the $3.5B that Intel is slated to receive for advanced defense and intelligence-related semiconductors.

The news outlet said the deal is slated to position Intel as the dedicated supplier for processors used for military and intelligence applications and could result in a Secure Enclave inside Intel's chip factory.

With the Pentagon reportedly pulling out, it could alter how much Intel and other companies receive from the CHIPs Act, the news outlet said.

Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said last month that the company would receive an award from the U.S. government "very soon," but did not provide an exact timeline.

Intel shares rose 0.8% on Tuesday but is down 1.3% in premarket action on the back of the report.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Intel did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

As Boeing's (NYSE:BA) quality issues escalate, major U.S. airlines are now scaling back their aircraft delivery expectations or are considering a switch to rival plane makers to meet targets.

United (UAL) asked Boeing (BA) to stop building 737 Max 10s as it eyes ordering a smaller variant of the plane from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). The announcement was made after three of the airline's flights were involved in incidents last week, in addition to this week's fuel leakage incident on a 777-300 flying from Sydney to San Francisco.

And we told you Tuesday on Wall Street Lunch that Southwest Airlines (LUV) said it plans to reduce capacity due to revised Boeing (BA) delivery expectations.

The incidents this year have only added to the intense scrutiny that Boeing (BA) has been facing since two fatal crashes involving 737 Max planes in 2018 and 2019.

As for the Alaska Air (ALK) flight's midair blowout in January, the National Transportation Safety Board will hold a hearing on August 6 and 7 on its investigation into the incident.

Wall Street on Tuesday ended solidly higher.

The Nasdaq (COMP:IND) gained 1.54% and the S&P 500 (SP500) added 1.12%. The Dow (DJI) climbed 0.61%.

Of the 11 S&P sectors, seven ended in the green, led by Tech, Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. Crude oil is up 1.3% at more than $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is up 2% at more than $73,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.2% and the DAX is up 0.1%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) is up 18% on the back of upbeat Q4 results, despite reporting a quarterly loss and offering a cautious outlook for Q1 and FY2024.

