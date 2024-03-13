Wall Street Breakfast: Against The Clock

Against the clock

Efforts to outlaw TikTok in the U.S. are coming in strong and fast. The House of Representatives will vote on a bipartisan bill today that would force Chinese parent firm ByteDance (BDNCE) to sell its stake in TikTok's U.S. operations or face a nationwide app store ban on the short-form video platform. Note that all American social media networks are blocked in China - under national and security policies that are collectively dubbed the Great Firewall.



What are the fears? In recent years, national security risks surrounding data and software have also sparked concerns in the U.S., especially if information can be shared with the Chinese government. There are additional worries that China's ByteDance can use the TikTok algorithm to track and influence users with selective content promoted by Beijing, and it doesn't help that many parents and mental health professionals have warned against the addictive or destructive nature of the platform. It's a big deal as TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the U.S., with an audience of around 150M users across the country.



A ban won't come easy. Former President Donald Trump already sought to outlaw TikTok or force a sale of its U.S. business to an American company, and while a transaction with Oracle (ORCL) almost went through in 2020, the lawsuits piled up and an injunction was granted to prevent the app from being prohibited. The Biden administration later revoked the planned ban, ordering a national security review in its place, but Chinese tensions and data privacy concerns eventually swept both sides of the aisle and led to a notable House hearing in March. Since then, Montana's state-wide ban on TikTok has been blocked by a federal judge, who said the measure "violates the Constitution in more ways than one" and "oversteps state power."



What to watch: While the new TikTok legislation is expected to pass the U.S. House, it faces an uphill climb in the Senate, though President Biden has stated he would sign the ban should it reach his desk. Despite this outlook, Biden's re-election campaign is using the platform to reach younger voters, following a notable debut on Super Bowl Sunday. Meanwhile, Trump has reversed his support for a ban, saying it would make "young kids go crazy" and empower Facebook (META), which he considers to be "an enemy of the people." TikTok is set to fight to the legal finish, but should it be forced into a divestiture, Rumble (RUM) has expressed interest, and rivals like YouTube Shorts (GOOG, GOOGL) and Instagram Reels (META) might also be watching the latest developments.

Shrugging it off

Wall Street on Tuesday ended solidly higher after the latest consumer inflation report did little to alter market expectations of interest rate cuts. The Consumer Price Index advanced 0.4% M/M in February, as expected, and slightly accelerated from January's 0.3% rise. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.4% M/M, a tad higher than the anticipated figure of +0.3%. Investing Group Leader James Kostohryz believes the Fed needs to shelve consideration of rate cuts, as "the risk of a re-acceleration of inflation is very much on the table," while Citadel's Ken Griffin also warned of prices remaining elevated in the future, saying the Fed shouldn't cut too quickly. (88 comments)

Max fallout

As Boeing's (BA) quality issues escalate, major airlines are now scaling back their plane delivery expectations or are even considering switching suppliers. Boeing aircraft have been involved in back-to-back safety mishaps, the latest being a fuel leakage incident aboard a United Airlines (UAL) flight on Monday. United has already asked Boeing to stop building 737 Max 10s, as it eyes switching to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), while Delta Air (DAL) is preparing for a two-year delay in Max 10 deliveries. Problems at Boeing have additionally impacted Southwest (LUV), whose shares slid 15% on Tuesday after updating capacity growth projections. (5 comments)

Shareholder payouts

Dividend payments to shareholders worldwide reached a record $1.66T last year, up 5.6% Y/Y, according to a new report by asset manager Janus Henderson. "Pessimism over the global economy proved ill-founded in 2023 and although the outlook is uncertain, dividends are well supported," said Ben Lofthouse, head of global equity income. Banks took the lead in shareholder payouts as their profits grew amid higher interest rates, although its positive impact was almost entirely offset by cuts in the mining sector. Banking giants, including heavyweights like JPMorgan (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC), raised their dividends last year after clearing the Fed's annual stress test. (2 comments)