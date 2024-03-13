Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT), although a solid REIT with a strong human moat, a good debt outlook, and a strong portfolio, is probably headed into years of underperformance caused by oversupply in its primary markets.

A REIT Of Sunbelt Apartments

CPT is an S&P 500 REIT whose primary focus is apartments in areas of projected high employment and population growth. It aims at higher-income tenants. Its average monthly rent per home of $1,994 exceeds the national average of $1,372.

CPT Investor Presentation March 2024

Quality is an important commitment for CPT as they aim to please their customers with high-quality buildings staffed with top-notch maintenance crews and technicians.

Their main target is higher income. (CPT Investor Presentation March 2024)

The higher-than-average annual household income for tenants (The median annual household income was $67,521 in 2023) reinforces the focus of the company on higher quality apartments aimed at a middle-class to upper-middle class and a demographic that seeks Luxury apartments in high growth and high employment areas while being offered high standards of maintenance and comfort.

Although a 14-month average lease term might seem low compared to other REITs, they manage the lease terms in a staggered fashion, considering the seasonal changes and thus trying to avoid unoccupancy in their apartments for long.

The results of this were average occupancy rates of 95% in 2023 and 96% in 2022.

The company recognizes this in its 10-K of 2023:

Short-term leases could expose us to the effects of declining market rents. Our average lease terms are approximately fourteen months. As these leases typically permit the residents to leave at the end of the lease term without penalty, our rental revenues are impacted by declines in market rents more quickly than if our leases were for longer terms.

This means that REITs with average lease terms are more exposed to housing market fluctuations than REITs with high occupancy, but the staggering strategy aligns with the high occupancy.

A Moat Worthy Of Sparta

A city is well-fortified which has a wall of men instead of brick - Lycurgus Lawgiver of Sparta

Now, that sounds great, and it is; CPT has pretty good strength in its human capital and, unlike most companies, actually has something to show for it:

It was ranked 33# in the Best Companies to Work ranked by Fortune in 2023, and CPT has ranked in the top 100 for the last sixteen years, placing it in a coveted position regarding quality of work environment.

Having excellent relations with the staff is often ignored, but it is something that should not be overlooked.

One of the greatest investors of all time and the father of Growth Investing, Philip Fisher, included it in this 15 points checklist for assessing great companies:

7. Does the company have outstanding labor and personnel relations?

While human relationships are always complicated, we can assume CPT has, on average, better relations than companies not featured on Fortune’s list or those that are lower on it than CPT.

Excellent relations with the personnel probably translates to lower employee turnover, higher productivity, and fewer legal costs from disgruntled former employees.

A recent study by Gallup has shown that unhappy, burned-out employees cost the global economy a staggering 8.8 trillion dollars and the US economy 1.9 trillion dollars. With this massive impact, a problem of such magnitude can take years to improve. While the global situation looks bleak, it means the moat for CPT stands to maintain itself or grow.

Thus, CPT's human capital moat is excellent and has become a competitive advantage for the whole company.

The Dividend And How To Pay It

REITs must pay at least 90% of their taxable profits as dividends. Naturally, this causes most comparisons of REITs to be centered around dividends; CPT has a well-covered dividend with a 9.086 FFO per share and a Dividend per Share annual of 4.00; the company and its shareholders can sleep soundly knowing only 44% of Funds from Operations are needed to pay dividends.

The other side of this is that the dividend yield of CPT is not particularly attractive and lags behind the rest of the sector.

But this dividend yield is also logical, considering CPT is playing it safe, aiming at a long track record of paying dividends and having a margin of safety around its capacity to pay the dividend; both things are reflected in Seeking Alpha's Dividend Grade. The company has stated that its goal is to be fiscally conservative, and its dividend policy shows this: it chooses a safer dividend rather than a higher one.

Regarding Funds From Operations, one of the best measures of a REIT's capacity to generate income, CPT has a lower FFO than the sector median, lagging its peers by 18.67%.

This is not positive; given the company's age, CPT should be closer to the average, if not beating it by at least some margin.

This would be normal for a younger company that still needs more accumulated industry knowledge and time to develop and leverage competitive advantages that result in higher growth and better margins.

CPT has been in the market since 1981 and, by now, should have matured into a company with an advantageous position that should be reflected in at least slightly above average FFO and not 18.67% worse than the sector median.

This is a worrisome sign and makes for a mixed signal for possible worsening conditions; on one side, we have a company with plenty of experience, significant human capital, and a safer dividend than most; in the event of worsening conditions, it could probably endure the storm better than its peers, but on the other side, it could also be affected in a way to plummets it’s FFO even lower compared to the rest, and with it the damage the price of the stock.

The dividend yield is also significantly lower than that of the rest of the sector, mainly if the 4-year average is used; this is probably one of the biggest drivers of CPT's underperformance compared to the S&P 500.

Their low dividend is also worrisome, considering the age of the company.

Debt Or How To Keep A REIT Alive

The company pulls no punches in their 10-K:

Rising interest rates could increase our borrowing costs, lower the value of our real estate, and decrease our share price, leading investors to seek higher yields through other investments.

As we can see, their debt management seems to be in line with fiscally conservative practices; the growth of the 3.456B in Net Long-Term Debt is contextualized with their financial leverage of 0.768 (which has kept stable and is less than half of the highs of 2005 to 2008, showing a trend of lower and more stable financial leverage in recent years. The debt ratio, calculated from Total Liabilities / Total Assets, also supports this trend.

Fitch's Rating of the debt is A- with a stable outlook. This is good news, considering the debt is nearly one-third of the market cap, but the trendline for leverage and debt ratio does look stable.

Their leverage, net debt, and debt ratio are in line with the promised fiscal conservatism, and an unsecured revolving credit facility allows for greater flexibility if the need for extra credit arises, although with the danger of having flexible interest rates that could potentially be negatively affected by interest rates hikes.

I rate their debt outlook as positive and stable, which is a plus for the company.

The Overperformance Of CPT In 2021 Vs. The S&P 500

Camden Property Trust (CPT) - FORM 10-K | Annual Report

From the 10-K of CPT, the stock has performed similarly to the S&P 500 from 2018 until 2019. In 2020, REITs suffered collectively, and in 2021, we can see how the stock beat the S&P 500 by some margin and afterward started lagging behind the index.

During the 2021 period, apartment demand hit a record high, which caused the building boom, which put 1 million more units in the market, with another million coming up in 2025. We can safely say that other factors were at play during the 2022 and 2023 underperformance. Still, it is an economic fact that CPT is facing an economic oversupply of its main product. This is not a good sign for any stock and will probably be the biggest problem for the company until 2025.

CPT Investor Presentation March 2024

Some of their biggest markets, like Dallas, Phoenix, Austin, Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte, and Los Angeles, are set to be hit quite hard with even more oversupply of apartments, breaking the previous records of 2023. This is not good news for CPT, whose exposition to those markets accounts for 58.6% of the company’s business. While it might seem like just bad luck for having a REIT in an area of quick housing expansion, we might end up falling victim to a bias, as REITs like CPT are part of the reason for the oversupply and not just their hapless victims.

RealPage Market Analytics

As investors, we must be vigilant about falling victim to our bias. The great Charlie Munger gave a fantastic speech listing and explaining some of the most common pitfalls of judgment and prejudice.

The oversupply situation could last into 2026, adding more risk to CPT and potentially driving FFO further apart from the sector median.

From their 10-K, we also see that in 2025, revenue from existing leases will be particularly affected, with 825.5 million from revenue at the previous rental prices going to be affected if oversupply is enormous in 2025. We could see revenue falling as CPT is forced to negotiate lower unit rents.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) - FORM 10-K | Annual Report

This, I believe, could potentially be a considerable danger to their future bottom line and could mean more underperformance in a couple of years after 2025, as the oversupply causes new contracts to be at a lower rate for CPT, and the impact is felt for the next two years, a product of their fourteen-month average lease.

The Forces Of Migration

CPT expects migration into their primary markets to be on their side in the coming years and to counterbalance the oversupply. While their estimates could be precise or even too conservative, the company does need migrants of higher income as their apartments are above average, and the estimates do not have socio-economic criteria. Houston could gain 341,000 people in 2026, but how many of them could pay the higher-than-average rents of CPT apartments?

CPT Investor Presentation March 2024

This raises two issues: the estimates could be wrong, migration could be lower, and the migrants may not be able to afford the apartments.

Meanwhile, the oversupply is more certain; while many building projects could be suspended or not completed, it is more possible. Even considering the previous caveats, this is slightly positive for CPT.

Conclusion

CPT is not a bad business. It is a good REIT with stable debt, a great human resources moat, and decades of experience holding a well-balanced portfolio in areas of high growth and projected population increase. The problem is external to CPT; although the company is partially responsible, it is facing an economic squeeze caused by oversupply in its main markets. This, coupled with years of underperformance, could lead to even more years of lagging behind the market.

Their dividend yield is too low to justify buying for the income alone.

I can’t rate it as a Sell, as that would be unfair to a company that could very well reverse the situation and substantially continue investing during the oversupply years until their portfolio holdings become particularly large and ready for the next demand hike that could put CPT into the forefront of REITs.

But until then, the catalysts for overperformance seem to be years ahead.

I thus rate CPT stock as a HOLD.