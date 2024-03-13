Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Food For Thought: February CPI Continues To Prove Stubborn

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.51K Followers

Summary

  • Monthly headline CPI rose in line with expectations (0.4%), while Core CPI topped expectations, rising 0.4% for the second straight month.
  • Core goods CPI also turned positive after eight months of largely negative prints.
  • On a six-month annualized basis, core and supercore CPI edged closer to 4% and 6%, respectively.

CPI - Consumer Price Index symbol on white blocks on pink background. Business and CPI concept. Copy space.

Sumeth Charee/iStock via Getty Images

By Nikhil Mohan, Economist, Franklin Fixed Income

Key points

  1. Monthly headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose in line with expectations (0.4%), while Core CPI topped expectations, rising 0.4% for the second straight month, suggesting that January's acceleration may not have been a

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton profile picture
Franklin Templeton
4.51K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.