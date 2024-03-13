PeopleImages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) delivered a decent fourth quarter on the face of it, yet there were substantial declines in price on slower guidance for the Q1, despite FY guidance seeming to be kept on track. While the deceleration in Q1 is nothing compared to some of the other upper-premium/luxury brands in fashion, who are at a baseline more mature, we notice that disappointments have been common lately and On is included in that number. Other brands are citing quite definitively a slowdown in general consumption, with even luxury brand portfolios with excellent positioning expecting deceleration. This is something we worried about for On some years ago, when the economy had not yet proven its resilience in the face of rate hikes. It seems On should be able to continue to grow strongly, as it has much more scope for growth before it reaches a mature frontier where macro would have a more decisive impact. Moreover, On has several margin drivers in its favor, so on top of what we believe could be solid achievement on sales, margin lift should also continue.

However, while On does have an important idiosyncratic factor in its growth, we do think some caution is necessary. A difference in the compounded growth trajectory could have a severe impact on valuations, which are highly dependent on future financials, and this is likely the taste investors got on just the Q1 growth guidance being less than hoped. On is benefiting past an operational inflection into major profit gains, but we're just not sure about value.

On Holding Q4 Earnings Review

IS (Q4 PR)

Starting with the IS headlines, figures look very solid. The FY saw stellar growth, with the Q4 showing some deceleration on relatively tough comps and the important fact that pricing was kept solid, while competitors will obviously be engaging in a lot more promotional pricing. On did not do that. They are continuing to take an approach to sell below supply, and go for sell outs, and strong Q4 figures despite full prices and a competitive and promotional holiday season strike us as a solid performance.

There were also other headwinds in EMEA wholesale to call out. There were quite a few door closures that ended up weighing on EMEA results, but also the wholesale figures in general, focused on Central Europe. They've already seen organic declines from those stores before the planned closures next quarter, but there is still quite a lot of incoming impact. Still, EMEA growth was 26% on a CC basis in the Q4 YoY. This door closure impact also has an important bearing on the Q1 guidance, which likely drove the negative price action on earnings release. Wholesale still grew overall, but even in other geographies without closure pressure there were some signs that comps were getting tough to beat and things looked to be slowing down, even in North America. Wholesale grew at 19% CC (constant currency) and 10.7% reported in the Q4.

DTC is what averaged up growth to the higher overall figures with 38.2% growth in the Q4 despite the tough comps. On a CC basis, growth was 49%. It is up substantially in the mix, which contributed to the gross profit growth ahead of sales growth in both the FY and Q4 results, signaling meaningful GM gain.

DTC includes e-commerce but also their new retail strategy of On stores, where they have started to open up significant numbers of stores, with the vague guided plan being around 20 per year, in major cities in APAC, EMEA, and the U.S. This is going to be a new focus in addition to the wholesale strategy outside of e-commerce. The fact that the retail strategy is coming into focus on top of the already vigorous e-commerce business means that we should continue to see margin lift thanks to sustained growth of DTC in the channel mix.

There is also the apparel strategy, which is managed in much the same way as their shoes, and while apparel is still a really small part of the mix at just 18 million CHF compared to 425 million CHF in Q4, it is a growing segment that should make the retail offering and experience more robust. New product releases are also doing well, where both capture of current customer wallet share and new customers are working with a set of successful new launches that are driving down the average age of the On consumer, with the share of under 34 customers growing meaningfully from 24% to 29%.

APAC also still has a lot of space to grow, with it being a huge market for more premium footwear, and indeed the smaller scale and greater scope for growth saw it growing at 57.7%, still far away from the more concerning Chinese macro frontier.

Guidance and Concerns

Guidance must have been the sticking point for investors with the earnings release, where they likely reacted to the deceleration of expected results into Q1 after passing what can be a bit of a noisy quarter for drawing growth trends due to the holiday season and the decision to maintain premium pricing. The slight waffling before actually laying out the guidance by management signals to us that management probably also suspected that the guidance may be where investors get turned off.

For the FY, they started by saying that they think next year could be a 30% growth year, ahead of the 26% CAGR estimation that have into 2026. However, for Q1, they expect a 26% CC sales growth, which is a CC deceleration from 31% in Q4, and a clear deceleration from the trend set in the last FY, and in the Q1 of last year where skies were more open. The implication is, of course, that sales growth should pick up in the quarters after, once the wholesale closures have been digested. They are expecting the closures to have meaningful pressure on EMEA figures.

Now, when we look at EMEA, so we are seeing the door closure impact and in Q1, this is specifically high. So we roughly have a 9% overall impact on the EMEA number in Q1 and 13% roughly for wholesale. So this is really -- the door closures being pronounced in this quarter, and then it will level out more around 5% of the wholesale number. David Allemann, Chairman and Co-Founder of On, Q4 earnings call transcript.

It's not the biggest segment, but that kind of pressure reduces the growth that we'd seen so far as run-rate by quite a lot. Also, the fact that it's not the biggest segment means that the door closures don't fully explain the decelerations. There are no more supply chain shortages which apparently had explained some growth pressure from last year, which of course was a more open-skies year at 78% growth in Q1 2023, so trends are simply slowing on a sequential look.

In general, we think markets are reacting to the fact that quite a few upper premium fashion companies saw some hits on disappointing earnings guidance for the next year, where macro considerations are taking hold. Of what we've seen, none are also in the sports apparel space, but that probably raises suspicion about any signs of deceleration as being a consequence of macro factors. These other companies had similar geographical splits to On, with a lot of U.S. and EMEA focus, but actually more EMEA focus than On where the U.S. economy is probably quite a bit healthier in terms of consumer sentiment and trends. Other disappointing earnings also came from much more mature companies, though.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is that there are quite a lot of growth expectations for On Holding AG. They think they're going to grow by 25% CAGR into 2026, but they are already beginning to run into some sequential problems not fully explained by strategic door closures. We are also not so sure about the U.S. economy, and want to see what happens there after maturity walls in 2024 start to hit company incomes.

Forecasts (marketscreener.com)

Forward valuations are high, even when assuming the guided growth. Only in 2026 do P/Es approach the averages of the athletic premium footwear industry.

They are also planning some improvement of their infrastructure, which should get their margins to guided medium-term targets of 18% EBITDA margin, higher than analyst forecasts according to marketscreener's data.

As most of you are aware, the constraints in our Atlanta warehouse back in Q3 2022 and the resulting shift of volumes to Q4 '22 made for a very tough comparison quarter for our Americas business in particular... ...So we invest in automation in the warehouses. So we expect in '24, basically not an improvement yet, but we will lay the foundation to then see significant improvements in 2024. Martin Hoffmann, Co-CEO, Q4 earnings transcript.

DTC margin lift should be nice, but they are still going to need to spend a lot in marketing, and ultimately growth of the top line is what counts most for these valuations and high expectations. We like the products, we are seeing them everywhere and they are clearly gaining traction, and there is still market share to take, but we just think that the company is not factoring in the macro considerations enough as they are relying on the fact that they are still selling out as of now. If their investments into getting more supply out to customers runs into the end of that excess demand too quickly, things could get ugly. Good growth quarters coming may not necessarily be good-enough growth quarters at current On Holding AG stock valuations.