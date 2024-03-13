Userba011d64_201

Investment thesis

I've been looking for buying opportunities in the steel products sector over the past few months and in February 2024, I opened a position in Canadian steel wire and wire products maker Tree Island Steel (OTCPK:TWIRF) (TSL:CA). Another name that recently caught my attention is Webco Industries (OTCPK:WEBC) and I think this could be a good time to talk about this company considering the Q2 FY24 financial results came out on March 5.

In my view, this was a strong quarter for Webco Industries and the company looks undervalued at the moment as it's trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.8x. While profitability has been decreasing over the past few years as global supply chain issues eased, I think that an EBITDA level of around $40 million for FY24 seems achievable. My rating on Webco Industries' stock is speculative buy, and I think the company could be trading at over 6x EV/EBITDA by the end of 2024. Let's review.

Introduction to the business

Webco Industries was founded in 1969 by the Weber family and is involved in the manufacturing and distribution of carbon and stainless steel tubing products, including boiler tubing, pressure tubing, mechanical tubing, OEM tubing, and stainless tubing. The company has a network of 5 production facilities in the states of Oklahoma and Pennsylvania as well as 8 distribution facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois, and Michigan. Webco Industries claims that it offers "the widest variety of tubing in North America, from standard mill products to custom-made solutions". The firm employs around 1,400 people and it has clients in the oil and gas, petrochemical, agriculture, automotive, and housing sectors among others. No customer accounts for over 10% of net sales and around 90% of revenues come from the USA.

The Q2 FY24 financial results

Moving on to the Q2 FY24 financial results, we can see that revenues fell by 15.8% year on year to $146 million as the prices of carbon steel and stainless steel sheet coil eased. Webco Industries CEO Dana Weber said that the quarter was " impacted by inventory destocking and economic slowdown in various markets we serve, as well as seasonality". On a positive note, the gross profit margin remained stable at 8.9% compared to 8.8% a year earlier thanks to efficiency improvements. However, EBITDA for the Q2 FY24 was $5.3 million versus $8 million a year earlier as selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 7.4% to $11.5 million, mainly due to higher labor costs.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, we can see that falling raw material and product costs have allowed Webco Industries to significantly reduce its inventories over the past several months. The company has used the freed-up funds mainly for capital expenses, including the ongoing construction of the F. William Weber Leadership Campus (it will house its tech center and corporate HQ). Overall, CAPEX rose by 39.1% in H1 2024 to $24.4 million. In addition, Webco Industries reduced its accounts payable as well as debt levels. As of January 31, 2024, the net debt stood at $80 million compared to $82.6 million on July 31, 2023. The company has a total of $60.5 million of available borrowing under its $220 million senior revolving credit facility.

Future of the company

The reopening of US economy in 2021 following pandemic-related shutdowns led to strong demand for steel and Webco Industries was able to pass on cost increases to customers, thus generating strong financial results in FY22 and FY23. With demand easing, it seems that the company’s EBITDA is returning to the levels from FY19.

With US Midwest Domestic Hot-Rolled Coil Steel Futures stabilizing near $850 per tonne in March, I’m optimistic that EBITDA for Q3 FY24 could surpass $10 million (the quarterly results should be released in late May). In addition, HRC steel prices seem to have found strong support at around $700 per tonne, as they have rarely fallen below that level over the past three years. With US GDP growth remaining resilient over the past few quarters, I’m optimistic that demand for tubing products in the country will remain strong in the coming months and Webco Industries could finish FY24 with EBITDA of over $40 million.

Valuation

Webco Industries doesn’t pay a dividend and the strong earnings from the past two fiscal years have thus boosted its tangible book value to $389.34, close to 2.4x its current share price. This is a level which we haven’t seen since September 2021. In addition, the EV/EBITDA ratio stands at just below 4.8x and Webco Industries has often traded above the 6x mark before 2018. In my view, the lower multiple over the past few years could be attributed to expectations that the high EBITDA from FY22 was unsustainable. That being said, I think that EBITDA is stabilizing at about $40 million per year, which should gradually push the valuation of Webco Industries to around 6x EV/EBITDA in the coming months.

Risks

Looking at the downside risks, I think there are two major ones. First, it’s possible that we see a slowdown in the US economy over the remainder of 2024 which could be triggered by macroeconomic headwinds in China and Europe gradually spreading across the globe. This is likely to push down steel prices as well as demand for tubing products in the USA. Second, Webco Industries is listed on the OTC Pink market and the daily trading volume seldom surpasses 200 shares. In fact, the average volume for the past 30 days is just 22 shares as of the time of writing. The lack of listing on a major stock exchange and the low trading volume could keep a lot of investors away from this stock, and the market valuation of Webco Industries could thus remain depressed in the coming months.

Investor takeaway

In my view, Webco Industries booked decent results for Q2 FY24 and the remainder of the fiscal year could be strong as prices for steel products seem to be stabilizing. The company looks cheap based on historical EBITDA and tangible book value multiples, and I’m optimistic that EV/EBITDA could return to 6x in the coming months.

