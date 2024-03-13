Webco Industries: Decent Q2 FY24 Results, Trading At Below 5x EV/EBITDA

Mar. 13, 2024 9:22 AM ETWebco Industries, Inc. (WEBC) Stock
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The company booked EBITDA of $5.3 million in Q2 FY24 despite seasonality and a slowdown in some of its markets.
  • In addition, Webco Industries has strengthened its balance sheet and net debt stood at $80 million at the end of January.
  • In my view, EBITDA seems to be stabilizing at about $40 million per year and the valuation of the company could improve to 6x EV/EBITDA in the coming months.
  • Microcap Review members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Businesswoman analyzes profitability of working company with digital virtual screen graphics, positive, 2024 Planning invest indicators long-term. calculates financial data investments.

Userba011d64_201

Investment thesis

I've been looking for buying opportunities in the steel products sector over the past few months and in February 2024, I opened a position in Canadian steel wire and wire products maker Tree Island Steel (

If you like this article, consider joining Microcap Review. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys.

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
7.17K Followers

Gold Panda has been working as an M&A analyst for over a decade. He's been investing since 2007. Preferring value to growth, he tends to take a relatively conservative approach in his investing. His focus is on small and micro-cap stocks, which he believes is the area that offers the greatest opportunity to exploit market mispricings.

Gold Panda is part of the team that runs the investing group

Microcap Review

He provides a real-time portfolio to the group. Microcap Review focuses on three areas of opportunity in the micro-cap space: arbitrage and special situations, net-nets and undervalued stocks.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSL:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WEBC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WEBC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WEBC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News