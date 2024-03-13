Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Euro Invest as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE:KW) issued their full year 2023 earnings report on the 22nd February 2024 and since then, the share price has continued its downward spiral, dropping another 11 percent. Having a keen interest in the real estate market, I decided to take a deeper look into what's going on at KW and if the share price decline may have gone too far.

Real estate is a challenging market these days, with higher interest rates and a significantly reduced transaction market in the markets in which KW operates.

KW's share price is down 50% over the past 12 months and 60% over the past 5 years.

Whilst the real estate market has been turbulent throughout 2023, I believe the share price decline does not reflect the fundamentals; however, there is a risk of the dividend being eliminated. The management team has overcome the challenges it has faced and continues to move the business forward, with new revenue streams contributing to the existing ones.

Existing revenue streams such as asset disposals are an important part of KW business model. For example, 2023 recorded $823.1 million of gross dispositions. The latest news regarding asset sales provided by the management team indicated that the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, Ireland is under contract for sale with an offer in the region of $283 million.

In this article, I will provide my thoughts on Kennedy-Wilson, its share price and why it’s deserving of a Hold rating.

Business Overview

Kennedy-Wilson owns, operates and develops properties throughout the Western United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland, with minor retail holdings in Spain and Italy.

As of December 31, 2023, Kennedy-Wilson had total real estate assets under management of $24.5 billion. The majority of their assets are distributed in Multifamily, Office, Industrial and Retail.

In addition to owning and managing real estate assets, there is a growing global debt platform focused primarily on construction lending. Together with its partner, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, acquired a $4.1 billion construction loan portfolio from Pacific Western Bank, which I believe will be a significant growth driver as existing lending institutions are being cautious about providing financing due to the current interest rate risk in the real estate market.

It’s worth noting here that Fairfax Financial Holdings is headed up by Prem Watsa (CEO), widely regarded as the Warren Buffett of Canada. The latest 13F filing indicates a $165 million investment in KW amounting to a 9.5% ownership, which has been held since 2011.

Operational Analysis

So, why has KW share price been dropping from its lofty highs? Well, in short, it’s the interest rate environment. Interest rates are causing havoc for the typically steady earnings of this investment manager, who owns and manages a significant amount of office property, which is at the bleeding edge of the current downturn in real estate. Below is a chart displaying the rise of the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BOE) interest rates over the past years, to which a significant proportion of KW assets are exposed to:

ECB Interest Rate (tradingeconomics.com)

Source: Euro Area Interest Rate

BOE Interest Rate (tradingeconomics.com)

Source: United Kingdom Interest Rate

Kennedy-Wilson's global real estate portfolio is primarily multifamily communities (57%) and commercial properties (35%). They're geographically focused on the Western United States (62%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (37%).

In this most recent financial results, KW marked down the theoretical fair value of assets held in partnership with sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions by $233 million, which was the reason for the recorded loss for the year. However, excluding the impact of fair value investments, adjusted EBITDA would have totaled $472 million in 2023. However, there is a likelihood that there will be further write-downs for 2024 as the properties are generally held at ‘fair value’ on the books.

So where is the good news?

Well, the agreement for the sale of the Shelbourne Hotel will generate significant liquidity for KW, who purchased the hotel in 2014 for $152 million.

After adding value and effectively managing costs, the Shelbourne Hotel is now generating income of $57 million annually. This demonstrates that this investment manager is adept at finding value, buying at the right price, adding value and, when the time is right, selling for profits. The hotel is not the only sale in the portfolio, in 2023 KW recorded $823.1 million of gross dispositions.

In a March 4th 2024 press release, KW announced “that its real estate debt investment platform more than doubled in size in the past year and has reached $7 billion in origination's with a strong pipeline of new opportunities”.

The new loan portfolio could turn out to be a coup in that KW can win in multiple ways. With an average loan rate of 8.6%, the returns are decent over short durations. In the event of a loan default, KW could take ownership of the asset and, if viable, complete the project to include in the portfolio. It’s no guarantee the real estate market will come back to life in the near future, but rest assured there will always be a need for new developments.

KW has had a plan in place since December for the disposition of non-core assets in 2024 which is expected to provide $550 million in cash. This is in addition to a cost savings program with expected overhead cost savings of $15-20 million annually.

How is the debt situation?

Debt is 99% fixed or hedged with an effective interest rate of 4.4% significantly and a weighted average maturity of 5.3 years.

Kennedy-Wilson Debt Payments (Kennedy-Wilson 10k)

Source: Kennedy-Wilson 10k

I think it is important to note that Kennedy-Wilson has a significant amount of debt coming due over the next three years. However, it is well laddered to allow sufficient time to navigate repayment or obtain new funding at the best rates available to the market at the time.

Valuation

With shares trading at a valuation not seen since the great financial crisis, the past two years have been an unprecedented disaster for shareholders of Kennedy-Wilson. However, this is not specific to KW, as can be seen with competitors' share performance comparison below. In the wake of the 2020 pandemic, the shift to work from home has impacted commercial office portfolios, but not to the extent that the share price has fallen. In fact, KW’s office occupancy was 95% across the global portfolio for the year ended 2023, which is remarkable considering they hold assets outside of major downtown office districts which have suffered in the current market conditions.

So why the precipitous fall in the share price? In summary, the rise in interest rates around the world has impacted KW in a similar manner to the global real estate market. In my opinion, based on the latest financial report, this is unjustified and does not reflect the value of the properties owned.

The following chart comparing KW to VNQ Real Estate Index Fund provides a clear divergence in particular over the past 6 months, supporting my thinking that KW is undervalued relative to the real value of its assets.

KW vs VNQ (seekingalpha.com)

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting KW vs VNQ

When compared with peers such as Howard Hughes Corporation (HHH) in the USA and Patrizia SE (OTC:PTZIF) primarily operating in Europe, we can get an overview of KW’s competitors in the Real Estate Investment Management sector.

KW vs HHH vs PAT (Yahoo Finance)

Source: Yahoo Finance

Although comparison with similar operating companies is useful, there are no exact ‘Apples to Apples’ comparisons with Kennedy-Wilson, particularly now with the addition of the construction loan portfolio. As can be seen in the chart, share prices for real estate development companies operating in both the USA and Europe have been hit hard since February 2020.

Howard Hughes Holdings operations briefly are as follows:

Howard Hughes Holdings Operations (Investor Relations Howard Hughes Holdings)

Source: Investor Relations | Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Patrizia SE business profile at a glance

Patrizia SE Overview (Patrizia SE)

Source: Patrizia SE

The following snapshot of the valuation metrics in the below summary of assets and liabilities for each, indicating the Net Asset Value per share, supports my research highlighting the undervaluation of KW share price.

NAV per Share KW / HHH / PAT (macrotrends.net)

Source: Chart by Author - Data by Macrotrends

Over the years, KW’s Price to Book valuation has varied from as high as 2x to as low as 0.5x. As of Dec 31st 2023, the P/B has declined to 0.65x due to the impacts from interest rate increases. The below graphic outlines the valuation metrics, indicating a very sharp drop in recent months, making the valuation look compelling at this level.

KW Valuation Metrics (macrotrends.net)

Source: KW Valuation Metrics

Real estate markets globally have seen a significant reduction in investment volume with most companies currently in a holding pattern, taking a conservative ‘wait and see’ approach due to the ongoing risks related to interest rates. However, KW is maintaining strong occupancy and is progressing with existing development projects which are currently on-site, prudently there are no new construction starts at this time.

As of December 2023, S&P Global ratings agency is issuing a BB investment credit rating. This credit rating is a key competitive advantage to enable future acquisitions and new debt issuance and although the rating is designated as speculative, investors should be wary of further downgrades.

Risks

The success of Kennedy-Wilson is significantly tied to the general economic conditions of the real estate industry. Therefore, interest rates are the pivot point for shareholder returns, if KW can navigate the current interest rate environment, there should be good times ahead for patient investors.

Although KW has significant amounts of debt, it is well laddered and management have been proactive in getting ahead of payments due for 2024. However, as noted by management in the annual report, “Downgrades in our credit ratings may further limit our ability to access capital markets. Any of these factors could lead to a significant deterioration of our business, and we could have insufficient liquidity to meet our debt service obligations when they come due in future years or maintain our common stock or preferred stock dividends”

Although KW’s office occupancy is remarkably strong, there is ongoing weakness in demand for office space. Due to hybrid or remote workforce trends, KW’s office properties may be impacted. Additionally, the ability to generate construction loans may prove challenging should developers decide not to pursue commercial developments.

On Q4 2023 earnings call, it was noted that asset sales are one option for KW to generate cash to fund debt payments. However, should the market continue to be frozen in terms of limited buyers in the market, the team may find it difficult to raise capital to meet debt obligations. In 2023, disposals amounted to $823 million, proving there are deals to be made for good assets at the right price.

Is there a dividend cut coming?

Kennedy-Wilson has paid a quarterly dividend since 2011 with a 10-year growth rate CAGR of 13%. The dividend has been frozen at 24c per share since 2021. Common share dividends amounted to $136 million in 2023. Dividend payouts are determined quarterly by the Board of Directors. The determining factor for the dividend payment as per CEO Bill McMorrow is asset dispositions and revenue from assets. With KW selling off assets, which in turn will be reducing revenue, there is the potential that the Board may decide to reduce or eliminate dividend payouts to conserve cash and pay down debt as a priority.

Conclusion

Kennedy-Wilson is facing business headwinds, however the management team have positioned the company to survive and thrive as demand recovers.

With the general consensus that the FED will cut the interest rates in the latter part of 2024, Kennedy-Wilson share price may rebound nicely to reflect the reduced risk.

The economic forecasts for a recession in 2024 still linger, the office market occupancy issue remains, and the general slowdown in the transaction market does not bode well for Kennedy-Wilson at this time.

Based on the valuation metrics, the current share price is compelling. However, at this time, the risk related to the macro industry is completely out of favor with the company and its competitors who are under the same strenuous market conditions. Debt repayments, although well laddered, still need to be funded for 2025 onwards through revenue, asset sales and new debt. The dividend, although maintained for Q1 2024, is in my opinion, at risk of being cut or eliminated in order to service debt repayments. Should an investor decide on a speculative investment in KW, I would recommend a slow and cautious approach due to risks in the market and a potential dividend cut, which typically leads to further share price declines. At the current share price, I expect management will be thinking seriously about executing share purchases to bolster the share price with the outstanding $125 million available. I am optimistic the Board of Directors will extend further funds to buybacks in June at the Annual Board Meeting, should the company's financials remain robust. At this time, I rate Kennedy-Wilson (KW) as a Hold.