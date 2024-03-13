LifeMD: Results And Guidance Point To Continued Strength In Weight Management Program

KKStock

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) reported Q4 '23 results today. Revenues advanced by 60% to $44.9 million. Telehealth revenues increased by 90% to $31.2 million, and very impressively, gained 28% sequentially. This was driven by an increase in weight management subscribers from 10,000 in September to over 22,000 on December 31, resulting in revenues from this segment more than doubling from the third quarter. Management noted that subscribers have grown to 35,000 as of today, and that 80% of the 70% of initial subscribers who start pharmacotherapy (or 56% of the total) remain on medication after ninety days. Currently, the weight management program is adding over 250 net new patients daily.

Management slightly raised its 2024 revenue forecast from a range of $195-205 million to at least $200 million. I note that in my most recent update on December 13, 2023, I noted that the consensus revenue forecast for 2024 was $182 million, whereas my estimate was $205 million. It is therefore readily apparent that there will be upward revisions, especially given that the 2025 consensus revenue projection is currently $229 million.

I have previously discussed my rationale for recommending LFMD, beginning on August 16, 2023. Since that time, the evolution of the anti-obesity pharmaceutical market has exceeded even my optimistic expectations. Currently, prescriptions are dominated by Wegovy and ZepBound, but favorable clinical trial results have been presented regarding at least four other drugs. Anti-obesity drugs are not reimbursed by Medicare, and only about 38% of commercially insured people have coverage. This benefits LifeMD, both via their ability to get subscribers qualified, as well as by offering a high quality compounded pharmacy solution. The shortage of drugs to meet demand is likely to persist through 2025. It is also worth noting that, as it relates to some oral drugs in clinical trials for Novo Nordisk (NVO), the amount of ingredient is considerably greater than that required for an injectable formulation. This could extend the shortage of FDA approved medications further, placing more demand for compounded product.

The benefits of the GLP-1 class extend into many expensive chronic conditions that result from obesity. These include NASH, kidney failure, obstructive sleep apnea, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and knee osteoarthritis. Therefore, as evidence continues to be presented that demonstrates the reduction in morbidity and mortality attributable to these medications, both private and government insurers will have to provide coverage. There are an estimated 110 million obese adult Americans, so the treatment phase has just begun.

It is not difficult to monitor the upward trajectory of GLP-1 obesity prescriptions, as they are available weekly. Due to the shortage of medications, the FDA allows the drugs to be compounded by pharmacies. Furthermore, the reluctance of many insurers to cover this class has caused individuals to seek out claims adjudicators and compounders, and neither of these issues will be resolved in the next 15 months dramatically. Furthermore, a document released today regarding a January 31 House Budget Committee meeting, the director of the Congressional Budget Office stated that if the FDA approves GLP-1 agonists for cardiovascular indications (which it subsequently did on March 8), then it expects Medicare to cover these drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular conditions among people with obesity. In my opinion, this represents the first crack in Medicare's resistance to covering anti-obesity medications, and it could open up another patient population for LifeMD.

I continue to recommend LFMD's stock, as I believe the company is well-positioned to benefit from the growth of the largest drug class in pharmaceutical history. The rapidly increasing popularity of anti-obesity medications, coupled with only partial commercial insurance coverage and a shortage of drug supply, provides LifeMD with a tremendous tailwind to grow its weight management business, for which it receives $100 per subscriber per month.

I am raising my 2024 revenue estimate to $210 million, and I am establishing a 2025 projection of $260 million. In 2024, Telehealth revenues are projected to be $147 million, and in 2025, $188 million. The associated adjusted EBITDA is estimated at $23 million and $39 million respectively, which equates to adjusted EPS of $0.54 and $0.87. The weight management program remains in investment mode, and it should turn profitable on a GAAP basis in 2024. The company ended 2023 with $33.1 million in cash. It should be noted that LifeMD generated positive GAAP free cash flow of $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and $8.8 million for 2023, benefiting from a strategic alliance formed with Medifast last December. Management stated its goal of turning its telehealth business profitable as a standalone business by the middle of 2024. WorkSimpli, in which LifeMD holds a 73% stake, serves as a self-managed growth cash cow, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%. The investments made in telehealth, coupled with growth in RexMD and weight management, should enable management to achieve its goal of profitability for this segment in 2024, thereby improving the balance sheet. In the short term, LifeMD's cash flow is augmented by the fact that 55% of new weight management subscribers initially sign up for a six-month period and 35% sign up for three months (creating deferred revenues). My price target on the stock is $15, or 17x adjusted 2025 EPS.