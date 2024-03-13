mikulas1

In recent years, we have witnessed a massive rally in growth stocks against lower-risk value ones, the collapse of the term premium and a very strong preference for risker assets - both when it comes to different asset classes and within equities.

Data by YCharts

In such an environment, gold mining stocks, such as Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM), are bound to underperform the market as everyone seeks the next hot thing and the most exciting growth story as opposed to seeking refuge in so called "safe havens."

Nonetheless, AEM still has done better than the broader equity market since the summer of 2022, when I first covered the stock and initiated a "buy" rating on it.

Data by YCharts

This performance was at odds with the significant selling pressure caused by the risk-on trade in recent years, but at the same time, Agnico's business benefited from the rising price of gold and falling cost of energy through the same period.

Data by YCharts

In the meantime, Agnico's management has made significant progress on improving the business both through acquisitions and internally financed projects.

All of that has now resulted in a unique situation where AEM's business has improved materially in recent years, is experiencing notable industry-wide tailwinds, and still trades very conservatively on the back of the whole risk-on trade.

Better Business For Lower Price

After completing the recent two deals for Kirkland Lake Gold and Yamana Gold, it is hardly a surprise that Agnico's latest quarter was the highest ever in terms of gold production, cash flow from operations and mineral reserves.

One, record gold production. Best ever in the quarter, best ever for a full year. That's impressive for any company. It's especially impressive, I think, for a company that's been around for 66 years. Two, record cash from operations. Best ever in a quarter, best ever in a year. Three, record mineral reserves, up 10%. It's almost 54 million ounces. Source: Agnico Eagle Mines Q4 2023 Earnings Transcript.

Following these two deals and the record-high spend on capex in the 2017-19 period (more on that later), Agnico has grown very rapidly in the past few years, with total revenue reaching $6.6bn in FY 2023.

Data by YCharts

While this expansion came at a cost of significant shareholder dilution, it has also cemented Agnico's positioning as one of the most profitable gold mining stocks.

Seeking Alpha

From a historical point of view, the company's operating cash flow margin now stands at almost 40%, which is the highest level recorded since 2010.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

While the price of gold is now at all-time highs, Agnico's all-in sustaining costs per ounce for the fourth quarter of 2023 stood at $1,227 and $1,179 for the whole fiscal year of 2023. The recent guidance provided for FY 2024 is for AISC to be within the range of $1,200 – $1,250, which is a tiny increase when compared to the price of gold.

prepared by the author, using data from Earnings Releases

The precious metal is now trading very close to the $2,200 level and has shown resilience as real interest rates settled at multi-year highs during 2022-23 period.

Data by YCharts

This now puts AEM in a good spot to deliver notable improvements in profitability and cash flow through the course of 2024, while at the same time the stock trades near record lows on an operating cash flow basis.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

The situation is not materially different once we take into account annual capital expenditures, with the current free cash flow yield standing at 3.5% - its highest level since 2014.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings and Seeking Alpha

But things were very different for AEM and the gold mining sector back in 2014, which in my view makes the current setting for the company rather unique.

This Time It's Different

Agnico's shareholders were faced with rather disappointing returns relative to the broader equity market over the course of 2014-15, when we last observed the company trading at such high free cash flow yield.

Data by YCharts

Given the highly cyclical nature of the sector, it is not unreasonable for investors to be wary of a gold mining stock trading at such attractive free cash flow yield when it has also grown inorganically in recent years.

However, the current situation is very different for both Agnico itself and the price of gold more broadly, which in my view makes comparisons to 2014 irrelevant.

First and foremost, Agnico has grown in size - thus realizing significant economies of scale. The management has achieved that, without sacrificing gross profitability and most importantly, without taking significant jurisdiction risk. When compared to FY 2014, Agnico's gross margin has now improved from 47% to 56%, while operating margin now stands at almost 27% - significantly higher than the 15% reported for FY 2014.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

To put it briefly, shareholders are now owning a significantly more profitable enterprise which owns properties in very low risk jurisdictions.

Agnico Eagle Mines Investor Presentation

This makes AEM far less susceptible to geopolitical risks, while the higher profitability profile significantly reduces downside risk in an event of falling gold prices or any notable increase in energy costs.

This leads me to the second point in our comparison to the 2014 period. As we saw above, the price of gold declined by 12% in 2014-15 period, which was a major headwind for Agnico's business performance.

In a stark contrast, we are now in an environment that could see a sustained bull market for the price of gold with a $2,000 floor now being established.

Seeking Alpha

A Pivotal Year For Agnico

In addition to the risk-on trade we have observed in recent years, Agnico's relatively low cash flow available after capital expenditures and dividend payments has been a major deterring factor for a major multiple repricing.

On the graph below, we see the company's capital expenditure, annual dividend payments, and the leftover from its cash flow from operations scaled to 100%. Although cash flow from operations skyrocketed on an absolute basis in recent years, the increases in capex and dividends have left little room for other purposes, such as deleveraging or share repurchases.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

At the same time, capex as a percentage of depreciation expense has been gravitating towards 100% in FY 2023, which is likely making investors nervous in the face of potential future increases aimed at expanding production at existing properties.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

This was already hinted during the latest earnings call, with the annual capex in 2024 expected to be within the range of $1.6bn - $1.7bn, up from $1.475bn in FY 2023.

Agnico Eagle Mines Investor Presentation

That is why 2024 will be a pivotal year for Agnico, as the company would have to prove that even after the increased spend on capital, the company would be able to take advantage of the higher gold prices and improve its free cash flow on a per-share basis.

On the dividend side, the current yield of nearly 3% does not put any pressure on Agnico's management for dividend increases in 2024.

Seeking Alpha

The currently authorized $500m share repurchase program was a major green flag in Agnico's management confidence that cash flow increases in 2024 will be more than enough to fund both the dividend and the increased capex.

Agnico Eagle Mines Investor Presentation

Conclusion

After delivering satisfactory performance in recent years, Agnico Eagle Mines stock is now in a very good position to expand its performance gap against the broader equity market. Although risk appetite within the equity market will continue to weigh on the share price, the business performance is likely to improve substantially in 2024. On top of that, the price of gold is now a major tailwind that is likely to persist through the year.