Gimmerton

Over the years, some of the most peculiar companies, usually ones that most people would consider ‘boring’, are the ones that I tend to enjoy looking into the most. A great example of this can be seen with John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS), a company that specializes in the processing and distribution of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other related products. But it's important to keep in mind that, while it's great to follow your interests, you cannot let your personal feelings get in the way of your investment decisions. That's why, even though I like John B. Sanfilippo & Son from an operational perspective and I believe its long-term potential is positive, I ended up rating the company a ‘hold’.

This rating signified my belief that shares would be unlikely to outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. This neutral stance came about even though the company had been experiencing a decline in share price leading up to that point. A drop in sales volume across certain product lines, including both branded and private brand products, resulted in declining revenue. Despite that, the bottom line for the company remained robust, but the uncertainty of what the future held led me to take a more cautious stance. In retrospect, I am glad I did. I say this because, since the publication of that article in early December of last year, shares have seen upside of only 5.6%. By comparison, the S&P 500 has jumped by 12.2%. Today, we are starting to see some major improvements. But even with those improvements, I don't believe that the company makes for a compelling prospect at this time. But if the stock gets any cheaper or if improvements result in a step-up in expectations for the enterprise, my mindset could easily change.

The picture is looking up

When I last wrote about John B. Sanfilippo & Son late last year, we only had data covering through the first quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. Today, that data now extends through the second quarter as well, and based on the data provided, things are looking up. Take revenue as an example. Overall sales for the quarter came in at $291.2 million. That's 6.2% above the $274.3 million generated the same time one year earlier. However, this does come with a caveat, and that relates to how the sales increase came about. In an ideal world, the increase in revenue would have been driven by organic means. But this was not the case. Take the consumer distribution channel of the company, which accounts for roughly 82.9% of overall revenue. Sales there jumped by 7.5%, with sales volumes climbing an impressive 15.3%. However, this was only due to the firm's acquisition of Lakeville, without which revenue would have fallen by 5.1%, with sales volumes dropping by 2.8%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to types of brands, the greatest increase for the company was on the private brand side. Revenue skyrocketed 20.2% because of the aforementioned acquisition and the private brand bars that account for almost all of its revenue. Without this, the private brand side of things would have seen a 2.3% drop because of soft consumer demand at one of the mass merchandising retailers that the company services, as well as some seasonal issues at another customer. There's a lot that we could unpack here, some of which I will skip. But it's important to note that some of the brands saw significant sales decreases. Volumes for the Southern Style Nuts brand, for instance, plummeted by 36.7% as one of its club store customers reduced promotional programs and as demand declined. But this isn't to say that every brand suffered. Orchard Valley Harvest, for instance, reported a 15.5% rise in sales volume thanks to higher distribution at a significant customer that operates outside of the food sector.

Although the increase in sales was only thanks to the aforementioned acquisition, it doesn't change the fact that profitability has been rising. Net income went from $16.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 to $19.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. Most other profitability metrics followed suit. The one exception to this was operating cash flow. It managed to dip slightly from $40.4 million to $39.3 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, we get an increase from $24.2 million to $27 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the business grew from $28.9 million to $31.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As you can see in the chart above, overall results for the first half of the 2024 fiscal year are still down compared to the same time one year earlier. But profits and most of the company’s cash flow metrics remain higher. This might be a good time to talk about the industry more generally. But to do that, we should first break out the overall sales composition of John B. Sanfilippo & Son. In the image below, you can see the most recent sales data provided by management. 27.2% of gross revenue involves trail and snack mixes. This doesn't really count since it is a collection of nut types. Outside of that, we have cashews and mixed nuts at 20.7%, peanuts and peanut butter at 19%, and pecans at 11.4%. Walnuts, almonds, and other types of products, comprise the rest.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son

For the purpose of this analysis, keep in mind that cashews, pistachios, walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, pecans, and a variety of other nuts, all fall under the tree nut category. Peanuts have their own separate category. In the image below, you can see overall tree nut production across the globe for the last several years. The data that we have at the present moment covers the 2022 to 2023 season. As you can see, about 5.37 million metric tons worth of tree nuts were produced during that season. That's actually down from the 5.46 million metric tons produced two years earlier. This bucks what had been a rising trend for much of the past decade.

INC

According to National Nut Grower, tree nut production has been falling recently because of a couple of different reasons. When it comes to walnuts, for instance, California reported a decline amounting to over 375,000 acres through October of 2023 because producers are combating low prices. In fact, inflation adjusted prices for certain tree nuts are at or around all time lows. In the US, walnuts are around $0.25 per pound, which is an all time low. Bad weather, disease, and insects, are all having a role to play when it comes to reduced volumes.

INC

World peanut production has also taken a step back, after peaking at 51.52 million metric tons in the 2021 to 2022 season. During the 2022 to 2023 season, they came in at 50.71 million metric tons. Many of the same issues impacting tree nuts seem to be impacting peanuts as well. However, there is some hope on this end. According to one source, while peanut yields were down in 2023, demand remains strong. However, high production costs are an inhibitor. Despite this, it looks as though for the 2023 to 2024 marketing year, there ended up being a 14% increase in planted peanut acres just in the US alone. But even in spite of that, yields are expected to be their lowest since 2016. But at least the strong demand should result in higher pricing.

This creates something of a mixed picture for John B. Sanfilippo & Son. Production is lower, but that should help with pricing. Or at least it should help with pricing when it comes to peanuts. As for tree nuts, pricing remains low. But to be perfectly honest, I don't expect any of this to create some meaningful change in the underlying fundamentals of the business in the near term. It would be different if there were indicators that the entire nut space was about to see a surge in pricing, or enough volume in the case of peanuts to be significantly bullish for the firm.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In lieu of any reason to materially change expectations, pricing for the business should look as shown in the chart above. In the grand scheme of things, the stock doesn't look terribly pricey. But it doesn't look cheap, either. In the table below, I then compared it to five similar enterprises. What I found was that, relative to earnings, shares were cheap, with only one of the five companies cheaper than it. But this number changes to three of the five when we use the price to operating cash flow multiple and to two of the five, with another firm being tied with it, when using the EV to EBITDA approach. So relative to similar companies, the stock looks closer to fairly valued than anything else.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA John B. Sanfilippo & Son 16.4 12.5 11.0 TreeHouse Foods (THS) 37.9 12.9 10.1 Mission Produce (AVO) 48.6 26.2 20.8 The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) 33.2 8.1 16.1 Dole (DOLE) 8.9 3.7 5.3 Post Holdings (POST) 22.3 8.5 11.0 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Although I have an appreciation for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and what it does, and I desperately want to see the company be investment worthy, I just don't see it as terribly appealing from a fundamental perspective at this time. Production when it comes to the nuts that it deals in is largely down, and pricing in the tree not category looks disappointing. If the stock were trading on the cheap, that might be different. But that's not the case. I would say that if shares were maybe 15% cheaper, my mindset on the matter would be different. But with the data we have at our disposal now, the ‘hold’ I assigned the business when I wrote about it late last year is still logical.