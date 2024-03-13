Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2024 Outlook: A New 'Super Boom'? Or Chop And Churn?

Summary

  • Jeff Hirsch, editor-in-chief of The Stock Trader’s Almanac, and Carter Worth, CEO and founder of Worth Charting, discuss their outlook for 2024 with MoneyShow's Mike Larson.
  • Jeff expects a strong year for stocks, with gains of 8-15% broadly speaking. Market cycles, historical patterns, and factors like the presidential election are all pointing toward a positive year.
  • Carter is more cautious, expecting a lot of churning and little net progress for the next six to nine months as markets struggle to convincingly eclipse - and hold above - their 2022 highs.
  • From an investment standpoint, Jeff likes select ETFs and stocks in the natural gas, copper, and infrastructure groups. Carter prefers contrarian sectors such as healthcare and energy, as well as gold.

Investment Risk in momey bond holder and EtF Fund Credit default on payment Economic downturn 2024-2026

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Transcript

[Intro]

Jeff Hirsch is editor in chief of The Stock Trader’s Almanac, as well as the author of the 2011 book Super Boom. In this podcast segment, we talk about where Jeff

MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

