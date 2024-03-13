2024 Outlook: A New 'Super Boom'? Or Chop And Churn?

primeimages/iStock via Getty Images

By Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief, MoneyShow

Transcript

[Intro]

Jeff Hirsch is editor in chief of The Stock Trader’s Almanac, as well as the author of the 2011 book Super Boom. In this podcast segment, we talk about where Jeff sees the market going next. Suffice it to say, he remains a bull.

Larson: Jeff, welcome.

Hirsch: Good to be with you, Mike.

Larson: It’s great to catch up with you because we see each other every few months and some of the predictions you’ve made lately in the Almanac and that you and I have talked about have been spot on. So, why don’t you contextualize where we are in the market and where we’ve come from now?

Hirsch: I mean, we've been lucky the last several years. The four-year cycle and the seasonal patterns have been really tracking very closely since Covid. Since 2021, the four-year cycle has been on a T. And here we are into, you know, the election year and it's still tracking.

It had a little weakness coming out of the block in January. It became sort of a profit-taking, a little bit, but it didn't last long. There's some inflation number scares that sent the market down. But if you look at that chart that I put out there of the sitting president, you know, running for reelection, 12.8% average for the S&P 500. And it is just tracking that pattern, calling for a little bit of a, you know, mid-February to mid-March pullback. But we may have had that a little early and we may have had some AI...

Larson: The pullback already, right? I need a T-shirt that says "I survived the mid-February pullback." It was like 24 hours.

Hirsch: It was like, yeah, and it was early February. But there is probably going to be a little more consolidation. I mean, after this this blow-off rally, you know, the AI craze gaining some traction, which I think is, for the long term, I think it's very positive for the bull market. But I would expect a little bit of chop towards the end of the year. Or March, you know the end of the first quarter, you tend to see some weakness.

But I'm still bullish for the for the year as a whole. We're looking for, you know, 8-15%, maybe more for S&P and Dow. I mean, the S&P and Nasdaq, excuse me. And with these, the chip stocks just driving things, we got some new leaders. They've been there for a while. But Nvidia (NVDA) is coming out to be, maybe the one to overtake Apple (AAPL) or something.

Larson: Yeah, something like that.

Hirsch: It's up and pretty close. So, that's new, and that can keep driving things.

Larson: But let's talk about the cycle. I mean, you know, does it matter who it whether it's Republicans office, Democrats in office, you know, divided Congress? I'm kind of curious as to how your seasonality work factors in based on what's going on in Washington.

Hirsch: I mean, some of it doesn't matter who's in office. I mean, there are some patterns that we have for a split Congress. And, you know, the best combination is a Democratic president and a Republican Congress - that's 16.8% for the Dow over the years. A little bit less when there's a split Congress, which is what we're dealing with right now.

But, you know, there's also this uncertainty factor. And that's why markets do better when you have a sitting president running for reelection, because you kind of have an idea of what the civic, economic, and, you know, market-oriented policies and agendas will be. So you get the same the same team on the field, the same administration. But the market just loves when you get a decision - whatever it is - when we know when on Election Day in November that okay, somebody won. Whereas in 2000, we had an undecided election and the market went down.

So, you know, the market is much better when you have an incumbent party winning, when the sitting president is running and gets reelected. But, if that's not the case, which could be the case this year when you have sort of a potentially unpopular president getting ousted, you see the market rally after the election when that decision has been made. I sometimes I call it jokingly the “Ding dong, the witch is dead” effect.

But there's not a lot that that's bad about the election year. It's generally bullish - not as much as the pre-election year, which was right on point, we had the new highs, the annual highs, for the year right at the end, almost the last trading day, December - textbook for your cycle action for me.

Larson: Okay. Let's talk about, you know, the common complaints here sometimes. It's just, you know, breadth isn't there, it's Mag Seven and not much else. But that's not really the case, especially recently, right?

Hirsch: I mean, the breadth has improved recently. You know, small caps have also been a little bit of a black eye of the market. But they're coming around. You know, going back over time, I mean, generations before this and there's been leaders, there's been stocks - the Nifty 50, the tech boom, the dot com boom - there were handfuls of stocks that ran things.

And it looks like there's a little rotation here. Breadth definitely something we've been concerned about, but it's improved, at least the last several days it has been, and we'll need to see more constructive behavior. There are new highs and lows as well. But if the market consolidates and pauses and looks for new leaders, and I'm not as concerned about breadth.

There's also some talk about bullish sentiment being excessive and all of the contrarians coming out there. First of all, contrary sentiment indicators work pretty well at bottoms. But at tops, you get this topping, it's a process. It's long and you get sort of a reaction to the bottoms. But I run a chart, you know, I look at Investors Intelligence for sentiment because it's been around for a while and it's a survey, but it's really of people that get paid for their advice as opposed to the AAII.

And you know, put/call gets a little messed up with all the zero day to expiration options. But you know, these levels for bulls and the difference of bulls minus bears in Investors Intelligence, we were at and/or above for all of 2021 as the market ripped higher. So bullish sentiment can stay bullish, it can be bullish. Probably get some backing and filling here and there, but it's not necessarily negative.

And I think the same thing with breadth. It can improve and get constructive. Would be nice to see a little bit more of that right now. But for now, let the leaders lead.

Larson: Gotcha. Gotcha. Now let's talk about some things that you like in particular, any kind of, you know, a couple of ETFs maybe, or sectors that that look particularly favorable to you?

Hirsch: Yeah, we actually put all of our, we had our stock picks which came out in November, and the ETFs, all the seasonal bullish trades, we put pretty much everything back on buy with limits. We're looking for a little bit of pullback.

A couple of ones that I got into was the natural gas stocks, the FCG, it's up a little bit. And then the copper, also mining stocks, the COPX. Those are a couple that I picked up on dips. I’m also looking to get into energy, you know, XLE as well. So, there's a nice basket of ETFs that we're looking at that are seasonally set up and that are coming back.

SMCI was one of our stocks. That's the only one that's on hold because it's, you know, we picked it in 22 at like $81 and change, $81.93. So that's a ten bagger for us. It's a couple other stocks that we had on there, some from the new basket. NVT - they do a lot with securing electrical and infrastructure for some of the data centers and things like that. I just picked up a little VIRC Manufacturing - they do, like, specialty furniture for schools and things like that. It's sold off a bit, so I'm looking, I might buy a little bit more.

Larson: Look, you're super, super generous there. I said one or two and, well, you were on a roll. I wasn't going to stop it.

Now, let me ask you this. And it's a question I always want to ask, you know, what can go wrong, right? I mean, like, is there something out there that can derail this? I know seasonality, cyclical is your bread and butter. But you obviously follow policy, you follow economics and so on, so I'm just kind of curious.

Hirsch: So, I mean, the overseas stuff, the turmoil in the Middle East and Ukraine and what's potentially going on overseas, there's some issues there. I mean, I've put out some support levels, a host of them, into my technical charts. Something could happen. Everyone thinks with the election, people... you know, Biden's too old. I'm not sure that would be great for the market. Actually, I'm pretty sure it wouldn't be great because you have total uncertainty in there.

So something with the election. And if there is some economic number over here, Jay Powell and friends talking about now we're not even going to get any cuts. Though personally, I think interest rates are fine where they are. Historically...

Larson: Somehow, we survived with 5%, I don’t know for how many years?

Hirsch: For the historical average, right. So, keeping an eye on the 10-year and the dollar and some of the support levels, and of course, an eye on on what's going on overseas.

Larson: Okay. You know, rumor has it somebody had talked about a “Super Boom” at one point in the past.

Hirsch: (Smiles)

Larson: You know, I was wondering if maybe you could talk a little bit about that. I don't know if you want to break any news about where we're...

Hirsch: You know, I put this forecast out in May of 2010 with the Dow at about 10,000 for 38,820. It's a 500% move, six times the intraday low on March 6th. And it was a pattern that Yale discovered back in '76, for a 500% move following war and inflation.

A little bit different this time with the inflation coming a little bit later. But, you know, I pointed out then, it was a forecast in the newsletter. In 2011 we put out the book Super Boom. You know what, the Dow is going to hit 38,820. And here we are at that number. And you know, I will not give away everything...

Larson: Oh man, I thought we could break the Internet here...

Hirsch: But we are going to be updating that forecast because we've hit it. And, you know, if you remember when we hit the last 500% move was 1990. I'll give you a little hint of what happened after 1990, the sort of a new technology boom and some similar things going on. So perhaps the boom is not over and we got a little more upside.

Larson: Okay. Well, I guess I'll just keep my eyes peeled and see what you got to say. Jeff, thank you so much for taking time out here.

Hirsch: Thanks, man.

[INTRO]

Carter Worth is CEO and founder of Worth Charting, as well as a leading technical analyst who has honed his skills over more than three decades on Wall Street. While he isn't an outright bear on this market, he sees the market struggling to convincingly take out its old highs.

Larson: Carter, thank you for taking some time out.

Worth: Thanks for having me.

Larson: All right, let's start big picture. I mean, what are you seeing from a technical standpoint in this market environment? And what do you like most?

Worth: Just to start out, what's important to note is that basically Wall Street is built to be bullish, right? So independent of what I think, markets tend to go up over time, 70% of the time - seven years out of ten, plus or minus, markets do go higher. And Wall Street is not, sort of, fooled.

Basically, if you were to look at strategists, big sell-side brokerage firm strategists, every year since they've been tracked in 1990-91, they predict the market to be up in the following year just because that's the nature of the game. Is it up every year? Of course not. But they always predict it will be up, and it's always predicted to be typically 9-11%, which is the average long-term return.

Larson: A safe middle?

Worth: It’s a safe middle. And extrapolation, you know, it's a "protect your job" and so forth.

The real question here and now is that the market right now - not the S&P, that's not the market, right, but the Russell 3000, which represents 98% of the investable capital in the United States, it's sitting here basically right at its former high of the first days of January 2022, right? So, we are basically 80 points higher than where we were two years and two months ago. And so, the question is, are we stuck at that former high? Are we churning here? And ultimately, do we put in a double top? Or, is this just the normal pause before exceeding in a big way?

I'm in the former camp. I think basically we're churning and we're not making any progress. And the market is not a great bet on a sort of 6-9 month basis.

Larson: Okay. So, what would you need to see to extrapolate or be more positive on stocks. To say, hey, this is finally a real breakout that's going to not just have S&P at 5,000 but all the other stocks involved?

Worth: Yeah, well, it's just that. It's the breadth, right? And so, the breadth has been a circumstance or a problem for a while. And as of now, if you look at the Russell 2000, it's still so far off its high, about 20% below where its former high was. Now the interesting thing is if you look at, let's take the QQQ, which is considered the god of things, you know it's the same on a three-year basis. All it’s done is track the S&P.

And that's the problem with drawing down more than the market. The 2022 sell-off, the S&P 500 dropped 27% to the October low of 2022, but the Nasdaq 100 dropped 37%. So despite its great recovery, on a three-year basis comparatively the S&P and the Qs are basically even money. Which is to say, therefore, that the QQQ on a risk-adjusted basis is much worse. Because if you're even money, but you drew down 37% versus 27%, that investment experience was worse.

So, the question is, can that group - which is so important to the overall market because there's something called autocorrelation - does that group continue to help the market or hurt the market, because it has done neither on a three-year basis?

Larson: I'm glad you brought up 2022. It was a tough market for almost every asset class, right? Sometimes when I get in a debate with people who say we haven't had a bear market, or this market's extended, I like to point to how we kind of already had a very bad market for a lot of assets for a while.

Worth: Well, we had a bear market in 2022. I mean, so the high was January 4, 2022 and the low was October 17th, and the S&P dropped 27%. And again this nonsense about 20% being a bear market, no. Nowhere is that written. At one point, Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette had some of the greatest archives that any firm has ever had. I went back and looked as many Charles Dow afternoon customer letters as you could go through. Nowhere did he say it. Nowhere has it been said. It's just one of these ridiculous things.

But whether you want to call it 20 or 27, it certainly qualifies as something. And 37%, certainly. But we had a substantial rout in that sort of January-October period 2022, and now we've recovered all of it. But we're sitting right at that former high.

Larson: Got it. Okay, so you think maybe next six to nine months we’ll have a little bit of a struggle in this area?

Worth: Well, I think we can agree on this, that there's only three things anything can do - any currency, commodity, index, or stock: you can go up, you can go down, or go sideways. Is that fair? We all got that covered.

Now the question is, what do you think? My hunch is that sideways-to-down, the two scenarios capture 85-90% of the odds. And the “up” scenario, which is the popular one, is not the likely one.

Larson: Okay. Let's talk beneath the overall averages in terms of sectors. Are there things that that you think look like they have some building momentum? Sectors that look like they're fading? I'm kind of curious because we have seen the Magnificent 7 that everyone follows a little bit of lagging and a little bit of a pick-up in the Russell.

Worth: Right. So, that speaks to the concentration and the nature of the market. For instance, energy, which I think is a good contrarian bet here, the whole thing is only 3.5% of the S&P, and two stocks - Exxon (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) - are half the weight in the sector. So, is it a sector or is it two stocks, right?

But the concentration, also speaking to that subject, markets are always concentrated. Life has a way of sorting out the winners and losers, right? So, the little, small mom-and-pop shop can’t compete against Sears. And Sears comes in and takes over, and the general merchant just goes out of business. It's always this way. Or a little hardware store and Home Depot comes in.

Over the last 50 years, the top ten stocks on average are representive of 20% of the S&P. Right now, though, it's 30%. And that's the issue. We're a little higher, but markets are always concentrated.

So the question is, does one stick with those high-fliers? Or is it right to find other things? I think energy is a good contrarian bet here versus financials, you know I don't really like them. I think they're neither bearish, nor bullish, they're a waste of time. Within financials, for instance, certain subsectors... insurance has gone through the roof, whether it's a Hartford (HIG), or Progressive (PGR), or AIG or Travelers (TRV). And I think that group is overdone. It’s case by case. But energy is a contrarian bet.

And other overweights? I mean, I like healthcare because it has both offensive and defensive characteristics, right? It has the defensive characteristics of staples but has the offensive characteristics that are associated with biotech. And so, sort of, you can have your cake and eat it too.

Larson: Okay, perfect. If you look at some other asset classes out there, I mean, what are maybe some thoughts on gold? Or even if you want to opine on it, crypto, Bitcoin - it seems to be a focus these days.

Worth: Yeah, people certainly love crypto. For me it's just a chart in that case and you play it when it looks set up to breakout or extend, and when not, stay away. But gold is a different matter, right? Gold has proved the test of time. And gold is a currency.

There are only three groups when it comes to gold. There are people who never own it ever, they think it's a joke. There are people who always own it, gold bugs. And then there are people who try to use it as a timing tool for a hedge. In terms of the people that always have some, gold's performance versus the S&P with dividends reinvested is even money for 25 years if you go back to 1998.

So, people say that gold is not an asset to own. If it's kept up, it beat the pants out of the S&P on a 25-year basis, but kept up with dividends reinvested, that makes it a very real asset to hold long term.

In terms of timing or as a hedge, you look at any instance, every instance where the S&P has drawn down more than 20% and how gold did in that period. Gold has served as a hedge every single time except for the early 1980s experience. And so, it's both a hedge and a long-term investment.

Larson: I guess I'd also want to ask you about interest rates, because I've read reams of articles on what the Fed said here and what they meant, and this and the other. But again, from a technical standpoint, I mean, what do you see in the interest rate markets?

Worth: So, we overshot to the downside, got to basically zero rates or close to it, about 20 basis points at the Covid low. And then we've ricocheted up to 5%, of course. Once you start hearing anything in the vernacular as being accepted, like whether it's “BRIC” for the BRIC countries or for the dot.coms or AI, or in this case it was “higher for longer.” - we got to 5.02%, “higher for longer.” And guess what happens? Rates drop to, you know, 3.8%.

The point is, the cost of 10-year money is still cheap, whether it's 5% or 4%. That's all sort of the sweet spot. That shouldn't have anything to do with the multiple that one assigns to a growth stock, right? If you're going to do your DCF properly and try to come up with a price target two to three years out based on your study of cash flow and what prevailing rates are, at 9% that matters. At 1%, it matters. But as long as it's three, four, four and a half, three and a half, it should have no bearing. But people trade it as though there's these huge swings. Interest rates are basically tethered to 4% at the 10-year. And I don't think that's going to change. My bias is that rates go lower.

Larson: And I guess I'd want to kind of wrap up by asking you what your methodology is. I mean, you've been an analyst, a technical analyst for decades now at this point. What are some of your favorite tools that you use to analyze the market that you think people should be aware of if they're a trader-inclined individual watching this?

Worth: Sure. Well, so I started as a fundamental analyst, and I think the error rate is so bad, no one can predict quarterly results. Again, the whole price target notion, you can say where a stock will be. I walked away from that, and I happened to be introduced to technicals by a teacher-mentor at DLJ, and I am a classic chartist. I wouldn't even say a technician. I don't use any price oscillators. MACD or RSI or Bollinger Bands or any of these things. I basically look at four bits of data: high on the day, low on the day, close, and volume. And I try to try to identify inflection points and take advantage of them whenever possible.

Larson: Got it. Excellent. Well, Carter, I appreciate you taking some time out here.

Worth: Sure.

Originally published on MoneyShow.com