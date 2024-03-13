Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

STAAR Surgical Company: Potential Buy After Long-Term Valuation Downgrade

Mar. 13, 2024 10:43 AM ETSTAAR Surgical Company (STAA) Stock
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • STAAR Surgical Company's share price has experienced significant volatility, dropping over 60% in less than 9 months between 2022 and 2023.
  • The company's 2023 earnings showed a 13% increase in net sales, however, with strong performance in China offsetting weaker growth in other regions.
  • Despite underwhelming performance in the U.S. and India, there is potential for STAAR Surgical to build momentum and achieve its projected sales growth, leading to long-term upside for the share price.

Optical Glass Lens Coating Variation Collection

YaroslavKryuchka/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

Back in November 2020, in a post for Seeking Alpha, I gave STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) ("STAAR"), a manufacturer of intraocular lenses for patients seeking refractive vision correction, a "buy" rating. This

Gain access to all of the market research and financial analytics used in the preparation of this article plus exclusive content and pharma, healthcare and biotech investment recommendations and research / analytics by subscribing to my channel, Haggerston BioHealth.

This article was written by

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
11.08K Followers

Edmund Ingham is a biotech consultant. He has been covering biotech, healthcare, and pharma for over 5 years, and has put together detailed reports of over 1,000 companies. He leads the investing group Haggerston BioHealth.

The group is for both novice and experienced biotech investors. It provides catalysts to look out for and buy and sell ratings. It also provides product sales and forecasts for all the Big Pharmas, forecasting, integrated financial statements, discounted cash flow analysis and market by market analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in STAA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STAA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STAA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STAA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.