Investment Overview

Back in November 2020, in a post for Seeking Alpha, I gave STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) ("STAAR"), a manufacturer of intraocular lenses for patients seeking refractive vision correction, a "buy" rating. This was despite noting that, by most investment metrics, its share price looked significantly overvalued.

The company's biggest markets in 2020 were China and Japan, and that remains the case today. However, in my 2020 note I pointed to the fact that its EVO/EVO+ Visian implantable collamer lenses ("ICLs") looked likely to be granted approval in the U.S., significantly increasing the size of the company's addressable market.

When I updated my investment thesis a few months later in February 2021, however, I opted for a "hold" recommendation. Shares had risen in value, from $82, to $106 between the first and second notes - up nearly 30%, but as I wrote in my conclusion "the numbers don't quite add up in the near term."

STAAR had achieved a market cap valuation of $4.85bn in February 2021, on $163.5m of sales across the whole of 2020, and net income of $5.9m, and earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.12, for a price to earnings ratio of nearly 900x.

Granted, the U.S. approval catalyst was in play, but my discounted cash flow calculations suggested that in order to justify a $5bn valuation, product sales would need to reach $1bn by 2025, and despite the company's then-CEO Caren Mason suggesting that company was "laying the foundation for a STAAR that can grow from selling hundreds of thousands of lenses per year, to millions of lenses per year," I concluded that:

The US market is, after all, smaller than China, where STAAR has an established sales and marketing partner, therefore it is doubtful the opportunity will drive STAAR's sales close to $1bn by 2025, where my analysis suggests the company needs to be. Finally, it is worth noting that ICL surgery is not new - STAAR has been marketing and selling its products since 1997 - therefore there is no guarantee that the company can achieve a >25% global market share by becoming a preferred option over LASIK, even factoring in the likely US approval and commercial launch.

Perhaps I should have had more faith in my own calculations and given STAAR stock a "sell" rating, as opposed to "hold," because, despite shares continuing to grow in value until August 2021, to a high of >$150, sentiment turned bearish, and by April 2022, the share price had dropped to $57 per share, down >60% in less than 9 months.

Some Wall Street analysts recommended buying the dip, suggesting that geopolitical risks relating to China would ease, and because the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") had approved STAAR's EVO/EVO+ Visian implantable Collamer lens for commercial sale in the U.S. in March 2022.

Shares enjoyed a spike to >$110 per share in August 2022, as the company reported revenues of $81m and EPS of $0.42 in Q2 2022, and to >$75 per share in January 2023, as the company promised ~$65m of revenues in Q4 2022 - a figure it ultimately missed by $1m - but otherwise, the bear run has continued throughout 2023, with stock reaching its lowest price since before the pandemic - ~$27 per share - at the end of the year.

Finally, however, after a correction in market cap valuation from >$5bn, to <$2bn, there are signs the bull run may have ended for STAAR - shares are +26% year-to-date, and ~15% across the past 5 days, as the market appeared to react well to the company's Q4 and full year 2023 earnings.

In the remainder of this post, I'll review latest earnings, highlight some of the reasons why investors may feel more confident about investing in STAAR today - namely recovery in China, and how a disappointing launch in the U.S. can be overcome, and speculate about where I believe the company's valuation is headed next.

STAAR Surgical - 2023 Earnings Review

Let's first review STAAR's financial performance in 2023. Earnings were released on Feb 26th, and showed that net sales had increased 13% year-on-year, to $322.4m, with ICL sales accounting for $319.4m of those revenues. Gross margin was 78.4%, almost identical to 2022, while net income actually fell, to $21.3m, from $39.7m in 2022.

Earnings per share also fell, from $0.8 in 2022, to $0.42, for a price to earnings ratio of 92x based on current share price of $39. Guidance for 2024 is for net sales of $335 - $340m, adjusted EBITDA of $36m, and adjusted EBITDA per diluted share of ~$0.7.

Management blamed a ~25% rise in operating expenses to $224.6m in 2023 on "higher compensation-related expenses, marketing, promotional and advertising activities, outside services and facilities costs." China accounted for $185m of all net sales, up ~25% year-on-year. The APAC region as a whole saw sales increase 21%, with net sales in "India up 14%, other APAC Distributors up 13%, Japan up 11% and Korea up 11%," according to the company's 2023 10K submission.

In the U.S., net sales were just $4.2m in Q4 2023, management revealed on the Q4 / FY 2023 earnings call with analysts, commenting that growth was "flat sequentially." According to the company, 2024 outlook:

contemplates EVO ICL sales growth of approximately 7% in APAC, including 10% in China; 10% growth in the Americas, including 10% in the U.S.; and EMEA sales consistent with fiscal year 2023

In 2023, income tax was $12.3m, so if we use the same figure and subtract it from 2024 projected adjusted EBITDA of $36m, we get $23.7m, which translates to forward earnings per share of ~$0.49, and, therefore, forward price to earnings of ~80x.

Clearly, that is a vastly improved metric to the P/E ratio of 900x mentioned above, but equally, it may still be too high to support a bull thesis for STAAR shares, unless there is a catalyst in play that suggests a spike in revenues and profitability may be around the corner.

In my opinion, there is such a catalyst, but given that it is incremental growth and increasing market penetration as opposed to a share price needle moving new product, approval, or blowout sales quarter, investors in STAAR will need to remain patient in the short term.

Looking Ahead - STAAR's Path To Growth

First of all, let's review precisely which conditions STAAR is able to treat with its ICL products - according to the company's 2023 annual report / 10K submission:

We market and sell our ICLs for refractive surgery to treat myopia (nearsightedness) as our “EVO” family of lenses. We believe our EVO lenses are an “Evolution in Visual Freedom” designed to provide premium refractive outcomes while optimizing patient comfort. Our EVO family of lenses includes our EVO ICL, EVO+ ICL, and EVO Visian ICL. Our newest offering, EVO Viva, has an extended depth of focus (EDoF) optic, which is designed to treat myopia with presbyopia (age-related loss of ability to focus). We also market and sell an ICL lens to treat hyperopia (farsightedness), which we call our Visian ICL. We make our ICL product offerings available in multiple models, powers and lengths, including some with toric ICL (TICL) versions to correct for astigmatism (blurred vision). Not all of our products are currently available in all markets where we sell ICLs today.

Now let's consider the company's competition - again, we'll borrow from the latest 10K:

Our ICL technology competes with other elective surgical procedures such as laser vision correction (e.g., LASIK) for those consumers who are looking for an alternative to eyeglasses or contact lenses to correct their vision, and to a lesser extent phakic lens implants. We believe our primary competition in selling the ICL to patients seeking surgery to correct refractive conditions lies not in similar products to the ICL, but in laser surgical procedures. Alcon (formerly a part of Novartis), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) (formerly Advanced Medical Optics or AMO), Bausch Health Companies (BHC) (formerly Valeant, Bausch & Lomb or B+L), and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, all market lasers for corneal refractive surgery and promote their sales worldwide. Phakic implants that compete with the ICL are also available in the marketplace. The two principal types of phakic implantable lenses are (1) posterior chamber designs like the ICL, including lenses made by Biotech Vision Care and Eyebright and (2) iris clip anterior chamber designs, including lenses made by Ophtec.

STAAR adds that:

While most competing lenses are made from types of silicone or acrylic, we believe our ICLs offer compelling clinical advantages due to our proprietary Collamer lens material. We also believe our track record of safety and effectiveness, and high levels of patient satisfaction, are competitive advantages relative to laser surgical procedures and other implantable lenses. Notably, our EVO ICL is the only foldable, minimally invasive posterior chamber phakic intraocular lens approved for sale in the U.S.

I broadly agree with much of the above - STAAR appears to have a strong product that is safe, effective, and easily inserted in a patient's eye - there is no compelling reason, so far as I can tell, why STAAR's unique and differentiated product cannot compete and grow market share in countries like the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, India, Italy, Spain, and so on.

The total addressable market ("TAM") is arguably large enough to suggest STAAR's former >$5bn market cap valuation was reasonable, and that $1bn per annum of net sales is not an unrealistic target. Research suggests there are 2.6bn people with myopia today, rising to 4.9bn by 2050, with 1bn cases of high myopia. The question is whether STAAR management can make it happen operationally?

In a recent investor presentation, STAAR suggests that:

In every market we have initially faced a variety of obstacles to gain share and add procedures to the refractive market, but we have and continue to work successfully to overcome any obstacles, getting better at doing so over time.

STAAR has certainly encountered teething problems in the U.S., based on the feeble amount of revenues achieved to date, but as we can see below, the company does have a knack for growing market share across most of its territories.

STAAR market share estimates (Corporate Presentation)

Besides the U.S., STAAR hopes to tap into the growing middle class population in India, a country that is equally as populous as China, and the company says it "expects to sell more ICLs in the next three years than the first 25 years of ICL sales combined" - 6m in total by the end of 2026, against 3m sales recorded to the first quarter of this year.

Investments in marketing in the U.S. are beginning to bear fruit, the company has suggested, with a recent campaign fronted by singer and actor Joe Jonas resulting in a spike in searches for doctors providing ICL implants from ~10k, to >200k. Again, I don't think it unreasonable for a product with clear competitive advantages to rival products and services (even if ICL's are not for everybody) to be able to grow market share in most, if not all, of its target territories.

STAAR revenue / income projections (STAAR presentation)

As we can see above, management is targeting 15-20% annual sales growth to 2026, and $500 - $550m fiscal 2026 sales, with an operating margin of 12-16%, and operating income of $60 - $90m in 2026, which translates to a forward P/E of ~25x - finally, a reasonably competitive figure that brings the possibility of share price upside into play.

Concluding Thoughts - After 2023 Earnings & 2024 + Long-Term Guidance, Is STAAR Surgical Stock A Buy, Hold, or Sell?

After reviewing STAAR's 2023 earnings, and looking at its forecasts - both for 2024, and longer term - what is immediately clear is that the company never truly deserved the >$5bn market cap it achieved towards the end of 2021.

That is not management's fault, however - the company never misrepresented its products or their potential, but perhaps Wall Street believed that sales growth in the U.S. would be explosive, when in reality, it was always more likely to be incremental.

I don't see many problems with STAAR's product, which is easy to insert, does not result in painful, itchy eyes, is removable, offers protection from UV rays, and does not require corneal tissue to be removed.

Looking at the revenue projections, however, is there a compelling reason to believe that STAAR's stock is undervalued? $500m is only half of the $1bn per annum revenues I felt would support a ~$5bn market cap, or share price of ~$100, when I completed discounted cash flow ("DCF") analysis back in 2021, and STAAR's projected operating income of $90m at the high end is ~3x lower than what I felt may be required to support such a valuation and share price.

That might suggest that STAAR's current $1.9bn market cap valuation is generous, but in fact, I would be inclined to give shares a "buy" rating at this time.

Performance in China has been strong, offsetting where growth in other regions has been mediocre, but if we consider the fact that China and Japan are both STAAR's strongest, and its oldest markets, then we can draw the conclusion that the company's performance in new markets has a strong chance of improving over time.

That suggests to me that in markets such as the U.S. and India, despite underwhelming performance to date, STAAR will begin to build momentum, and when I consider management's forward earnings projections, I find them, if anything, somewhat modest, given the addressable markets in play.

As such, I believe that, if management can hit its 2026 targets, the value of the growth momentum will outweigh current profitability in the markets' eyes, and therefore, STAAR's market cap valuation may well run ahead of certain fundamentals such as net income, price to earnings, etc.

I don't necessarily see STAAR as a company with explosive growth potential, but extrapolating out projected sales growth to the end of the decade, I do believe a figure of $1bn net sales can be achieved, and, therefore, I do see long-term upside for the share price.

My estimate would be that by 2026, the share price ought to have risen >$50, and market cap valuation >$2.5bn/ While that may not present the most compelling of investment opportunities - ~28% upside in 3 years - it may compare favorably to S&P growth over the same period, plus I would expect shares to keep growing in value until the magical $1bn revenue figure is reached, by which time we may be looking at a >$4.5bn market cap, provided the growth trajectory is upheld.

As such, I'd make STAAR stock a buy at current price, with a longer-term investment horizon in mind.