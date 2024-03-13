Haris Calkic/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) on August last year, for which I recommended a buy rating as the business's same-store-sales [SSS] performance remained strong, and I did not see any likelihood of slowdown in store development, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I continue to recommend a buy rating for PTLO, as recent business performance has been very strong. I expect SSS to continue growing in the mid-single-digits for the near term, with the potential to outperform. Unit development should have no issues tracking expectations, especially with unit economics improving. Profitability also has upside potential if inflation continues to come down.

Investment thesis

Starting with the 4Q23 results that PTLO reported 2 weeks ago, revenue saw another round of strong growth, growing 24.5% to $187.9 million. The strong growth was driven by both SSS (4.4%) and unit development (16.7%, adding 84 units). Even better, the growth was accompanied by strong restaurant level margin [RLM] expansion by 310 bps to 24.3%, driving elevated restaurant level EBITDA [RLE] growth of 42.7% to $45.7 million. Overall, at the company level, adj. EBITDA saw 44.6% growth to $26.1 million. I believe this set of results is very impressive, and although the share price did not share the same positivity I had, I think the current depressed valuation presents another opportunity for investors to size up their position.

Apart from the headline results, I think PTLO operating metrics paint an even better picture. Firstly, SSS performance was driven by better traffic, coming in at 4.4%, with traffic contributing 130 bps and 600 bps from pricing, but offset by a product mix contribution of 300 bps. The highlight is traffic because it suggests PTLO can grow positively, even in arguably the toughest period in recent macrohistory. This also reinforces my view that PTLO is benefiting from the trade-down motion, and PTLO's recent launch of the drive-through-only concept is showing good traction. Looking ahead, I expect SSS to remain positive in the mid-single digits, as pricing is going to continue running close to 5%. While traffic is going to be impacted by the horrible weather situation (especially in January), I expect things to get better as summer comes. Macro and pricing aside, I think there is potential upside to my mid-single-digit SSS performance, as management is not expecting any major campaigns for the 2H24 yet given the elections (if they do, it could drive more traffic). Also, PTLO is going to roll out food options that target drivers with the rollout of new salads in 2Q24, thereby expanding its addressable consumer base. So far, feedback has been encouraging; hence, I think this could drive upside. Lastly, PTLO is also going to conduct around 20 retrofits this year, which presents opportunities for upside in store productivity.

Secondly, on the other leg of the growth equation, unit development tracked well, and management noted they are on track for FY24 with openings doing well. In fact, I could argue that PTLO executed stronger on this front as they managed to open six units in 4Q23, unlike what happened last year, where some units were delayed into the following year. Looking ahead, the expected opening remains on track—the plans for 9 and 5 are already under construction—which reduces the risk of missing expectations. I think the unit economics are likely to get better (return on capital basis) as the better kitchen layouts in new stores are performing well, which should expand the addressable locations to which PTLO can open their store (i.e., reduce the return on investment hurdle).

Lastly, the RLM performance was fabulous. RLM margins of 24.3% were up 310 bps vs. 4Q22, and this is despite food costs being unfavorable and commodity inflation being higher than 3Q23. While I do not know when food and commodity cost inflation will taper down, this just means there is much more room for RLM to expand. I would also note that management did an extremely good job managing the labor market issue with only 2.4% hourly wage inflation, indicating success in driving better labor utilization. Looking ahead, management guidance is for 4-6% food cost inflation and mid-single-digit percentage labor inflation (consistent with prior comments), but pricing is going to go up to partially offset this. My take on this guidance is that it leaves plenty of room for PTLO to beat RLM expectations. Inflation has certainly come down relative to last year, and the fact that the Fed is pushing for rate cuts suggests that they are seeing data that suggests inflation is going to continue coming down. If that is the case, food and labor cost inflation should come down, which is positive for PTLO margin expansion.

Overall, I am very positive after looking at this recent performance. The market appears to not appreciate this positive result, and hence valuation continues to stay at depressed levels, suggesting very little expectation is embedded in the stock (good for investors because any beat will drive a very positive sentiment).

Valuation

My target price for PTLO based on my model is $31 in the base case. My model assumptions are based on the management's long-term growth algorithm (revenue and EBITDA has been growing above target so far, so I think the guide is possible to achieve) that they shared during the January 2024 investor day. The key assumptions are that revenue will grow in the mid-teens and that EBITDA growth will grow in the low teens. What this tells me is that the adj. EBITDA margin is unlikely to see major expansion (if not, adj. EBITDA growth will grow faster than the top line). Hence, I modeled the EBITDA margin to be flat, followed by low-teens revenue growth (the low end of 12–15% unit growth and the low end of the SSS growth guide). The key change to my previous model is that I have downgraded my base case NTM EBITDA multiple assumption from 18x to 15x. The reason for this is that the entire industry has rerated downward. With low-teen EBITDA growth, which is better than the high-single-digit EBITDA growth expectation for peers (see below for peer list), I think PTLO should at least trade at the same multiple. At 15x NTM EBTIDA in FY26, PTLO is worth $31. However, if we go into a bull market and the industry trades back to its historical ~20x NTM EBITDA, the upside could be much more attractive. In my bull case, I believe PTLO is worth ~$45.

Risk

Food and labor cost inflation could go into another round of frenzy if rates get cut much earlier than they should (i.e., if the Fed makes the mistake of cutting too early). PTLO would be stuck in a situation where they need to give up their core value proposition—offering a value food choice vs. raising prices to protect margins. If they raise prices, investors may be happy, but consumers are likely to visit less, hence traffic going down. If they choose to keep prices low, consumers will be happy, but investors will be upset because margins get compressed.

Conclusion

I reiterate my buy recommendation for PTLO. The company delivered impressive results in 4Q23, reporting strong SSS growth, on-track unit development, and impressive margin expansion. Looking ahead, I continue to see PTLO well-positioned for SSS growth and unit development remain on track. Notably, I think profitability has upside potential as inflation trends downward. While the market does not share my optimism (based on the valuation), I believe the current valuation presents an attractive entry point for investors. That said, the key risk lies in spikes in food and labor costs, forcing a difficult choice between value proposition and margin preservation.