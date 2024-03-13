Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Silence Therapeutics plc (SLN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference March 13, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gem Hopkins - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Craig Tooman - President & Chief Executive Officer

Rhonda Hellums - Chief Financial Officer

Steven Romano - Head of R&D

Conference Call Participants

Mike Ulz - Morgan Stanley

Kostas Biliouris - BMO Capital Markets

Patrick Trucchio - H.C. Wainwright

Keay Nakae - Chardan Research

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silence Therapeutics 2023 Full Year Results Webcast and Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Gem Hopkins. Please go ahead.

Gem Hopkins

Good morning and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Gem Hopkins, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications at Silence. Joining me on today's call are Craig Tooman, our President and CEO, who will provide an update on the business; Rhonda Hellums, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial performance; and Steven Romano, our Head of R&D, who will provide an update on our clinical programs. For those of you participating via conference call, the accompanying slides can be accessed by going to the Investors section of our corporate website at www.silence-therapeutics.com.

Turning to Slide 2, I'd like to remind you that during today's call, management will make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding anticipated future events or the future financial performance of the company, including clinical development, timing and objectives, the therapeutic potential of our product candidates, our operational plans and strategies, anticipated milestone payments, anticipated operating and capital expenditures, business prospects and projected cash

