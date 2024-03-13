georgeclerk

Investment thesis

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) stock is down massively after the management expressed uncertainty regarding the future of the Affordable Connectivity Program [ACP], which has been a cornerstone of the business in recent years. The stock is apparently very cheap due to this big red flag, and it has a massive upside potential in case the ACP is extended. But investing in SURG in current reality looks like a game of Russian roulette to me, something I do not want to participate in as an investor who has earned capital through hard work. Therefore, I do not recommend buying the dip and assign SurgePays stock a "Sell" rating.

SurgePays overview

SurgePays is a telecom company operating in the U.S. The company's fiscal year ends on December 31. According to the latest 10-K report, SURG operates via three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators [MVNO], Comprehensive Platform Services [CPS], and Lead Generation. MVNO is by far the company's largest segment.

SURG's latest 10-K report

SURG stock - Financials and valuation

As usual, I start my analysis of a new company with zooming out and looking at long-term trends in its financial performance. From this perspective, I see several positive trends. First, the company's revenue is growing rapidly and recorded a 40% CAGR between 2016 and 2023. Second, despite being highly volatile over the long term, the operating margin has been improving notably in the last five years and achieved double-digit growth in 2023.

Author's calculations

The free cash flow [FCF] margin ex-stock-based compensation [ex-SBC] has been very volatile and mostly negative. However, it has been close to zero in the last two fiscal years. Since the company has been demonstrating economies of scale in recent years as the business expanded, the FCF margin has the potential to turn positive soon if SURG sustains its revenue growth trajectory. Having improved operating profitability in recent years helped the management to sustain a healthy balance sheet with almost no leverage.

Seeking Alpha

However, when we analyze SURG, it is crucial to understand that its MVNO revenue is mostly subsidized by the federal Affordable Connectivity Program. Therefore, the company's business significantly depends on political decisions of the federal government, which is a risk for investors. The risk is substantial since in February 2024, the ACP stopped accepting new applications, and recently the Federal Communications Commission [FCC] confirmed April 2024 as the final month for the ACP funding. During the earnings call, the company's CEO commented that "we cannot predict any outcome" regarding the ACP after April 2024. That said, around 86% of the company's revenue is under big threat in case the ACP program is not financed by the government anymore. The fact that the management is unconfident regarding the future of ACP has led to a big SURG sell-off, which is down 25% at the pre-market while I am writing this analysis.

I like the dynamics in the company's financial performance, but this might mean nothing in the nearest future, considering that the major growth driver for SURG in recent years is likely to halt within the next couple of months.

Given the vast uncertainty around the safety of the major portion of the company's revenue. I am unsurprised that the stock is extremely cheap from the multiples perspective. The current cap is only around 70% of the TTM revenue, which is an extremely low valuation, given the company's clean balance sheet.

Seeking Alpha

But, once again, the stock is extremely cheap due to the elephant in the room, the high probability of the ACP program cease. Therefore, I am very bearish about SURG.

What if the ACP is extended?

It is much easier to forecast big decisions which are driven by the business point of view. In most cases, costs and benefits are apparent and the potential outcome can be predicted with a high likelihood of being correct. However, extending the ACP financing from the federal budget is not a business issue. There is little evidence of any economic benefits for the federal budget from the ACP, only costs. That said, it is a purely political decision which are very difficult to forecast. Should the Congress provide additional funding to continue the ACP program, this will mean that SURG will highly likely continue delivering revenue growth and profitability expansion.

Should the ACP extension occur, the stock will highly likely deliver a massive rally over the short term. If I project a 5% revenue CAGR and a one percentage point yearly FCF margin expansion and further discount future cash flows with a 10% WACC, I get the fair value of the business at approximately $250 million, which is more than twice higher than the current market cap.

Author's calculations

Therefore, the upside potential is massive in case the ACP is extended. However, it is crucial to know that odds are very low, according to Blair Levin from New Street Research.

Bottom line

To conclude, SURG is apparently not a good choice for risk-averse and even risk-neutral investors, because the extent of risk is extremely high. About 90% of the company's revenue is under big threat and depends on a political decision of a relatively small group of people from the Congress. The upside potential is massive if the government decides to extend the ACP program, but odds are low. This might be a good play for risk seeking investors, but to me, SURG is a "Sell".