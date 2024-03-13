Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.K. Economy Returns To Growth After Volatile Fourth Quarter

Mar. 13, 2024 10:30 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.61K Followers

Summary

  • A rebound in retail activity helped the UK economy bounce back in January, and the combination of falling gas prices and the anticipation of rate cuts suggests we should see an improvement in growth through 2024.
  • We estimate that two-thirds of the passthrough from rate hikes to homeowners via mortgage refinancings has already happened.
  • We shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves, but we think we should see a return towards quarterly growth prints in the 0.3% area later this year.

Street scene in financial district, London

CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

By James Smith

The UK economy bounced back in January following a volatile but overall weak fourth quarter. Monthly GDP increased by 0.2%, some of which is thanks to a strong rebound in retail activity after an

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.61K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.