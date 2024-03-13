Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cathy Yao - IR

Mike Mohan - Interim CEO

Brian LaRose - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Forbes - Guggenheim

Mark Jordan - Goldman Sachs

Peter Benedict - Baird

Oliver Wintermantel - Evercore ISI

David Lantz - Wells Fargo

Steven Zaccone - Citi

Anna Andreeva - Needham

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Petco Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now, like to turn the conference over to Cathy Yao. Please go ahead.

Cathy Yao

Good morning, and thank you for joining Petco's fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings conference call. In addition to the earnings release, there is a presentation available to download on our website at ir.petco.com, summarizing our results. On the call with me today are Mike Mohan, Petco's Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Brian LaRose, Petco's Chief Financial Officer.

Before they begin, I would like to remind everyone that on this call we will be making certain forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties, include those set out in our earnings materials and SEC filings.

In addition, on today's call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures can be found in our earnings release, presentation, and SEC filings. And finally, during the Q&A portion of today's call, we ask that you please keep to one question and one follow-up. We will allow for 30 minutes for Q&A.

