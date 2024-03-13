Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LGI: Unique Equity CEF With Fully-Covered Distribution At An Enormous Discount

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc offers a high level of current income without sacrificing potential equity gains.
  • The LGI closed-end fund has outperformed major indices recently, despite having lower exposure to mega-cap technology companies than the major indices.
  • The fund primarily invests in common equities, with a small allocation to emerging market debt securities and currencies.
  • The fund fully covered its distributions in 2023 and currently trades at an enormous discount to net asset value.
  • The fund has underperformed the major indices over the long term, and I cannot see any near-term catalyst that will change this.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Energy Profits in Dividends get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

A handsome, brown Pineywoods bull with a black head and large horns stands near a forest

Mike Hansen

The Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:LGI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that investors can purchase in order to accomplish their goals of generating a high level of current income from the assets in

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
14.79K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LGI Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LGI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LGI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.