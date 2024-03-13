Mike Hansen

The Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:LGI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that investors can purchase in order to accomplish their goals of generating a high level of current income from the assets in their portfolios. Unlike with many other closed-end funds, though, this one does not require the investor to sacrifice some upside potential of common equities in exchange for income.

After all, with many other income-focused funds, the fund invests in either fixed-income securities that have very limited potential upside or it runs some sort of options strategy that has the end result of capping the potential gains that can be earned from the equities held in the portfolio. This fund does neither, but it still manages to boast a 7.86% current yield. This is a very respectable yield from an equity fund, but it cannot really compete with the incredibly high yields that are currently offered by the best junk bond and leveraged loan funds. However, the fund's global diversification and exposure to uncapped common equities might still make it appealing to some investors.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the middle of October 2023. The market has overall been very strong since that time, as a bubble has arguably formed in the artificial intelligence ("AI") sector and various market participants are flocking to certain equities out of fear that inflation is going to become a permanent phenomenon.

As evidence of this, one need only look at the recent performance of gold (GLD) and Bitcoin USD (BTC-USD). We would, therefore, expect that the fund's share price will have delivered a fairly good performance from the date that my previous article was published. This is indeed the case, as shares of the fund have gained 17.69% since October 17, 2023. This has slightly beaten the S&P 500 Index (SP500), as well as both the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) and the iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI):

Seeking Alpha

I will admit that this is somewhat surprising. The Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has lower exposure to the mega-cap technology companies that have been responsible for a significant proportion of the gains that the market has delivered over the past fifteen months than the indices. In addition, most foreign-developed markets have underperformed the United States for most of the past decade, so we would expect the fund's foreign exposure to have weighed down its performance somewhat. That is not what we see, however. This could be worth investigating further, particularly if this is being caused by the fund's shares appreciating more rapidly than its actual portfolio.

The fund's performance becomes even better when we consider that the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund is a closed-end fund. One of the defining characteristics of closed-end funds is that they pay all of their investment profits out to the shareholders in the form of direct payments. The basic goal is for investors to receive all the investment returns earned by the fund's assets while the fund's net asset value remains around the same level. This is the reason why closed-end funds typically have higher yields than most other things in the market. It also results in shareholders almost always doing quite a bit better than the fund's share price performance would indicate.

As such, it is a good idea to consider the fund's distribution in any analysis of its performance. When we do that, we see that shareholders in the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund have received a total return of 21.59% since mid-October 2023:

Seeking Alpha

We can clearly see that once distributions are included, the fund has substantially outperformed the comparable market indices over this roughly six-month period. This is something that will almost certainly please most investors in the fund and may even attract new investors to the fund. However, it is important to keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future results, and we are looking at only a relatively short time period here. This fund has generally underperformed the indices over extended periods. For example, it trails significantly when we look back over the past decade:

Seeking Alpha

This alone certainly does not mean that this is a bad fund by any means. Indeed, it does have some qualities that might appeal to some investors. We will discuss this in detail over the course of this article.

As six months have passed since we last discussed the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, we can expect that a lot has changed. In particular, the fund released its annual report so we will want to pay particular attention to that report as it is always important to pay attention to how well a given asset in our portfolios is performing. Let us have a look at this fund and see if it might make sense today.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of total return. This is not particularly surprising when we consider that the fund's name suggests that it is focusing on total returns. The strategy that the fund is also using makes this a logical deduction. Here is how the website explains the fund's objectives and strategies:

Lazard Global Total Return & Income Fund is a closed-end investment management company that seeks total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a portfolio of approximately 60-80 US and non-US equity securities, generally with a market cap of $2 billion or greater, at the time of purchase, and may invest in emerging markets. It seeks enhanced income by investing in short duration (typically below one year) emerging market forward currency contracts and other emerging market debt instruments.

As we can clearly see from this description, the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund is primarily a common equity fund. As I pointed out in my previous article on this fund:

Common equities are by their very nature total return vehicles. After all, investors typically purchase common equities both to receive an income via the dividends that these securities pay out as well as benefit from the capital gains that should accompany the growth and prosperity of the issuing company.

Total return is the combination of current income and capital appreciation, so this objective makes a great deal of sense. However, we can see in the strategy description above that the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund could also invest in securities such as emerging market currencies and emerging market debt securities. These are two types of assets that are not usually seen in an equity closed-end fund, although some emerging market funds might use currency forwards as a method of hedging their currency exposure. The presence of these securities is something that makes the fund unique, but they only account for a small portion of the portfolio. Overall, the fund is primarily invested in domestic and foreign common stocks:

CEF Data

This chart from CEF Data is perhaps not as clear as I would like, so here is the same information in table form:

Asset Type % of Portfolio Common Stock (US) 52.4% Common Stock (Non-US) 35.4% Foreign Sovereign Bonds 6.8% Short Term Investments 5.4% Click to enlarge

Clearly, we can see that the vast majority (87.8%) of the fund's assets are invested in common stocks. Thus, its performance will generally correlate with common stocks, and it will usually go up or down with these assets. We do, in fact, see evidence of this over long periods of time. For example, here is the fund's net asset value graphed against the same indices that were used as a comparison in the introduction over the past five years:

Barchart

The fact that the fund's net asset value only delivered a 4.99% gain over the five-year period should not be a reason to run away from this fund. After all, remember that the basic goal of this fund is to pay out all of its investment profits to the shareholders in the form of distributions. If properly executed, the fund's net asset value will remain relatively stable because all the profits are being paid out. This is exactly what we see in this chart. The important thing for our purposes right now though is that the fund's net asset value exhibits a very high correlation to the indices. Basically, when the common stock indices move up, so does the fund's net asset value and vice versa. The fund's approximate 10% to 15% allocation to foreign debt securities and currencies does not appear to be changing this relationship. As such, this fund should be considered part of your equity allocation in your overall portfolio.

A look at the fund's largest positions reveals both familiar and unusual names. According to the fund's fact sheet, here are the largest positions in the fund as of January 31, 2024:

Fund Fact Sheet

We can see here three of the American mega-cap technology companies that tend to occupy the largest positions in most equity closed-end funds. These three are obviously Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), (GOOGL) and Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN). Visa Inc. (V) is also a major holding among many equity funds. However, the remainder of the companies here are ones that we do not see very often. Indeed, I cannot think of another closed-end fund that has a significant position in the consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) or Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTCPK:WOLTF), which is a Dutch information services company. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) are also unusual companies to see occupying large positions in a fund's portfolio, but we do occasionally see them in other funds. However, it does appear that this fund has sufficient differences from other funds to reduce our overall concentration risk.

As I have pointed out various times in past articles, concentration risk refers to the tendency of fund managers to invest in the same companies. For example, just about every domestic equity fund will have the so-called "Magnificent 7" stocks among its largest positions. The problem with this is that an investor might believe that they have a diversified portfolio because they are invested in several different equity funds. However, they are actually much less diversified than they believe that they are because all the funds are holding the same stocks. The fact that this one has several names that we do not ordinarily see among its largest positions means that including this fund alongside other closed-end equity funds will actually increase your overall diversification. If some of the comments that I have seen in previous articles here at Seeking Alpha are any indication, there are many investors who are interested in such a proposition.

There have been quite a few changes to the fund's largest positions since the last time that we discussed it. These include the removal of a substantial position in Brazilian government securities, Aon plc (AON), and Danaher Corporation (DHR). In their place, we have Booz Allen Hamilton, Visa, and Motorola. This is not really a large number of changes given that six months have passed since we previously discussed this fund, which is not surprising considering that it only had a 5% annual turnover rate in 2023. That is one of the lowest turnovers that I have ever seen for an equity fund, and it is lower than what the fund has historically had:

FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 Portfolio Turnover 5% 15% 16% 23% 29% Click to enlarge

All of these figures are pretty low for a closed-end equity fund though, as most of these funds engage in a great deal of trading activity in order to realize capital gains that they can pay out to their investors via the distributions. This one appears to be utilizing more of a "buy-and-hold" strategy, which could help it keep trading costs down relative to its peers. There are certainly some investors who might appreciate this, and it is another factor that adds to the fund's unique aspect.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective return of its portfolio. I explained how this works in my previous article on the fund:

In short, the fund borrows money and then uses those borrowed funds to purchase stocks and other assets. As long as the total return of the purchased securities is greater than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the overall yield of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. However, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to too much risk. I generally do not like to see a fund's leverage exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for that reason.

Interestingly, various data sources conflict on how much leverage the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund actually has. CEF Data states that its leverage today is 29.74% of its total assets, while CEF Connect states that the fund's leveraged assets comprise 9.38% of the fund's total portfolio. However, the fact sheet puts the fund's leverage at 30.19% as of January 31, 2024, so it seems likely that the CEF Data figure is more likely to be a reasonable estimate. The fund's leverage has, after all, most likely come down since January 31, 2024, due to the fund's net asset value increasing by 1.10% since that date.

The fund's leverage has also clearly come down since the last time that we discussed the fund. The fund's net asset value is up 20.30% since that date so if it kept its leverage stable then the leverage would now represent a smaller proportion of a larger portfolio.

Clearly, the fund's current leverage is well below the one-third of assets levels that we would ordinarily prefer to see a closed-end fund remain under. Thus, it appears that this fund is striking a reasonable balance between the risk and the potential reward. Overall, we should not need to worry too much about the fund's leverage today.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary investment objective of the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund is to provide its investors with a very high level of total return. The fund specifically states, however, that one component of this total return will be delivered in the form of current income. The fund also includes emerging market debt securities in its portfolio that provide a certain amount of income. However, the overwhelming majority of the portfolio's assets are invested in domestic and foreign common stocks and most common stocks do not deliver particularly high yields. For example, consider the trailing twelve-month yields of the exchange-traded index funds that track each of the three indices that we have been using as benchmarks for this fund:

Index Current Yield S&P 500 Index (SPY) 1.30% MSCI World Index 1.59% MSCI All-Countries World Index 1.78% Click to enlarge

With the exception of the S&P 500 Index, all the yields are those of the iShares index funds listed in the introduction to this article. As we can clearly see, the fund is not going to be able to generate a very high level of dividend income from its portfolio, so capital gains will account for most of the fund's total returns. This is not a bad thing though as common stocks do tend to deliver capital gains during most extended periods of time. The fund uses leverage to boost the effective gains that it earns from its assets because the leverage allows it to control more common stocks than it otherwise could. The fund collects all the capital gains, dividends, and coupon payments that it receives from the assets in its portfolio and pays them out to its investors after deducting its own expenses. We can overall expect that this business model would allow the fund's shares to boast a very high yield.

This is indeed the case as the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.1046 per share ($1.2552 per share annually), which gives it a 7.86% yield at the current share price. Unfortunately, this fund has not been especially consistent with respect to its yield over time. As we can see here, the fund has both raised and lowered its distribution fairly frequently since it was first conceived:

CEF Connect

This distribution history might prove to be something of a turn-off for those investors who are seeking a safe and secure income to use to cover their bills or finance their lifestyles. After all, it is much more difficult to budget your spending activities when your income can change significantly from period to period, as investors in this fund tend to experience. However, at the same time, it is natural for many closed-end funds to change their distributions on a regular basis to correspond to the actual performance of their portfolios. This generally ensures that the fund is not paying out more money than it can actually afford and destroys its net asset value in the process. The more a fund's net asset value is depleted, the worse its sustainability going forward and the harder it is for the fund to meet a specified level of distribution.

Let us take a look at the fund's finances to ensure that it is not paying out more than it can really afford. This should also give us an idea of how well the fund can sustain its current distribution.

Fortunately, we have a very recent document available that we can use for the purposes of our analysis. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. This is a much more recent report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed the fund, which is very nice to see. There were two widely disparate market environments during the second half of 2023. Over the summer, the market was beginning to realize that interest rates would probably remain elevated for an extended period and so it was selling off long-duration stocks in response. As a high percentage of the indices consists of long-duration stocks (like technology companies), the indices were generally weak. However, short-duration stocks such as energy did pretty well. The reverse happened during the final two months of the year. This report will tell us how well the fund handled these two environments and managed to deliver returns to its investors.

For the full-year period, the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund received $3,503,893 in dividends net of foreign withholding taxes and $1,794,425 in interest net of foreign withholding taxes. This gives the fund a total investment income of $5,298,318 over the full-year period. The fund paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $202,138 available to shareholders. As might be expected, that was nowhere near enough to cover the fund's shareholder distributions, which totaled $14,583,168 over the course of the year. At first glance, this may be concerning as the fund obviously did not generate sufficient investment income to cover the distributions that it paid out.

Fortunately, there are other methods that a fund like this can use to cover its distributions. For example, it might be able to sell some stocks or other assets and realize capital gains. Realized capital gains are not considered to be investment income for tax or accounting purposes, but they obviously do represent an inflow of money that can be distributed to the fund's shareholders.

The Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund had a great deal of success in obtaining money via these alternative sources over the course of the year. It reported net realized gains totaling $8,570,742 and had another $30,781,821 in net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $24,971,533 over the full-year period after accounting for all inflows and outflows. Thus, we can clearly see that the fund managed to cover its distributions with a substantial amount of money left over.

While overall things look pretty good here, it is still important to keep in mind that this fund only managed to cover its distributions because of its net unrealized gains. As unrealized gains can be erased by any market correction, we should still keep a close eye on the fund's net asset value to ensure that it remains relatively stable or increases. As long as it does not start declining to any significant degree, everything should be okay here.

Valuation

As of March 11, 2024 (the most recent date for which data is available as of the time of writing), the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a net asset value of $18.31 per share, but the shares currently trade at $16.12 each. This gives the fund's shares an 11.96% discount to net asset value at the current price. This is an enormous discount, although it is nowhere near as attractive as the 13.46% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month. However, a double-digit discount is generally a reasonable price to pay for any fund, so the current entry point is acceptable if you wish to add this fund to your portfolio.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund is a rather unique closed-end fund that provides a way for an investor to retain their equity upside potential while still earning a very high yield. The fund's portfolio is different from that of most other actively managed funds, so it works pretty well for anyone who is seeking to achieve a certain level of diversification. However, the fund's history of underperformance even after considering the positive impact of the distributions reduces its appeal somewhat.

Overall, the Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund is acceptable for those who are interested in it and are willing to accept the somewhat lower historical performance relative to the indices. The huge discount could provide a source of additional return if it starts closing. I do not see any real catalyst to drive Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Inc shares upward, though, so for now, maintaining a "hold" rating on the fund appears to be appropriate.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.