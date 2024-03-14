Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

4 Important Changes To My 4% Yielding Retirement Portfolio

Mar. 14, 2024 7:00 AM ETAMZN, BAM, BAM:CA, COWZ, GOOG, GOOGL, IWY, META, MSFT, NVDA, OMFL, SPGP3 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This week I start tracking my real money family fund on our service, including real-time email trade notifications, weekly trade summaries and return tracking, and quarterly detailed updates.
  • Ahead of this new feature, I'm fine-tuning the portfolio with four significant changes.
  • That includes topping up NVDA and BAM to their maximum risk caps because I am strongly confident in their long-term growth outlooks.
  • I'm streamlining my ETF allocations, consolidating three deep-value ETFs into 2.
  • I am changing my growth ETF from SCHG to IWY because of a few important structure reasons that give me confidence that this ETF will always represent the top 110 to 112 large growth stocks on Wall Street.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Couple relaxing and drinking wine and holding hands

courtneyk

SA readers have expressed interest in my personal family fund portfolio and so have our subscribers.

I will start tracking this portfolio each week

  • Real-time email trade alerts
  • Weekly trade summary and performance tracking (ZEUS/Zen Portfolio Tracker)
  • Quarterly

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
111.13K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, COWZ, SPGP, IWY, BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
BAM--
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
BAM:CA--
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
COWZ--
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.