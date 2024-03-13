DNY59

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock has gotten expensive again, making a great run with this killer market. The increases in equity investments have been powerful, and we have been pegging some of the best winning ideas over the last few quarters. Today, Dollar Tree is catching our eye, with modest conviction, and we wanted to share this idea with our followers.

We think a trade can work here as the stock is correcting following the just-reported Q4 earnings, which we will cover here, and we believe a simple trade can be made now. With our style of investing, we like to scale into a stock as valuation improves based on expected growth. We set up a sample trade below to allow you to scale in to build a position. This is likely a hold over two quarters. In this situation, it is possible you only get the first leg, and make a little less money, but it is far more preferable than buying all at once and watching it fall. We think there is little chance of being stopped out here.

The guidance for 2024, while missing the mark, is not a disaster. So, this correction is an opportunity. Make no mistake, retail is tough, especially if the consumer is weakening, or we do approach a recession, but in both cases, Dollar Tree should do well as shoppers trade down to save money. Here is our trade, and we will discuss earnings.

The play

Target entry 1: $126-$127 (25% of position)

Target entry 2: $123-$124 (35% of position)

Target entry 3: $120-$121 (40% of position)

Stop loss: $108

Target exit: $142.

Options considerations: Put selling can work to define entry if you have the dollars to purchase 100 share blocks in conjunction with common stock purchasing. We also think call options, through LEAPS, can work here, particularly if/when the stock falls a bit further. Guidance on exact strikes for trades are reserved for members of our Investing Group.

Note this sample trade along with spelled-out options suggestions are the types of trades we outline, with high conviction, at BAD BEAT Investing.

Discussion

This drop is warranted on the quarterly results and a bit of a disappointing guide. The reality is that valuation was getting stretched, however, so a bit of a correction is likely warranted. That sets the ticker up a trading opportunity, in our opinion. Let it fall, and as it falls, valuation is coming more in line. Here was a look at the valuation before the drop:

Seeking Alpha DLTR Valuation Quants

With the selloff today, these valuation figures will improve, and valuation will look a bit better. However, Dollar Tree, Inc. stock is not "cheap," even at $128 a share. But it's attractive to start entry.

We think it is worth reminding you that the company has undergone a transformation in the last few years. One of the big changes was at Dollar Tree with across the board price hikes, and now some stores with even more expensive items being offered. Then the company worked through a difficult inventory situation, and has also undertook renovations of thousands of Family Dollar stores. However, there are ongoing headwinds including costs related to contaminated products, as well as some vulnerability to tariffs. Still, the company continues to grow. We think shares will settle out, so scale in, and look to profit on our trade.

Make no mistake, shares have held up not only due to a strong market, but the fact is that Dollar Tree is seeing continued sales increases. Sales increased 11.9% to $8.64 billion versus last year. This comes as same-store sales increased 3.0%. We always consider comparable same-store sales as a key figure. With comparable sales this positive, we have a good sign. Strength in sales was led by Dollar Tree branded store, where same-store sales were up 6.2%. This was due to a 7.1% increase in traffic, yet was offset by a 0.7% decline in average ticket price. Family Dollar’s -1.2% same-store sales decline was due to a 0.7% increase in traffic along with a 2.0% decrease in average ticket price.

Now we were impressed that gross profit increased 16.2% to $2.77 billion and gross margin expanded 120 basis points to 32.1%. This was a result of much lower freight costs, and higher allowances, but was partially offset by product cost inflation and an unfavorable sales mix. And believe it or not, but theft is an issue even in these low dollar stores, as there is a nationwide elevated shrink issue, that also impact gross profit. Adjusting for distribution and markdown costs related to the store portfolio optimization review, gross profit surged 19.8% to $2.86 billion, while margins on an adjusted basis widened 220 basis points to 33.1%. This is a stellar performance.

Now, there was a massive goodwill charge this quarter related to liability claims, so we will discuss only adjusted operating income and earnings, as the goodwill are one-time charges, but led to severe GAAP losses. On an adjusted basis, we still saw growth as operating income increased 21.2% to $749.1 million and adjusted operating margin expanded 70 basis points to 8.7%. This is a solid performance. However, earnings per share missed by $0.10 against estimates. Adjusted net income was $555.7 million and adjusted diluted EPS was $2.55. We would like to point out that the company has been a major repurchaser of its shares, but given the ongoing portfolio review and more strategic moves, repurchases are on hold for now.

But today's reaction was all about the guidance, which came off as disappointing. The company sees net sales for full-year fiscal 2024 to be $31.0 billion to $32.0 billion, consensus was at $31.74 billion. This view comes on expectations of low- to mid-single-digit comparable store sales increase for the year, comprised of a low- to mid-single-digit increase in the Dollar Tree segment and a mid-single-digit increase in the Family Dollar stores. EPS was guided at $6.70 to $7.30 for 2024, versus $7.07 estimated. This guidance is not all that terrible, but since the midpoints are below consensus, the Street is punishing DLTR shares right now.

As we look ahead, this is a good time to buy. While repurchases are on hold, we expect those repurchases to start up again in the future. However, in the meantime, the company is making the tough decision to close underperforming stores. Litigation and claims-related issues are mostly in the past, and with the company now offering higher dollar items, we expect gross profit to continue to benefit. Consider scaling in Dollar Tree, Inc. shares for a trade.