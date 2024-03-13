Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I award a Buy rating to Q2 Holdings (NYSE:QTWO) shares.

My previous write-up published on December 18, 2023 outlined a couple of drivers that could potentially push Q2 Holdings' stock price higher in the future. The current article explains why Q2 Holdings' outlook for the intermediate term and long run is positive, which supports the stock's Buy rating.

QTWO expects its high-margin subscription Annualized Recurring Revenue or ARR to expand by a healthy +14% CAGR in the subsequent three years. The company has continued to win new deals and keep its existing clients satisfied thanks to its Innovation Studio Marketplace offering, and this gives me confidence in Q2 Holdings' long term financial prospects.

QTWO Has Good Revenue Visibility

The market sees Q2 Holdings' top line expanding at a reasonable CAGR of +10.9% for the following three years (FY 2024-2026) as per S&P Capital IQ data, which is on par with the company's actual revenue increase of +10.4% in FY 2023.

QTWO is likely to meet the Wall Street analysts' consensus revenue growth forecast, as the company has good revenue visibility.

The company's subscription ARR (Annualized Recurring Revenue) increased by +19% to $594 million in fiscal 2023, which accounted for 81% of its total ARR for the prior year. Q2 Holdings noted at the Citi (C) Annual Fintech Conference on February 28, 2024 that it has the "confidence to do that 14% (subscription ARR CAGR) over the next 3 years." At the Citi investor event in late February, QTWO emphasized that the "fourth quarter of really strong bookings as well as the backlog growth" sets "the stage for (expansion in) '24 or '25 and '26 and beyond."

QTWO shared in its Q4 2023 earnings release that the company's bookings last year were the best it had ever achieved. At the company's fourth quarter earnings call, Q2 Holdings revealed that its Q4 2023 bookings were +75% above its previous quarterly record bookings. It explained at its latest quarterly earnings briefing that certain "deals we've signed" for Q4 2023 have "longer implementation timelines" which offer revenue "visibility into 2025 and beyond."

Also, Q2 Holdings' backlog as of end-Q4 2023 amounted to $1.8 billion, which was equivalent to a +23% increase on YoY terms. Separately, the company shared at the February 28 Citi investor conference that its "pipeline looks good" for 1H 2024 and guided that one should "continue to see momentum in the pipeline based on the demand for deposits" trends.

Furthermore, QTWO's favorable top line growth outlook and high revenue visibility should translate into an improvement in the company's operating profit margins for the future. Q2 Holdings' guidance as disclosed in its investor presentation slides points to a yearly 3-4 percentage points expansion in the company's EBITDA margin for the coming three years. This seems reasonable, considering the optimization of its sales mix (growth in higher-margin subscription ARR as a proportion of total ARR) and positive operating leverage.

Positive Read-Throughs From Innovation Studio Marketplace's Latest Metrics

In my earlier December 2023 update for Q2 Holdings, I emphasized that the company's Q2 Innovation Studio Marketplace "gives QTWO a clear edge over competitors in securing new digital banking mandates" by enabling "banks to sell fintech products and services to their customers with ease."

I view Q2 Innovation Studio Marketplace as a major long term growth engine for QTWO. Therefore, I am encouraged by the latest disclosures which indicate that Q2 Innovation Studio Marketplace continues to gain traction, and this bodes well for Q2 Holdings' growth prospects in the long run.

At the Annual Fintech Conference hosted by Citi in late February, Q2 Holdings revealed that roughly eight out of 10 "digital banking customers" for the company are currently utilizing the Innovation Studio Marketplace. QTWO also highlighted at the recent Citi investor event that "over 90% of our wins" for 2023 was attributed to the Q2 Innovation Studio Marketplace offering, as per client feedback. In other words, the Q2 Innovation Studio Marketplace is playing a pivotal role in helping the company keep existing customers and add new clients.

More significantly, certain clients were able to earn incremental revenue from the sale of fintech products on the Innovation Studio Marketplace that was equivalent to about half (source: Q4 earnings call transcript) of the total fees it paid to Q2 Holdings on a yearly basis. This implies that Innovation Studio Marketplace enhances QTWO's customer value proposition in a meaningful way.

QTWO had stressed at its most recent quarterly results briefing that Q2 Innovation Studio Marketplace is expected to have a favorable impact "both on the top-line in terms of the revenue impact and the margin profile" for the "longer term." On the point about the strong profitability, Q2 Holdings' Innovation Studio Marketplace works on a revenue sharing model without substantial variable costs. This means that QTWO's overall profitability is likely to be boosted by the growing revenue contribution from Innovation Studio Marketplace over time.

Concluding Thoughts

Q2 Holdings' good revenue visibility and operating margin expansion potential don't appear to have been completely reflected in the stock's valuation multiple, and this warrants a Buy rating for the company's shares. QTWO's growth-adjusted Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple is an undemanding 0.4 times (4.5/10.9) based on its current consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue ratio of 4.5 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) and its consensus forward three-year top line CAGR of +10.9%.