Angel Di Bilio/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Conventional wisdom says not to buy airline stocks, but convention hasn’t met Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA), a Panama-based carrier featuring a gross margin of >40%, double-digit growth, and a tangible book value approaching 50% of its market cap. Although the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily decimated the travel industry, Copa’s strong balance sheet allowed it to gracefully weather massive losses in 2020 and the first half of 2021 before promptly returning to rapid and profitable growth. Despite its consistent growth and profitability (2020 aside), Copa is firmly in value stock territory with a P/S ratio of 1.2, P/E of 7.8, and P/FCF of 5.6.

About Copa

Copa Holdings is an international commercial carrier operating throughout Latin America under two trade names – Copa Airlines, its predominant (Panamanian) brand with close to a hundred planes and hundreds of routes, and the Colombian-based Wingo, a small budget airline with 9 planes and 37 routes. Copa was founded in 1947, offering domestic flights to three cities in Panama. In 1988, the company’s present CEO, Pedro Heilbron, took the reins of the tiny regional carrier at a time when it had only 2 planes and $20 million in annual revenue.

Copa has steadily expanded throughout the ensuing decades. Today, the company operates approximately 100 aircraft and well over 300 daily scheduled flights. Inclusive of flights offered through partnerships with United Airlines and other partners, Copa provides service to over 250 destinations throughout the Americas and recently inaugurated operations at its 16th U.S. airport. In recent months, the company’s system-wide passenger capacity and traffic have consistently increased by ~10% year-over-year (with the exception of January 2024, which saw a 3.8% dip due to the temporary grounding of Copa's 21 Boeing 737 MAX 9s). The company now comfortably surpasses pre-pandemic levels with respect to revenue and passenger miles.

Performance

Copa’s annual revenue collapsed by >70% in 2020, but the company rapidly bounced back from the pandemic stronger than ever. Revenue nearly doubled in 2021 and repeated the feat in 2022. In 2023, the top line further grew by a comparatively measly 16.8% to $3.8B, up 27.8% from 2019. The bottom line has fared even better, with 2023 net income of $518M up 48.9% from 2022 and 109.8% from 2019.

Copa’s total passenger traffic increased 15.7% YOY in 2023, outpacing capacity growth of 13.4%. On the company’s Q3 2023 earnings call in November, management stated that the company plans “to continue growing our capacity in the low double-digit range and further reduce our unit costs” in 2024. Despite unanticipated Boeing shipment delays that cropped up in Q1, management is still forecasting a YOY passenger capacity increase of 10% in 2024.

Speaking of Boeing reliability issues, Copa Airlines recently made news for being the first airline to return a 737 MAX 9 to service after the FAA approved an inspection protocol to allow for grounded MAX 9s to be returned to use. CEO Pedro Heilbron also noted in the company’s Q4 earnings call that Copa holds Boeing accountable for the grounding of 21 of its planes from January 6 to January 29, which will negatively impact Q1 results but for which the company expects to be “fairly compensated.”

Valuation Multiples

Using TTM numbers, which appear to be more of a floor than a barometer for anticipated future results, Copa’s current market valuation is laughably discounted. The stock’s P/S ratio is 1.23, its P/E is 7.76, and its P/FCF is 5.64. On top of these low multiples, the company’s tangible book value comprises 48% of its market cap. Considering analyst forecasts for continued revenue and earnings growth, Copa’s inexplicably pessimistic valuation simply has no leg to stand on.

To understand Copa's valuation in comparison with those of its industry peers, the following key valuation metrics should provide a basic summary of Copa's valuation relative to its industry. (P/FCF figures use levered FCF.)

Analyst's Calculations (Based On 2023 Financials)

While Copa does not lead the airline industry in terms of P/TBV or revenue growth, it is comfortably in the upper echelon of both categories. Taken as a whole, I would argue that the above comparison indicates that Copa is extremely undervalued within its industry.

Balance Sheet

A rock-bottom valuation can be an indicator of balance sheet weakness, but in Copa’s case, nothing could be farther from the truth. Copa’s balance sheet is the envy of the airline industry. In recent years, excluding the pandemic, Copa’s assets have grown significantly while its liabilities have remained relatively stable. As with revenue and profitability, both tangible book value and shareholder equity now exceed pre-pandemic levels. Assets sit at $5.20B, compared to liabilities of $3.07B. As mentioned, nearly 50% of the company’s market cap is accounted for by tangible asset value, making its single-digit P/E and P/FCF ratios all the more puzzling.

Margins

Copa’s juicy margins are what truly set the company apart from its airline industry peers. In 2023, Copa’s gross margin was 43.17%, operating margin was 23.75%, and net margin was 15.16%. In 2024, management expects to deliver operating margin of 21-23% on the back of higher revenue.

Contrast these margins with those of other international airlines with far greater economies of scale (all figures for full-year 2023):

Analyst's Calculations (Based On 2023 Financials)

Copa’s margins are so vastly superior to those of its competitors that it’s fair to wonder how sustainable those elevated margins are. In response to an analyst question about “margin sustainability” on Copa’s Q4 earnings call last month, the CEO stated:

"So, of course, we're only guiding for 2024 and we're keeping our margin guidance quite high. I would agree that the industry in Latin America is more profitable right now than pre-pandemic. The -- I mean -- we've always run a very lean and competitive airline, and even more so today than what it was before. We have controlled our distribution cost and actually reduced them significantly with our direct strategy, our direct connect strategy. So that's been significant. We're also more competitive overhead wise and taking advantage of the growth in ASMs. And I would say that other airlines in the region, in their case maybe through Chapter 11 and the like, they are also more competitive and are also producing better results overall."

While management has provided an operating margin forecast for 2024 only, there is little reason to believe that Copa’s industry-leading margins are unsustainable. Spurred by successful cost-cutting initiatives and continually rising demand, Copa has managed to produce the best margins in the industry over the past few years and, at minimum, is expected to once again do so in 2024.

Geographical Advantage

Panamanian tourism skyrocketed from the early 2000s until the pandemic, placing Copa (the country’s dominant international airline) in a prime position to capitalize on organic addressable market growth. According to a recent tweet by CEO Heilbron, tourism in Panama now exceeds pre-pandemic levels and nearly 60% of the tourists who visit Panama arrive on a Copa Airlines jet. Heilbron also predicted that the future of tourism in Panama is bright, which seems like a safe bet based on pre- and post-pandemic trends. Colombia, where Copa’s subsidiary brand Wingo operates, similarly reported record tourism in 2023.

Copa’s Fleet

Copa ended 2023 with 97 aircraft in its fleet and expects to end 2024 with 109, in spite of Boeing shipment delays. Copa owns approximately two-thirds of the aircraft it operates, with the other third consisting of leased aircraft. This predominantly owned-asset business model provides an important hedge against inflation risk and provides shareholders with a significant stake in real tangible equity. The leasing aspect of the business model allows for long-term operational flexibility in the event that demand turns out to be above or below expectations. That said, I would not be surprised to see the leased portion of Copa’s fleet shrink proportionally in the years ahead, as the company has more than enough financial firepower to enhance cost efficiency by purchasing rather than leasing its new jets.

Following the retirement of Copa’s outstanding convertible notes in 2023, Copa’s debt is now comprised solely of aircraft-related financing, approximately 70% of which is fixed-rate. The average rate on Copa’s outstanding debt is 3.5%, a shockingly low figure in the present rate environment. Given the current environment, Copa has now turned to financing its new aircraft purchases at variable rates, which as of November were reported to be “around the 5% range.” Needless to say, these attractive rates further underscore the strength of the company’s financial position.

Dividends and Share Repurchases

As Copa’s profits have soared, so have its shareholder allocations in the form of dividends and buybacks. In early 2023, Copa reintroduced its quarterly cash dividend (which had been suspended in early 2020) at the rate of $0.82 per quarter. For 2024, the Board of Directors has already approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.61 to be paid in March, June, September and December (subject to quarterly Board ratification), equating to a dividend yield of 6.4% at current prices.

In Q4 2023, Copa announced the full execution of its existing $200M share repurchase program and authorized a new $200M buyback program, which management began executing in the same quarter. At current prices, the buyback would equate to the retirement of 4.7% of shares outstanding if fully exercised. While this is far from the largest buyback program in the universe of public markets, any repurchases at or around these levels represent an extremely attractive value proposition for shareholders.

Insider Control

CIASA, Copa’s controlling shareholder, owns ~27.8% of the capital stock and 100% of the voting power in Copa Holdings. Approximately 83.5% of CIASA shares are held by Copa insiders, including CEO Pedro Heilbron. It thus follows that Copa insiders beneficially own approximately 23% of the airline’s capital stock. While the voting structure is unquestionably unfair to Class A (U.S.) shareholders, the high rate of insider ownership is a good sign which indicates the alignment of management and shareholder interests.

Risks

Fuel Costs

It goes without saying that Copa’s margins are heavily dependent on its expenses, of which jet fuel is the biggest wildcard. Copa reports both ex-fuel and fuel-inclusive unit costs as “cost per available seat mile” (CASM), with fuel costs currently accounting for close to 40% of the company’s total CASM. If the price of oil were to rise substantially above current levels, Copa (and its competitors) would inevitably feel the squeeze and bleed from the margins. Some of the increased costs would be recouped in the form of higher ticket fares, but elevated fuel costs could nonetheless present a meaningful disruption to the well-oiled machine that is Copa Holdings.

Cyclical Downturn

The airline industry is relatively cyclical, as consumer sentiment plays a large role in tourism and travel demand. For those who believe that travel spending is unusually elevated at the moment or that the consumer economy is on track for a sustained downturn, investing in any airline is probably a bad idea. From my perspective, while the pace of consumer spending growth has slowed in the face of monetary tightening in the U.S. and globally, this development has not prevented Copa from attaining double-digit YOY growth. With a monetary loosening cycle expected to commence later this year in the U.S. and many other countries, it seems improbable that the global airline industry is near a cyclical peak.

Competition/Oversupply

Competition in Copa’s operating markets is intensifying, with direct competitors increasing their passenger capacities at ~15% YOY as compared to Copa’s anticipated capacity expansion of ~10% in the current year. This could result in the depreciation of Copa’s market share over time, but it’s worth noting that (a) Copa is still growing revenue and capacity, which are far more relevant to the investment thesis than market share, (b) by all indications, the Panamanian and Latin American air travel industries feature ample room for multiple competitors to thrive, and (c) unlike many regional competitors, Copa has the financial fortitude to withstand even the most extreme of market downturns. Increased competition has not yet dented Copa’s margins in any meaningful way, but margins will certainly be an indicator to keep a close eye on moving forward.

Travel Restrictions

As alluded to throughout this analysis, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a temporary yet unignorable wrench into Copa's operations and cost the company many hundreds of millions of dollars. With a black swan event of such magnitude fresh in our collective memory and in the company's history, it may be foolhardy not to consider the possibility of future travel restrictions — due to pandemic, politics, military conflict, or any other cause — meaningfully diminishing the company's operational performance. In my view, political travel restrictions seem far-fetched considering the state of international relations in the region, and any future pandemic-related travel restrictions would prove temporary.

Boeing Reliability Issues

Actual or perceived issues with the reliability of Boeing planes are not a new phenomenon, but they have recently been especially present in the news and public consciousness. Copa's fleet is composed entirely of Boeing aircraft, and 12% of all MAX 9s that were grounded by the FAA in January were Copa-operated planes. Accordingly, it’s worth considering the possibilities of further reliability issues and groundings, as well as public hesitancy to fly on Boeing planes. That said, these issues have thus far been merely a small blip on the radar of Copa's long-term performance, the extent of which will be revealed in the company's Q1 2024 earnings report. Copa expects to be compensated by Boeing for the January groundings, and the same would presumably hold true for any hypothetical future groundings.

Conclusion

CPA is one of those rare equities that gives long-term investors little reason for pause. Featuring single-digit P/E and P/FCF ratios on the back of yearslong (non-pandemic) growth, a conservative balance sheet with growing book value, the best margins in the airline industry, a shareholder-CEO who's led the company for 45+ years, a large and growing dividend coupled with meaningful share buybacks, and aggressive investment for future growth, only the sky is the limit for Copa Holdings.