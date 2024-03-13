Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 13, 2024 11:36 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Stock
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob LaFleur - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Rick Dreiling - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Davis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Edward Kelly - Wells Fargo

Matthew Boss - JPMorgan

Chuck Grom - Gordon Haskett

John Heinbockel - Guggenheim Partners

Michael Montani - Evercore ISI

Kate McShane - Goldman Sachs

Paul Lejuez - Citigroup

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Joe Feldman - Telsey Advisory Group

Brad Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Josh Young - Truist Securities

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Dollar Tree Q4 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Bob LaFleur, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Bob LaFleur

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Dollar Tree's fourth quarter results.

With me today are Dollar Tree's Chairman and CEO, Rick Dreiling, and CFO, Jeff Davis.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the remarks that we will make today about the company's expectations, plans and future prospects are considered forward-looking statements under the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements.

For information on the risks and uncertainties that could affect our actual results, please see the Risk Factors, Business and Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 10, 2023, our most recent press release and Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC. We caution against reliance on any forward-looking statements made today, and we disclaim any

