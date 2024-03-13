Suchat longthara/iStock via Getty Images

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding the relative past performance of their strategies and metrics of their current portfolios. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

RYLD strategy

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) started investing operations on 04/17/2019 and tracks the Cboe Russell 2000 BuyWrite Index. It currently holds 1958 stocks and one ETF. It also shorts a call option contract on the Russell 2000 index. The distribution yield is 11.52% and the net expense ratio is 0.60%. Distributions are paid monthly.

As described by Global X, “RYLD seeks to generate income through covered call writing, which historically produces higher yields in periods of volatility.”

The prospectus is more specific about the option strategy:

The Underlying Index measures the performance of a theoretical portfolio that holds a portfolio of the stocks included in the Russell 2000 Index (the "Reference Index"), and "writes" (or sells) a succession of one-month at-the-money covered call options on the Reference Index. (…) Each calendar month, the Fund will write (sell) a succession of one-month call options on the Reference Index and will cover such options by holding the component securities of the Reference Index.

The call options are held until expiration. As of writing, RYLD has a short position in a contract expiring on 03/15/24 with a strike price of RUT 2050. This contract may have been rolled to new ones when you read this. The portfolio turnover rate was 19% in the most recent fiscal year. This article will use as a benchmark the parent index Russell 2000, represented by iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM).

RYLD portfolio

The small cap index Russell 2000 is better diversified across sectors than large cap benchmarks like the S&P 500, which are overweight in information technology. Industrials, financials, healthcare and technology are quite balanced between 14.9% and 17.4%. Other sectors are below 11%.

Sector breakdown (Chart: author; data: iShares - IWM)

Small caps are significantly cheaper than large caps regarding the usual valuation ratios, as reported in the next table. Their cash flow growth also is a bit better.

Russell 2000 S&P 500 Price/earnings TTM 15.2 24.84 Price/book 1.95 4.36 Price/sales 1.22 2.85 Price/cash flow 8.94 17.06 Earnings growth 19.85% 21.01% Cash flow growth 11.57% 8.75% Click to enlarge

Data: Fidelity.

The top 10 holdings or RYLD in absolute value are listed in the next table. On the long side, the fund holds constituents of the Russell 2000 (83.4% of assets) plus a Vanguard ETF tracking the same index (18.34%), which serves as a rebalancing adjustment parameter when rolling option contracts.

Ticker Name % of Net Assets VTWO VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 ETF 18.34 RUT US 03/15/24 C2050 -1.63 SMCI SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC 1.62 MSTR MICROSTRATEGY INC-CL A 0.58 FIX COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC 0.34 ELF ELF BEAUTY INC 0.34 LNW LIGHT & WONDER INC 0.3 ONTO ONTO INNOVATION INC 0.29 SSD SIMPSON MFG 0.29 APG API GROUP CORP 0.26 Click to enlarge

The largest stock position is below 2% of assets. The Russell 2000 index is much more diversified across holdings than capital-weighted large cap benchmarks like the S&P 500.

Performance

RYLD has underperformed its parent index Russell 2000 by about 23% in total return since its inception in April 2019, as plotted on the next chart. However, it shows a lower volatility and shallower drawdowns.

RYLD vs IWM total return since inception (Seeking Alpha)

The price return chart is bleaker: RYLD share has lost about one third of its value.

RYLD vs IWM price return since inception (Seeking Alpha)

In the same time, the cumulative inflation has been about 21% (based on the Consumer Price Index), resulting in an even greater loss measured in inflation-adjusted value.

RYLD dividend varies with market conditions and effectiveness of the option strategy. The annual sum of distributions was quite irregular, as plotted on the next chart.

RYLD distribution history (Seeking Alpha)

It surged in 2022, a year of high market volatility favorable to the option leg of covered call strategies (although the equity leg was sharply down). Distributions have partially offset capital losses in 2022: RYLD was down 15.2% on the year in total return, whereas IWM lost 21.9%.

Nevertheless, on the whole, distributions per share went down from $2.43 in 2020 to $2.12 in 2023.

Competitors

The next table compares characteristics of RYLD and five other ETFs implementing buy-write strategies (buying stocks and selling call options):

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI)

RYLD QYLD DIVO XYLD JEPI FTQI Inception 4/18/2019 12/11/2013 12/13/2016 6/21/2013 5/20/2020 1/6/2014 Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.61% 0.56% 0.60% 0.35% 0.75% AUM $1.40B $8.07B $3.08B $2.82B $33.01B $229.5M Avg Daily Volume $13.44M $58.57M $11.70M $19.18M $212.65M $2.31M Yield TTM 12.30% 11.52% 4.54% 9.78% 7.65% 11.34% 4 Year Average Yield 15.78% 12.47% 5.71% 8.51% 7.84% 6.12% Div. Growth 3 Yr (annualized) -5.90% -7.09% 1.79% 32.49% 4.60% 51.94% Click to enlarge

RYLD is the second smallest (in assets) and third least liquid (in dollar volume) of these funds. It has the highest yield regarding both trailing 12 months and 4-year average. Once again, dividend metrics must be taken with a grain of salt for all these funds, due to the variability of distributions.

RYLD is the worst performer in total return and price return since its inception (as reported on the two charts below). DIVO and JEPI are the only funds in this group to show a capital gain in this time frame.

RYLD vs competitors, total return since 4/22/19 (Seeking Alpha)

RYLD vs competitors, price return since 4/22/19 (Seeking Alpha)

RYLD has also been underperforming by a wide margin over the last 12 months:

RYLD vs competitors, 12-month total return (Seeking Alpha)

Takeaway

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF executes a buy-write strategy in the small cap index Russell 2000. It shows a 2-digit yield, but also a high variability in distributions and a large decay in share price. The covered call strategy was quite effective in 2022, reducing the yearly loss of the Russell 2000 from -21.9% to -15.2%. Buy-write ETFs can significantly reduce the volatility in corrections and bear markets. Nevertheless, RYLD is quite unattractive in this category: it has underperformed at least 5 competitors since its inception.