Watch Replay: Master Seasonality With Seeking Alpha

Explore Seeking Alpha Premium Now!

The transcript found below is for readers who would like to follow along. Please note that the transcription may not be 100% accurate.

Daniel Snyder: Hello everyone, welcome to this exciting brand new webinar here from Seeking Alpha. I'm Daniel Snyder. Thank you so much for joining me today. I am joined by two of the best Head of Quantitative Strategies, Steven Cress as well as Joel, the brilliant mastermind of delivering a product to you that you see on the website and the app. They're joining me here today.

We are going to cover seasonality of stocks and ETFs and how to read this new feature that has been released across the site, but Steve, if you wouldn't mind, go ahead and go to the next slide. Let's go ahead and get the housekeeping out of the way and jump into this legal disclaimer and get it read and over with really quickly.

Steven Cress: I will. One of my favorite things to do, reading the legal disclaimer.

DS: We got to do it right. So, we are not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential value, or suitability of any particular security. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment security or strategy or any product or service is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or U.S. investment advisor or investment bank, but this webinar is engaging and special.

So, thank you for joining us. And I'm going to go ahead and hand it over to Steve who can walk you through this amazing new seasonality feature.

SC: Daniel, thank you very much. And it's great to be doing a presentation with Joel, who is really responsible for the user friendly experience that we find on our site. So, I'm addicted to our platform and a lot of it has to do with Joel and his design. The Seasonality Analysis is something that's new and Joel and I have actually been working on it for quite a while to bring it to the platform.

As many of you are aware from the other webinars that I've been on. Part of my background was running a prop trading desk at Morgan Stanley. I was there for about 14 years. And one of the best strategies that I had on running the prop desk was using a Seasonality Analysis trend where every month I would just pick a couple of stocks that had a 90% to 100% win rate over the past 10 years. And in discussing it with Joel, he thought it would be a great addition to our platform. So, we are bringing it forward and Joel's going to show you where it is on the platform. And I'm just going to hit a couple of highlights before I hand it over to Joel.

First off, I want to discuss what Seasonality is. Seasonality refers to recurring patterns or trends and stock prices or human behavior really, that coincide with particular times of the year. These patterns can be influenced by various factors such as economic cycles, holidays, presidential elections, weather conditions, industry specific conditions, or just stock specific events that occur. The recognition of seasonal patterns can help investors make well-informed decisions and help mitigate risk as well.

So, where do we find seasonal patterns? Well, often we can find seasonal patterns - retail stocks will often experience increased demand during the holiday seasons. Agricultural stocks may be affected by seasonal factors, such as planting and harvesting seasons. Energy stocks may see fluctuations in demand and prices based on seasonal changes. And technology stocks may experience increased volatility around product releases.

And what type of investors consider seasonal patterns? It's actually a fairly wide range. Individuals who have been a long-term investor in a particular stock and know that they might be liquidating a position over the course of the year, could be looking at what some of the seasonal patterns are. So, this would not be a consideration based on investment fundamentals, but based on holding that position and just knowing that you're not going to have it in your portfolio going into a specific year, it could be well worth checking some of the seasonal patterns to find when the best time is to liquidate that.

Individuals who are using dollar cost averaging or what I call flexible dollar cost averaging, that's a strategy of regularly buying a security. So, when you're flexible with it, you might notice during certain months of the year that it will have a run up of say 80% or 90%. Likewise, there'll be periods where they lose in a seasonal strategy. So, you may want to consider that with your dollar cost averaging there's often a monthly pattern, basically buy a favorite stock prior to its best trading month. I will highlight a couple of those in this presentation. Commodity investors, Agriculture and Metal ETFs often display seasonal patterns. Of course, anyone who's a day trader or an options trader may seriously want to consider looking at the seasonality analysis and how it would impact stocks that they're trading.

So, over the last 10 years, did you know, and we're just using two months here as an example, these stocks rose 100% of the time. So, we have Assurant, which is an insurance company; and FMC Corp, ticker symbol FMC, during the month of April, over the last 10 years, they rose 100% of the time, not an easy feat considering the pandemic, and that many stocks, or not most stocks, traded down during that year.

In May, we found that Broadridge, Cintas, and Take-Two Interactive were up 100% of the time over the last 10 years. Something that I do want to point out with this type of seasonal strategy is when you do run into corrective phases, that does often impact most stocks. So, if you went back to say the financial crisis in 2007, the seasonal pattern worked very well up until that point. Then of course, when you have a huge market correction, that is really a systemic issue with the overall market of the economy, it's going to bring a lot of stocks down and it's going to impact this record. So that's why it's often good to look at stocks that are 90% of the time or 80% of the time. Often the rate could have been higher had you not hit a systemic period as we did with the pandemic and during the financial crisis.

So, taking us to the next chart, you not only can look at this from just a pure stock standpoint, but you can look at it from a country or commodity or company standpoint. So, here I'm highlighting Japan. The MSCI Japan ETF, ticker symbol EWJ, had an 80% win rate in May. The Switzerland ETF had an 80% win rate in April and July. And the MSCI Brazil ETF, ticker symbol EWZ, had an 80% win rate in July as well.

If you're looking at commodities, Brent Oil, ticker symbol BNO, had an 80% win rate in April, but conversely, if you look in the downside, the Silver Trust ETF, ticker symbol SLV, had an 80% loss rate in November, as did the Natural Gas ETF with a 70% loss rate in November.

For companies, really interesting, two companies that are part of the Magnificent 7, Microsoft has had a 90% win rate in both July and November. Apple has had a 90% win rate in July, and Amazon has had an 80% win rate in both April and November. So, when you pull up those stocks and you look at the monthly seasonal patterns, it's really fascinating to see how during certain months they have a spike.

Now, I should mention, past performance is no guarantee of future results. Seasonality is just one of many factors and individual stock performance may vary based on changes in company-specific factors or broader market conditions. Seasonality trends may often go against our Seeking Alpha Quant factor grades and directional recommendations, as well as the Seeking Alpha Contributor directional recommendations. It's not always going to align with the financial fundamentals or the valuation framework on a stock. It's a seasonality data point, and you're going off of history, so that's important to keep in mind. And as I said, past performance is no guarantee of future results. However, disregarding history comes with its own risks. So, it's well worth taking a look at these cards.

So, here's a little background on myself and Joel I think this is the perfect time for me to stop sharing on my side, Joel, and I'll let you take us through the site.

Joel Hancock: Okay. Thank you, Steve. And thank you for that excellent overview. So, I saw a lot of people in the chat are asking how do I find this? It's an excellent question, and so, I'm going to show you that. I'll start by saying that this feature is only available for Premium and Pro subscribers. And you can find it on the symbol page. So, I'm going to just start out with a search here. I'm going to look up Take-Two Interactive, and we're going to land here on the symbol page. And if you scroll down beneath the Analysis and News modules, you are going to see this little module Seasonality. And we show this for Stocks and ETFs. And we also only show it in cases where we have at least three consecutive years of data. It's not really very worthwhile if it's a stock that started trading in 2022 or even 2023.

For instance, if I'll switch over here to Robinhood Markets, which started trading in 2021, when we get to July or when we get to August of 2024, the module will appear, but you're going to see like it's not here right now.

So, going back to Take-Two, the nice thing about this, so I'm going to scroll back down, is, we try to make this easy for you. And we shade the column where we have the highest win rate. And when I say win rate, what this percentage is out of all the instances we have for the month of May, if it's a positive return. So, you can see here going back to 2014, Take-Two has had a positive return in every single instance of May. Then this top section, there's a chart, an interactive chart, and what we're showing here is the median and the mean return for each month. So, if I look at May, we said it's 100%. And if I hover over these bars, the orange bar is going to show me the median return. So, half the returns or less than that, half are greater. And then it's going to show the average return, which is you can see is going to match the 10-year average that we show in that column.

And then in the table, we have the win rate, which is the percentage of months that have had a positive return. We have the 11-year average and the 10-year average. And we have both of these because at any point that you're looking at this, you're in a specific year. So, instead of showing a half completed chart, we show you the 10-year average and the 11-year average. And then if you keep scrolling down in the table, you can look month-by-month, and you can see each data point, what the return was for that month. And that's really how you use it. So, it does take a wee bit of scrolling to get down here. And it does have to be a Stock or ETF that's been listed for at least three years, but Steve has been asking me, I think, to do this for two years, and I'm happy we could finally get it out here.

SC: Joel, this one is a great example.

DS: Oh, Steve that’s what I was going to say.

SC: Yeah, this is just a great example, Joel, the stock. So, as Joel showed during the month of May, the 10-year average is 11%. That's huge. And when you go down, you could see it's not like there's really one specific outlier. This stock really trades well during the month of May, but the beauty of this is, if you go back to February, you could see during February, it's actually down the majority of the time during February.

So, if you like trading in this type of analysis, February is actually a perfect time to be buying this stock, because that's when it's coming off. So, you want to hold it going into May when it has this kind of rally. So Joel, this was a great example to bring up as a stock.

DS: Can I also just jump in here and point out that this year's averages are pretty much tracking the 10-year average of this stock. If you look at January and February right there for the 11-year line. The 4% and the 4.2% for January and then you have the 5.8% and the 5.3%, I believe. Yeah, I mean, it's tracking pretty close to its 10-year average.

JH: Right. And so that's a good example. And I think Steve made a really good point that it's not. So, the win rate is when it's a positive return. You can also look at the, instead of showing two rates, if you look at the lowest win rate, you can see months where typically you see worse performance. I'll show you another example for - that's an ETF. And so this is the iShares MSCI Japan ETF. Let me just refresh my page here. Okay. And so, if I scroll back down underneath analysis and news, you can see that we show all the same data points. And in this case, if you pay attention to that shaded row, which that, you know there's nothing you need to do that just automatically happens.

So, when you land on the module, we're going to highlight the highest win rate. You're going to see May. We have an 80% win rate, and if I want to see the average, the 10-year average, it's only 1.7%, but it's positive in every year except these two. And if you want to look at the median, you can use the little chart here. Okay.

DS: So that was for ETFs, right? That one's an ETF. Do we have anything around commodities that we might be able to highlight real quick?

JH: So, I think Steve, yeah, we'll do it. I think Steve mentioned BNO. So, we'll pull that one up. Yes. And it's an ETF, but it's – that's the commodity sector. And so, I'll scroll down here and focus right in. We're going to see April. Seems to be the month that you see a lot of positive returns. The 10-year average is 4.8%. The win rate is 80%. And you can see with the exception of 2020 and 2017, there's a pretty consistent track record.

DS: Can I put you on the spot and ask you to pull up XLE real quick? Just the oil sector. I want to see what this looks like. Because I mean, it's no secret that everybody knows that in the summer, people travel more, jetliner is using more fuel, curious how the seasonality might line up for this one?

JH: All right, let's take a look.

DS: Oh, interesting.

JH: Okay, so April. Yeah, you were thinking it would be June and July.

SC: It's telling, right? It's like…

DS: Yeah, it's very interesting. So, I think that's the cool thing about this tool, right? It's like you have an idea and you come to see if there's – if this adds to your thesis, if it takes away, if it makes you rethink something?

SC: It validates your thesis.

DS: Very cool. Yeah, this is awesome.

JH: Yeah. And I think Steve, you made another really good point in the presentation of like, who this information is interesting to. And I think if you're considering buying something, if you're considering selling out on something or rebalancing your portfolio, it's one other data point that we have here that you can look at. And to be fair, some of the time there really isn't a seasonality trend. And there are things like product cycles and weather changes and a lot of other things that influence what goes into this. So, you could pull up some stocks and you'll see that it's relatively, it's up and down and there's no clear trend, but we tried to focus on Stocks and ETFs where there's at least 70%, 80%, 90% and 100% win rate.

DS: All right, so maybe we should clarify some things as well around this this feature. Since it's new to the site, obviously, I'm sure you guys are working on the plans to iterate it and get it in more places as well, but say somebody's watching this webinar right now and is wondering, maybe can I see seasonality within my Seeking Alpha Portfolio where I have all of my holdings, my tickers, my ideas? Do we have any of that yet? Maybe coming down the line or is that already functional?

JH: So, that's a good question. So, we do – it's not in portfolios right now to directly answer your question. We are making a lot of exciting enhancements to portfolios over the next couple months. And it's going to really simplify the experience and allow users to customize and add columns and add fields so that they can track what they want to track. This would certainly be something we would consider there. I think the other place that we spend a lot of time thinking about is – the way that we've released it right now, we look at it in the context of this is a Stock or an ETF that you're already interested in, and this is one more piece of information. It might be worthwhile to highlight the few, the handful of stocks or ETFs that have a really strong correlation for the upcoming, let's say two or three months. And I think that's something I don't want to make any promises on dates or deliverables here, but it's certainly something we're considering.

DS: That would be amazing. I know, I'm sure everybody would love to see that as well. Because it's really the idea generation, right? I know, I personally would love to see here at the end of the first quarter, maybe something setting it up beautifully for April and for, all I know, maybe I need to do a little research on oil here, but I think this is an excellent tool.

I want to thank you both so much for taking the time to highlight this, talk about seasonality, and how it affects investing and trading in different ways of the flexible cashflow investing. If you wanted to follow something that Steve was talking about. Joel, thank you so much for making sure that this got launched on the site, and everyone joining and watching the replay of this webinar as well. We hope that you go to the Symbol pages if you're a Premium or a Pro subscriber and really enjoy using this.

Now, before we jump off here, is there anything else you gentlemen would like to say?

JH: I mean, thank you for being a subscriber. And if there's any other feedback you want to share with us, I read every piece of feedback that comes into us through any channel. So, please share that with us. And if you have ideas on how you'd like to see this used in other places on the site, please share that as well. And we do look at every one of those submissions.

DS: There you go. So, if you have any…

SC: Thank you. Thank you Joel.

DS: You can leave all of your feedback and direct it directly to Joel. You can just say, hey Joel, here's all my feedback. He said, he reads every piece. So, thank you again, everyone. Steve, thank you so much as well. We appreciate you always taking the time away from your busy schedule and coming and jumping on these webinars. And everyone, we hope you have a great rest of the week and enjoy this new feature here on Seeking Alpha. And we'll see you in the next webinar.

JH: Thank you.

Explore Seeking Alpha Premium Now!