Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 13, 2024 11:43 AM ETAadi Bioscience, Inc. (AADI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.22K Followers

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 13, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Lennon - President and CEO

Scott Giacobello - CFO

Loretta Itri - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joe Catanzaro - Piper Sandler

Liang Cheng - Jefferies

Ahu Demir - Ladenburg

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Aadi Bioscience Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, more participants are in a listen-only-mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Audrey Gross [ph] Head of Corporate Communications for Aadi Bioscience. Ms. Gross, please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Aadi Bioscience conference call to provide an operational update and review results of the fourth quarter and full year 2023. On the call is Dr. Dave Lennon, our President and CEO; Scott Giacobello, our CFO; and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Loretta Itri. Today, we will provide an overview of operational activity and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. We will open the line for questions at the end of the call following closing comments.

A quick reminder that statements made on the call today will include forward-looking statements. Actual events or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements as a result of various risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of our annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at www.sec.gov or on our website at www.aadibio.com.

In addition, any forward-looking statements made on this call represent our views only as of today, March 13, 2024, and should not

Recommended For You

About AADI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AADI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.