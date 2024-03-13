McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Presents at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference (Transcript)

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference March 13, 2024 9:00 AM ET

McDonald's probably needs no introduction but is the number one restaurant chain in the world with more than 40,000 restaurants globally and with leading share and momentum in many of those markets, a 95% franchise model, and accelerating global unit growth support a leading growth and free cash flow story. And we're excited to hear about that today.

So, Ian maybe we could start by talking about McDonald's top line momentum over the last several years and highlight how you've so effectively been able to drive this kind of growth at scale. We get the question from investors a lot. So, maybe you could kind of touch on how you've so successfully gained and maintained this level of momentum globally?

Yes. Sure. Well, good warm-up question. If I go back I think to 2020 when we put what we call our Accelerating the Arches strategic plan in place and I think maybe the context that's important is I mean I've been in our business for 30 years. It's probably the first time I think that we've had a plan with the clarity and resonance that our Accelerating the Arches plan has had.

And if you -- obviously, part of the power of our system is our size and scale. So, getting a plan that resonated consistently across the business where every market was able to clearly understand the opportunities under that plan and then it's about how do you bring that plan to life through what I'll call outstanding execution which I think you've seen. If you look back from now to 2020, you see a pretty strong level of performance that that plan really unlocked.

I think if you go under that plan well, what were the key things that we were trying to deliver from a growth framework standpoint and we talk about our MCDs. So, M was about how we could maximize our marketing muscle. C was about our core menu and how we brought our core menu to life. And D at that point we called our 3Ds, which was delivery, drive-thru, and digital.

So, if I just touched on a couple of things under each of those growth pillars, I would say M what it's really been about is about how we've been able to elevate the creative execution that we're delivering as a brand. And that's been about I would call it going from apologetic stance to really unlocking the true power of our creative effectiveness and how we've elevated that creative effectiveness with our agency partners and our internal talent.

And I think the other part of that is about how we've been able to deliver a significant improvement in the return on the marketing investments we're making. So, we've got the scale advantage. We invest more marketing dollars than anyone else in our industry by far, but we didn't feel we were getting the return or the as much return on that spend as we could get. So, that I would say are maybe a couple of the I think key progress points under the M.

For C, core menu 65% of our global system-wide sales are driven by our core menu. And what COVID reminded us about is core menu is what our customers want. They want those favorite menu items. They want us to kind of keep delivering those in new and creative ways. We've got $17 billion core equities globally. So, think of any consumer goods company that would rival I think the P&Gs and any large consumer. So, we've got incredible equities there. And this was really about under probably three categories: Beef, Chicken and Coffee.

How did we bring those core equities to life, in a way that was kind of new and compelling and we've done a really good job.

The other thing I think that was really important with that is, we understood by focusing on Core, we were able to deliver a lot more improved execution, because we simplified the operational execution for our restaurant teams.

And so I think that's a bit of what we've been able to do with Core. And then I would say under the 3Ds, Drive Thru 27,000 Drive Thru locations globally. So we've got a footprint that's greater than anyone else in our industry by far.

It's not a footprint that's easily replicable. So -- and everybody obviously is driving Drive Thru growth now, because they understand through COVID how important that off-premise channel occasion is.

Delivery was something that, I think we understood the global opportunity fairly early on. So we had moved before we got into COVID. We are the number one Delivery player globally. And obviously that scale advantage is really important, because we have global partnerships.

We're closer to the consumer than anyone else which is really important with Delivery. And Delivery is certainly an opportunity that we believe is going to have a multiyear growth trajectory just because of the convenience factor.

And then, Digital, I think, if you talked to us in 2020, we would have said, we weren't happy with where we were. So, we put a lot of focus in, how do we bring Digital to life at-scale with an Enterprise Mindset.

And I think the fact that we're at 150 million loyalty members today across our top 50 markets, I think is a pretty good indication of the progress that we've made in Digital.

And then I think what Chris, our CEO has really brought in, to his role is this kind of restless energy to keep challenging ourselves on where are areas of opportunity, how do we keep getting better.

And so, what we did in early 2023 is we stepped back and said "Well, is everything working the way we want to?" As we said there are a couple of opportunities, we think we aren't focused on as much as we need to be.

The first was we added a fourth D which was around accelerating our unit growth. And we've talked about getting to 50,000 restaurants by the end of 2027, as part of that ambition. So we're going to -- we're obviously going to unlock that opportunity over the next couple of years.

And the other adjustment we made to the plan was, we had an opportunity which we call Accelerating the Organization which was to move from working in vertical silos to working horizontally across the business with the goal of getting to more efficient, faster and more innovative at an enterprise level.

So those were the two adjustments we make -- we made. And I think we're very, very confident with those adjustments. We've got strong growth drivers, as we look forward over the next several years.

Terrific. And I want to unpack some of those factors over the next 40 minutes or so. Want to shift to kind of this idea of normalization. And I think much focus on industry growth rates returning to normal or historical levels as pricing eases.

And you guys have commented on this as well as far as a return to more normalized levels for McDonald's. So two questions I want to touch on here. The first near-term. If you could talk about expectations for 3% to 4% same-store sales in the US and IOM and how you're thinking sort of about, effective pricing and guest counts within those targets for this year?

Ian Borden

Yeah. Well I think on a near-term basis a few things that are important. First, I'd start with context. I mean, we've grown system-wide sales by over 30%, since 2019. And we've done that very consistently across our business.

Now a lot of that growth as everybody knows, over the last couple of years has been driven by pricing, because we've worked through obviously a really high period of inflation. And like everyone we passed some of that inflation back to consumers through pricing.

And as you know Dennis I think we've talked pretty consistently over the last several quarters about the fact that we anticipated that our business top line would start to normalize as we got into 2024. Why? Well, obviously, inflation is coming down. We knew our pricing levels would start coming down in parallel to that normalization of inflation.

And I think we felt that it would be helpful knowing it's been a long time since we've been through a normal or a more normal year to be a little bit more specific about what we thought normalization would look like. And so that's -- we spent some time going back looking a little historically what was -- what did our same-store sale growth look like in more normal periods. And that's where we came up with this range of the 3% to 4% from a comparable sales standpoint for 2024.

I think there were a couple of important pieces of context that we talked about as part of that. One, is we said we thought the back half of the year would be slightly stronger and I use the word slightly again than the front half of the year. A couple of specific reasons for that. Firstly, we had two incredible quarters of growth in the start of 2023 that we're lapping up again. So that was the first reason.

The second reason was we said we had had a slower start to 2024 partly because of that really strong 2023 first two quarters, but also because we had a weather impact for sure in January where we were really mild January 2023, and I would call it a more typical winter January 2024, which I think you've seen in the industry and certainly had an impact to us as well.

What I would add to what we've said previously is I think that slow start has been particularly evident in our IOM segment for the reasons that I've already talked about. But I would also -- and as you know our IOM segment is a very profitable segment for our business, which I think is important context.

What I would add to what we've said previously is I think what we're seeing in some of our large IOM markets is a pretty significant consumer macro headwind that we're navigating that's having an impact.

The other thing we've talked about with IOM is we've said we're not happy with our performance in France. Despite I think a challenging macro environment, I think we have a good understanding of what's driving that opportunity in the business. And I think we've got a really good focus on getting after that and getting that solved. So that's a bit more texture on IOM.

I think the other thing I would talk about is our IDL segment, which I think we expect in quarter one in IDL, we'll see our IDL first quarter comp sales slightly lower than what we saw in quarter four. I mean, obviously, we continue to deal with the impacts of the war in the Middle East. But we're also seeing what I would call a sluggish start in China this year. I think you've heard lots of different companies talk about the -- what I'll call the macro and consumer challenges in China. I think our business is doing okay, but I think the environment continues to be challenging. So that's probably a bit more texture on kind of 2024 and the start to the year.

Very helpful. The second part of this, I want to focus a bit more on the longer term. You made some comments just there. But as we think about what normalized comp growth could mean for McDonald's, I usually think 2% to 3% for large mature successful brands, but we've seen long stretches for the brand for McDonald's exceeding those levels. So, could we still be in one of these multi-year periods where the brand is taking share in key markets and drivers exist to support sort of a multi-year period of outsized growth?

Ian Borden

Yes. Well, I think looking forward -- I mean here's the way I would think about it. Look back to 2019, I think, we've pretty clearly demonstrated our ability to grow strong comparable sales growth. We feel really good, as I talked about earlier, in our strategic plan and the growth drivers and the sequencing of those growth drivers as we look forward. And so I think we have -- we feel very confident in our ability to continue to drive strong comp as we look beyond 2024 over the next several years.

What I would add to that, I mean, if you go back a couple of years we would be -- we would have been growing at a net unit growth rate of about 3%. That would have been about a 1.5% contribution to sales. Because a lot of that growth was coming in our IDL segment, which has lower average volume, so you get a lower conversion rate to sales.

As you look forward and what we've talked about in terms of accelerating unit growth, a lot of that acceleration is going to come in our own markets that have much higher average volumes where we get a lot more contribution to the McDonald's business because we have a different franchise model in those markets.

And we've talked about the goal by 2027 to get to about a 5% net unit growth rate, and I would say, a sales contribution rate of 2.5%-plus because of the mix of that growth. And so to me, the way I think about it is, we are going to have a much more balanced and a much stronger top line algorithm, because we're going to get the comp lever and the non--comp lever working I think more powerfully together as we look forward.

That's great. I'll definitely touch on restaurant development in a few. Want to shift over to the US and talk about some of the biggest sales opportunities over the coming years. You've talked about several drivers for 2024, which I think are exciting to drive comp growth in 2024. Maybe we could briefly touch on those. And then just longer term, if there's any kind of additional opportunities for the US worth touching on.

Ian Borden

Yes. Well, let me start with, what I think is incredibly important and I think often maybe just gets overlooked. The strengths of our foundations in the US business are incredibly strong. Why? Because we spent the last several years, I think very attentively making sure every part of the foundation of our business was in rock-solid play.

So, one example of that we invested $9 billion as a system to modernize our estate. Our estate in the US is 98% modernized. And that may seem a greens fee but there are lots of players in the industry that are nowhere near that. Higher interest rates, businesses under pressure I think from a cash flow or earnings perspective. So if you were trying to do that now, that would be incredibly harder to do in today's context than it was when we brought that to life.

I think the US business has done an incredible job at being very disciplined in the drivers of growth. So, if you think of those M, C and Ds, I mean our marketing engine and creativity in the US has been system-leading over the last couple of years.

If you think of some of the activities like the famous orders, which originated in the US, bringing back characters like Grimace and doing that in a way that resonates with Gen Z or consumers across the business, we've had some incredibly powerful campaigns, brand and business driving from a marketing standpoint.

And then I think if you look at core and you think about the opportunity we've got in core menu, I would talk about chicken the McCrispy platform that we've put in place in the US, the equity that we've built across that platform. And then what I would say are the abilities we certainly believe to extend that equity over time into things like tenders and wraps where we'll start to really develop the portfolio based on how that -- the strength of the equity that we've created behind that product.

And then I -- obviously, you can't kind of not touch on something like digital. We've got 34 million -- over 34 million active loyalty members in the US. So you just start being able to bring our system and capability to life at scale. Obviously, we're doing a lot of work around how we are starting to activate those relationships on a much, much more personal level, which I think will create a lot of value for consumers and us and we -- as we look forward. So I think those are certainly some of the -- I think kind of key growth drivers.

The other thing which hasn't been necessarily easy over the last couple of years just knowing the level of unemployment, the scarcity of labor is -- our restaurants are better staffed than they have been in a long time. And we are delivering a significantly improved customer experience and operational execution which is foundational, but incredibly important.

That's terrific. Appreciate that commentary. Just quick for Randy [ph] in the back that are standing some seats on the front if that'd be more comfortable. But I want to come back to international and you gave some comments earlier on the international. Most of your key markets around the world, you continue generally to exhibit strong momentum. You're taking market share in most of those key markets. So, can we maybe talk about some of those key markets, if there are some specific commonalities across those markets on why you continue to outperform? And then the flip side of that, maybe as you kind of alluded to earlier, some key markets where maybe there is a bit more pressure that you're seeing and sort of how you're addressing those challenges?

Ian Borden

Yes. Well I think on the markets where we're I think seeing particularly strong momentum I think big markets would be Canada, Germany and the UK. I think if you look in Europe which is obviously the center point of where we own and operate markets, most of those midsized markets in Europe are -- continue to perform really, really well. And I think more broadly, when you get into our IDL segment Japan and parts of Latin America have been performing really well. So I think it's pretty broad-based, but those would be some of the markets that I would call out.

I think commonalities -- well look, I would talk about -- again, I'd go back to the Accelerating the Arches plan and just how consistently those markets are kind of executing against the opportunities under that plan, which has been particularly powerful. I think in today's kind of consumer macro environment, I mean value and affordability is foundational. So, the characteristic in each of those markets would be, we have a leading position on value and affordability. And I think what we've seen in the international business do particularly well is what I would call be agile. So, to give you a specific example of what I mean -- I mean obviously consumer needs evolve as the landscape and pressures around them shift. And if you go back to beginning of '23 we put a new value platform in place in Germany called McSmart. That was kind of an entry meal affordable option. It did incredibly well.

Our other four large international owned markets have all stolen that idea and put it in place in their own markets over the last 12 months. So, just an example, I think of how we're trying to make sure we continue to be consumer-led, how we continue to be agile to adapt to the environment and lean into that. I think on the opportunities, I mean we talked about France. That's the most -- I mean France obviously is one of our largest, most profitable markets. So it's important. I think when you see markets that are more challenged the way you build confidence in the ability to address those challenges is do you have the right leaders in place.

We've changed substantially all of the leadership team there over the last 12 months to 18 months. Do you understand what the issues are? I think we feel really good that we've identified the right opportunity areas. Are you aligned with your franchisees to bring those opportunities to life? I think we have really strong alignment and we have the same sense of urgency to get those addressed. So that's going to take a moment, but I feel really good about the plans that we've got in place.

Dennis Geiger

Ian Borden

Yes. Sure. Well look I talked about core is critically important. 65% of our global system-wide sales, $17 billion brands across that core categories and I think a few headlines under each of those three. Beef obviously we're by far the largest player in beef globally. We've gained share since 2019 pretty consistently across our markets. I think a couple of the key things from an opportunity standpoint in beef. Best Burger which is just a series of what I'll call small changes in how we cook and prepare our core beef products that's been out to about 70 markets. It's going to be in the rest of the system by end of 2026. It's driving significant improvements in taste and quality. Taste and quality are the two biggest drivers of consumer visits to our restaurants. So that's impactful.

The second thing on beef that I think is worth highlighting is the opportunity we see around large burger. And it's a good example of how I think we are more precisely understanding consumer need and then getting after that consumer need and I'll call it a one-way approach. So we've tried to get after this opportunity for a number of years because we thought the opportunity was about premium burger which was wrong. And we -- so we didn't -- we weren't successful. We now understand what the opportunity is for a large more satiating-type burger. That opportunity is significant. It's consistent across many of our large markets.

And we have innovated a couple of products that we're in the process of piloting. We're going to pilot those products in two or three what we call market zeros. We're then going to -- if those products work we're then going to scale one solution to that opportunity globally where in the past you would have seen us probably try and get after that opportunity in 20 different markets in 20 different ways and then you don't have the ability to build a global equity that you can drive at scale. So that's a little bit about beef.

Chicken. I mean, I think, the headline on chicken and why we think it's such an important category globally it's twice the size of beef as a category. So it's much larger. It's growing faster than beef. And we believe we are under-indexed in our share of the market. So we put what I'll call a five area of focus plan in place a couple of years. We've driven significant share growth consistently across chicken over the last several years. And we're very focused.

We have four of those $17 billion brands for those are in chicken. We know we need more I think to be known for chicken as we believe we can be. Two of those four equities are newer McCrispy and McSpicy and we are in the process of scaling those. So it just goes back to significant opportunity if we work in one way identify the right solutions and then scale those solutions so that we're getting the most out of those opportunities.

Coffee, I would say we're not happy with our progress in coffee. I mean, we are the number two coffee player globally. So we have a significant share in coffee, but we haven't made the progress as consistently as we believe we can. And we believe the biggest opportunity is we're not delivering consistent taste and quality execution. Again, taste and quality are those top two drivers of customer visits. Maybe a micro example of why we have 100 different coffee machines across our business today.

So how can you possibly deliver a consistent experience, if you aren't even putting the product together in a consistent way. So we're going to just get a lot more focus. We're going to bring that consistency to life at scale. And we believe by doing that we can deliver a significant impact on taste and quality for customers and deliver a better experience.

It's great. I want to come back to your comments on digital and technology. And obviously, it's been a significant focus for the brand for several years. So maybe just where you're positioned on digital right now, what some of the biggest opportunities are as we look ahead? And I want to wrap loyalty into the discussion and just how you're thinking about loyalty where things stand right now, and again, what that opportunity looks like for the brand globally?

Ian Borden

Sure. Well, look, I would start with something that we talked about at our Investor Day in December, which was we talked about what we're going to do is build three tech-enabled platforms in our business. We talked about a consumer platform, and we want to have by the end of 2027 one of the largest consumer platforms in any industry globally.

We have 150 million active loyalty members today. We're going to get to 250 million active loyalty members by the end of 2027. And we're going to have loyalty sales of about $45 billion in 2027. So that's the consumer platform. We talked about our restaurant platform. We want to have the easiest and most efficient restaurant operating platform in our industry that brings all of the modern capabilities and technologies to our people and our restaurants and allows them to do their jobs more easily and efficiently and focus on delivering a better customer experience.

We're going to extend the cloud to our 40,000 restaurants globally as part of that restaurant platform. And then we talked about the company platform, which will be enabled by our Global Business Services organization that we stood up earlier in 2023. And we want to have a company platform that starts unlocking speed efficiency innovation, as I talked about earlier and brings our data and analytic capabilities to the scale of the enterprise that we have. So when you think about those three platforms that means we're going to invest significantly over the next several years behind technology and digital. And we strongly believe that technology and digital are a scale game, meaning you are advantaged by scale. Why? Because we can invest more than anyone in our industry, because of our size and level of resource that we have.

And it takes a lot of resource to do those well. And I think you can see that by a lots of people who talk about it, I think have struggled in those areas. So I think that's what I'll call the broad.

On loyalty, specifically, as I said earlier, we've made a lot of progress. We've got 150 million active loyalty members in our top 50 markets. And I would say, why is loyalty important? Loyalty is important because loyalty customers visit more frequently and they spend more over time. And I would say, we're seeing that already, very compellingly, but with what I would say is pretty basic capability today.

So where are we going to go with loyalty? Well, we're going to get to the point where we've got capability to interact with consumers in a very intuitive way based on their individual data to provide them what they want, when they want it, where they want it, how they want it. And that will be powerful because it will continue to unlock more value for the consumer and it will continue to unlock more value for the organization. And I think scale starts to unlock capabilities.

I mean think of things like partnerships with other brands, and how that can become part of a loyalty program and the advantage that we have through the scale and the value of our brand I think of things like gamification where you can start to unlock a lot of value for consumers by having such a large platform where you can start to bring capabilities to scale. So there's a lot of work to do. That's going to take time to get all of that capability in place. But I think we've got a clear line of sight to where we want to get to and kind of the road map on how we're going to start bringing those capabilities to life.

Great. I want to go to the consumer and you touched on some of it earlier. But as we think about what you're seeing with your customer in the US, if you could kind of talk to any notable behavior changes spending pattern changes that you had identified broadly across the US or even sort of by income cohort? Just what's the latest set of the game?

Ian Borden

Sure. Well, look I think we've talked pretty consistently -- I mean, it's a challenging consumer environment. Consumers working through dealing with all the inflation that's kind of hitting their pocketbook across all the areas of spend and it's obviously been significant as we talked about earlier. Higher interest rates are having an impact. I think in particular for lower-income consumers you've got a couple of additional dynamics eroded COVID savings that people were drawing on and spending from I think that are largely gone. And that lower-income consumer I think is also -- you're starting to see food-at-home inflation versus food-away-from-home getting back to its more I think historical dynamic, which means I think some of those consumers are just choosing to eat at home more often.

So I think the broader -- if you think of the informal eating-out sector, it's certainly likely this year that we're going to see negative traffic from a broad standpoint from an industry standpoint, because of those dynamics on a comparable basis. So I think that's the broad dynamic. We feel really confident about the positioning of our brand because value and affordability is core to who we are and is something that I think we're known for. And we have a leading value for money a leading affordability positioning in the US business. But as we talked about earlier, what's important I think is the landscape is more difficult, as it's shifting is that you're listening to the consumer and leaning in to kind of what the consumer is expecting.

And I think consumers, particularly that lower-income consumer is expecting more affordable option that they're expecting greater value for money than they have been previously. And so, if you look at our US business today, we've got 90% of our restaurants in the US are offering bundles at either breakfast or during the rest of the day at under a $4 price point. So we've got really compelling affordability, but we haven't been talking about it as actively as we're going to in 2024. We want to make sure the consumer knows what's available and obviously is thinking of us when they're making their choices. You've also got that digital lever of 34 million active loyalty members. And the beauty of digital is you can lean into it instantaneously. And we're going to be a lot more active in how we're bringing digital to life, and the offers that we're putting in front of consumers to make sure that we're compelling.

I mean, I think the headline is, we're going to work really hard to make sure, we continue to earn the right, and even those consumers, who I think are making more discerning choices that we are working hard to earn those visits. And then when those consumers are coming in to make sure we're delivering them a great experience, so they're going to want to come back the next time that they can.

It makes sense. And I want to just touch a little more on that point around, leaning in a little bit more on value. You've talked about that emphasizing it more on a national basis, maybe emphasizing lower absolute price points to some extent. If there's anything more there as you think about that strategy what it means for 2024? And just in general, as we've looked at McDonald's historically, generally, during tougher periods for the consumer, the brand does seem to outperform. Curious if that -- if we could kind of expect that same out performance, if this is the way that we're continuing to head as it relates to the consumer in the US?

Ian Borden

I think, certainly, if you look back over history, we have tended to benefit in any difficult kind of headwind environment, because you get the trade-down effect of people moving down the ladder from let's call it fast-casual or more informal eating out into the more value segment. And we're certainly, one of the most prominent choices when you get down to value and affordability. So I think that's certainly something, as we look through 2024 that could play out as a dynamic, as we look forward. But I think that -- I think, consumers in 2024 are going to be much more focused on affordability. And that's where just making sure, you've got great visibility. You've got compelling offers at the right price points that are going to attract consumers in as they're being more thoughtful about choices. And that's certainly, what we're going to kind of focus on and emphasize as we work through 2024.

And just the same question, just as we think about your customer globally and maybe in Europe is a bit more digestible and manageable to speak to. You talked to some of the softness there. Does that look any softer than the US? Is -- are the trends somewhat similar? And the same idea, do you lean in -- are you leaning in on value more within Europe let's say in 2024 to focus on that consumer?

Ian Borden

Yeah. Well, I think the broad trends -- and maybe I'll focus on Europe, because obviously the globe is a big place and most of our own business, as you know is in Europe. I think Europe is challenging. I mean, I think you would hear any company that's global talk about Europe from a context standpoint as being challenged -- a challenging broader kind of macro consumer context. So, I think the -- the general headwinds are pretty consistent. I think the advantage that we have in markets outside of the US is agility and speed.

When a system is as large as we are in the US, sometimes it takes us a little bit longer to kind of get the whole system aligned and organized on where we want to go. And I think my example of that, that I talked about earlier, would be if you think of those large five international markets, the fact that they've been able within 12 months to kind of all learn and kind of implement from learning to implementation of a very common opportunity and solution, I think speaks to that.

So, I think we're always going to be -- continue to be led by the consumer and make sure we're making good choices that are addressing the needs of consumers. The other maybe differentiator internationally is generally with the exception of maybe a UK or a Canada, we have a much more dominant share, because it's a less competitive marketplace. And so as consumers are switching down which is part of that, let's call it trade-down. They're going to go to us more often, because we are by far the larger player. And so I think we have a greater advantage probably in markets like Germany and France, because we are so dominant from a market share and position standpoint.

Great. Makes perfect sense. I want to shift over to global restaurant growth. And I think this is a big deal as we think about the next couple of years. And you recently guided as you touched on to about 4% global growth in 2024 going to 4% to 5% 2025 through 2027. Notable acceleration as you mentioned from what we've seen in past years. So can you talk about some of the drivers of that upside, where that incremental growth is coming from? At the end of the day, what that signifies as it relates to the health of the overall system already having 42,000-plus restaurants globally?

Ian Borden

Yes. Well, I'll start I think, with maybe a bit of foundation which I think is really important. I mean growth you can accelerate at any point. And I often think lots of organizations accelerate growth as a compensation for an underperforming core business. I think what we've been really disciplined around the US, the investment we've done to modernize the estate is a good example of that is we wanted to make sure our foundation was rock solid. And it wasn't about core or growth. It was about getting those to work in tandem, which we feel really good about.

I think the other important part of the work that's happened over the last couple of years is the effort we put into strengthening the value of our brand. Our brand last year by Kantar was rated the fifth most valuable brand in the world. The other four companies ahead of us were all tech digital organization. So, I think that speaks to -- and I think by increasing the value of the brand, you've also increased the appetite or the opportunity in terms of the accessibility of the brand to consumers. So, those foundational elements are really important to do first.

The example I would use of the opportunity which I think, is surprising when you hear it is the US the population over the last 10 years has grown 11% and our net units have grown 4%. So we haven't even kept up with population growth not even considering, I think that our brand can penetrate in different ways in more expansive ways in some of the communities that we're in. So, I think that's what gets us excited about the opportunity.

And if you remember how we talked about it last year, we talked about adding the fourth D at the beginning of 2023. We didn't talk specifically about the opportunity until Investor Day in December. Why? Because we spent all of 2023 getting into, what I'll call the dirty data to make sure we had a market-by-market understanding of the opportunity community-by-community understanding of where we felt the opportunities were for growth laddering up that to a plan over the next several years that we had a lot of confidence in our ability to deliver against.

And I think maybe two other things that are important. One is the data and analytical capability that we have today to get to precision is much different than I think the last time we went through a period of acceleration. So we feel really good about the quality of the data and information we have. We feel really good about the returns and the consistency of those returns that we've been generating over the last several years with our openings as a proof point.

And we're working differently. So in the old -- in the last time we went through a growth acceleration phase every market would have brought that to life differently. We are bringing the opportunity to life in a completely consistent way, which means we're going to be able to execute against the opportunity I think with a lot more confidence.

That's terrific. I want to skip around maybe just shift over to margins. You have best-in-class operating margins basically the best in the industry slightly over 47% last year, which is up a really impressive several hundred basis points from just 2019 levels. As we think about 2024 and the target for the mid to high 40s target, why the reasonably wide range? Maybe some of the key considerations for investors to be thinking about for 2024? And perhaps, more importantly, as we think about the plans for expansion of those margins over the coming years, how should investors maybe think about the potential for gains there?

Ian Borden

Yes. Well, I think, the look-back is really important, because it's easy to talk about the future predictions. But I think the fact is probably the best guide to confidence in the future.

I think, as you said, we know because of the adjustments we've made to the business model over the last several years. So think about we've gone from 80% to 95% franchise. So we have a lot of certainty and a lot of durability and resilience in the business model. I think that's foundational.

So we know as we look forward, as we're able to drive strong top line growth, we'll be able to continue to unlock efficiency and continue to, I think, drive leverage in our op margin as we look forward. I think on the efficiency point, I'd come back to those three platforms. I mean, bringing those platforms to life at scale is going to unlock efficiency.

And obviously, what we're focused on doing is how do we continue getting more efficient at the running of the business, freeing up more resource by nature then to invest behind growth. And we feel like we've got a long kind of list of growth opportunities. So I think as we look forward we feel really confident in our ability to continue to drive leverage over time, as we're continuing to drive strong top line growth. And that's certainly what we're focused on.

Terrific. When I shift to CapEx and thinking about the strong free cash flow that the business generates and CapEx guidance includes a step-up of about $300 million to $500 million over the next few years hitting at run rate by 2027. But encouragingly, free cash flow conversion is still really solid at about 90% or so. Maybe if you could talk about some of the investments that you're making the returns and that kind of allow you to maintain that still elevated free cash flow conversion and the strong free cash flow generation there.

Ian Borden

Yes. Well I think the starting point is I'd just rehit what I was saying a couple of minutes ago. The resiliency of our business model and the efficiency because we're highly franchised we're very profitable I think is the underpin to our free cash flow and our ability to convert a significant percentage of that free cash flow. As we accelerate openings we're really confident in the ability to drive strong profitability, strong starting points as those restaurants open because of our track record over the last several years because of the data I think that we feel really confident around. And certainly as we look forward from a free cash flow dollar perspective we certainly are very confident that we're going to kind of see a sequential improvement of the dollars and consistency in our ability to deliver in that 90% range from a free cash flow conversion standpoint.

And then as we think about that strong free cash flow when we think about the priorities there perhaps how you're thinking about those priorities over the coming years and maybe touching a little bit on balance sheet and leverage going forward?

Ian Borden

Sure. Well our -- kind of our capital allocation philosophy is pretty consistent. I mean our first priority is to reinvest in the business where we see strong opportunities to drive growth and strong returns. So accelerating our openings is obviously one example of that digital and technology there'll be significant investment in over the next couple of years. So that's kind of priority one.

I think with any kind of remaining free cash flow after reinvesting in the business we're going to return that to shareholders over time firstly through our dividend. We've got a pretty strong track record from a dividend perspective 47 consecutive years of increasing our dividend. We increased the dividend by 10% in each of the last two years. And I think the way to think about that over time is we're going to increase our dividend over time in line with our earnings growth. I think that's certainly our philosophy.

And then any remaining free cash after that we'll put towards share buyback. So that's what I would think of from a capital allocation standpoint. I think from a balance sheet we certainly believe our current investment-grade credit rating is the right rating for our business. It provides the right level of access and liquidity not only for us but for our franchisees which is really important. And so we're going to certainly seek to maintain that. I think we ended last year with about $39 billion of debt. I think that will come down a little bit this year probably in the $37 billion range. And I would think that's a level of -- we'll roughly be at over the next year or two.

