McDonald's Corporation (MCD) Presents at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference (Transcript)

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference March 13, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ian Borden - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Cieplak - Treasurer & Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Dennis Geiger

Okay. Good morning. I'm Dennis Geiger, Restaurant Analyst at UBS. I'm pleased to welcome and excited to have with us on stage Ian Borden, CFO of McDonald's; as well as Mike Cieplak McDonald's Treasurer and Investor Relations; and Scott Meeder from Treasury and Investor Relations are here with us also.

McDonald's probably needs no introduction but is the number one restaurant chain in the world with more than 40,000 restaurants globally and with leading share and momentum in many of those markets, a 95% franchise model, and accelerating global unit growth support a leading growth and free cash flow story. And we're excited to hear about that today.

Welcome Ian and team. Thanks so much for joining us.

Ian Borden

Great to be here. Thanks for having us. Appreciate it.

Dennis Geiger

Before we start a quick legal disclaimer from my end. As a research analyst I'm required to provide certain disclosures relating to the nature of my own relationship and that of UBS with any company on which I express a view at this event today. These are available at www.ubs.com/disclosures or I can provide them to you after the event. And with that let's get started.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dennis Geiger

So, Ian maybe we could start by talking about McDonald's top line momentum over the last several years and highlight how you've so effectively been able to drive this kind of growth at scale. We get the question from investors a lot. So, maybe you could kind of touch on how you've so successfully gained and maintained this level of momentum

