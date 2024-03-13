Understanding Bull And Bear Market Cycles With Jon Wolfenbarger

BernardaSv

Listen here or on the go via Apple and Spotify.

Jon Wolfenbarger talks to investors about looking at the bigger investing picture, including economic indicators and technical analysis (3:20). 4 steps to making profits in bull and bear markets (6:00). Stock market valuation very concerning (19:00). Easiest way for most investors to profit is to buy inverse ETFs (39:25). Stocks that make sense in this environment (45:30).

Transcript

Rena Sherbill: Jon Wolfenbarger, welcome to the Investing Experts Podcast. It's great to have you here, and it's great to have you on Seeking Alpha. Thanks for joining us.

Jon Wolfenbarger: Thank you so much, Rena. It's wonderful to be here. I really appreciate it.

RS: Yeah. It's great to have you. So you've been writing on Seeking Alpha for a couple of years. You run a site called Bull And Bear Profits. Talk to listeners, talk to investors about how you look at the markets, what you look at in the markets, and what your main kind of goal or strategy is in terms of how you cover the markets.

JW: Okay, terrific. So let me give you a little bit of background on myself first. So I have over 30 years of experience in the investment industry. I got a finance degree, University of Texas, then I was an investment banking analyst for a few years where I built extensive cash flow models and did a lot of valuation work. Then I got an MBA at Duke University. I got my CFA. I spent 22 years then at Allianz as a stock analyst, researching stocks. And also, I was a sector portfolio manager and did very well there.

And then about 5 years ago, I left that to start my own website. It's called BullAndBearProfits.com. And I create lots of content on there every week, regular articles. I have interactive Q&A, so anyone can send me questions, and I'll try to answer them on the website. I have webinars, special reports. I have a beginner investor course, and then I also recommend individual stocks and ETFs on a regular basis. And the goal of the – and everything is free right now. So you can go to BullAndBearProfits.com, sign-up for free. And later this year, I'm going to launch a subscription newsletter, which I think will be very good.

But the goal of what I do, and it's based on really everything I learned over the past 30 years through a lot of painful experiences and some good experiences, but I learned a lot over the last 30 years. And the goal is, my team and I, is to help individual investors profit, generate ideally double-digit returns, and beat the market in both bull and bear markets, and that's something very few investment professionals really try to do.

Very few professionals try to help investors actually generate double digit profits in a bear market. It's not easy to do, but that's the goal we've set ourselves. So really trying to identify bull and bear markets and also forecast the economy, recessions and recoveries, and profit in both bull and bear markets. That's the general goal.

RS: Appreciate the background. So, before we get to exactly how you see the markets and what your take is, what kind of metrics are you paying attention to? What kind of data are you paying attention to? What are the things that you're most focused on when you're trying to suss out what's happening in the markets?

JW: Okay. Yeah. That's really the key question. And again, just a little bit more background. When I started working, it was 1997 during - the tech bubble was raging, and I was in San Francisco working, and I really got caught up in it. I actually bought a big tech fund in March of 2000, right at the peak. So I got caught up in that, and I suffered a bit during that bear market. And then we had the housing bubble and then the Great Recession.

So by 2009, I decided that I needed to get beyond just kind of individual stock picking and try to step back and look at the bigger picture because there was clearly a lot going on that I wasn't focused on, particularly the economy, so economic indicators, and also technical analysis. That was something I was never really taught in business school, or in the CFA program, or even at work. And so I had to learn all that on my own.

Anyway, so what I do now, I think a lot of investors either focus just on the fundamentals, or just on technical analysis. And I learned, it really is helpful to have both and to look at really as many indicators as you can that have proven themselves historically to be helpful to get a full picture of what's going on in the markets. So I look at both. Yeah, I look at hundreds of fundamental indicators and technical indicators.

And what I've done, I've created a kind of a comprehensive investment system based on these proven fundamental and technical indicators. I call it, my four steps to bull and bear profits. And so I have four sort of categories where I put different indicators. Really, two of the – the first two categories are fundamental, sort of categories, and the second two are more technical categories.

So, I'll just tell you what these four categories are, and then we can -- there's a lot of detail within each category. But the first category is estimating long term returns. So as an investor each individual investor has to figure out their time horizon. Do I want to invest? Do I want to be a day trader or do I want to trade on a, kind of, monthly or annual basis or do I just want to buy and hold for 10 years or 20 years? So everybody has to figure out their own individual time horizon.

So I like to look at different indicators for different time horizons. So estimating long term returns is kind of my longest term approach. And they're using – with that category, it's really looking at proven valuation indicators, or long-term return indicators that help you identify the long-term likely returns of individual and best assets. So stocks, bonds, REITs, commodities. Cryptocurrency is a little harder because we don't have a lot of history. But anyway, so estimating long term returns is the first category.

The second category is forecasting the economy. So I look at lots of different leading and coincident economic indicators. The third category is identifying potential trend changes, and this gets into technicals and it's looking at a lot of psychology investor, psychology indicators because when, as you know, when investors get extremely bullish, that's often a sign that the trend will change from a bullish trend to a bearish trend.

When investors get extremely bearish, that's a sign that the bearish trend is probably going to end soon, and we're going to switch to a bullish trend. That obviously takes a lot of discipline to fight against the crowd. But anyway, that's the idea is to - and that one is to identify potential trend changes.

And then the fourth category, in some ways, the most important one is just identifying the current trend. What is the current trend? It sounds like that should be easy, and in some ways it is, but in some ways it's not so easy. So anyway -- so identifying the current trend is really important. And ideally I'm a big believer that the trend is your friend until it ends, and you want to identify the current trend and generally go with that. But I like these other -- the first three steps because they help you identify what's coming down the road so at least you can be prepared for it when the trend changes.

RS: How do you attempt to identify what the trend is?

JW: Okay. So for the step four, identifying the current trend, it depends on the asset class, obviously. So stocks are a little different, but for something like Bitcoin, or bonds, or gold, something like that where all you really have is the price trend essentially. And so for a simple price trend, and this isn't revolutionary, what I'm going to say, but it's something that I didn't know in my first decade of investing, and I think a lot of people don't know. But it's pretty simple.

Basically, you're in a bullish trend. A simple way that I like to define it, if I can only look at one price trend indicator for any asset class, it would simply be, is the -- generally the price of the, so let's say it's gold, is the price and the 60-day moving average, I like to use the 60-day, is that above the 250…

RS: Can I interrupt for a second? Why do you use the 60-day?

JW: Well, okay. So and then the 250-day is my -- if that's above the 250-day.

So the typical moving averages that most investors use who use moving averages are 50-day moving average and a 200-day moving average. So a typical thing people look at is, when the 50-day moving average is above the 250-day, and that shows you're in a rising price trend. If the 50-day is below the 200-day moving average that you're in a bearish downtrend. So that's the simple way, and that's something very popular on Wall Street.

I use the 60-day and the 250-day partly to be different because I like to be different. But also because, historically based on the statistics I've seen, you have fewer whipsaws, fewer false signals. You're just giving it that much a little bit more time, particularly the 250-day, which is essentially 1 year of price trends. You have fewer whipsaws, fewer false signals. So I think it's more definitive essentially.

So yeah, so that's what I would look for. If the 60-day is above the 250-day, that's a bull market trend. And if the 60-day is below the 250-day, that's a bear market trend. So that's a super simple way to identify the current trend, and it works actually extremely well historically. Sometimes you are going to have whipsaws, but generally it works quite well.

Now with the stock market, just to finish this up, on the current trend for the stock market, you have that, let's say, for the S&P 500 or the NASDAQ-100 or for Tesla (TSLA) or Apple (AAPL), any individual stock you can use that simple, those moving averages. But also for the overall stock market, you have a lot of great data for the kind of internal breadth of the stock market, of course, right, advance/decline line, highs, lows.

Anyway, I can go on and on. Lots of different trend indicators. There's Dow theory. How's the Dow industrials doing versus the Dow transportations? How are different sectors doing, consumer discretionary versus consumer staples. You want to see essentially is the market, are investors in the risk-on mode or risk-off mode?

And you want to see in a bull market, a healthy bull market, you want to see broad participation in the bull market trend. You want to see most stocks in a rising uptrend. And in a bear market, you'll see most stocks in a down trend. So you want to look at kind of the internals of the market to see if it's a healthy bull market or bear market.

So what's been really interesting in the past year or so is, we've had this, the stock market rally where the S&P500 and the NASDAQ, et cetera, have recovered the losses that they had in 2022. They've returned to new highs on this strong rally, but the internals of the market for the most part have remained bearish. So the overall indices have been driven by really a handful of megacap stocks.

Number one is NVIDIA (NVDA). It's just an incredible company. And that's really these mega cap, large cap stocks, Microsoft (MSFT), et cetera, have driven -- Magnificent 7 have driven the overall indices back to their highs, or somewhat higher. But the internals of the market, small cap stocks are still well below their late 2021 highs, like the NASDAQ -- even though the NASDAQ has been doing fantastic overall, the NASDAQ advance/decline line has been in a steady decline ever since late 2021. Also NASDAQ new highs, less new lows.

So the internals of the market show that the bear market that started around late 2021 is still continuing even though the overall indices are rallying driven by a handful of megacap stocks, and that's one reason we're very concerned.

And I recently wrote an article on Seeking Alpha. It's gotten a lot of attention, and it's called, Is It 1929 Deja Vu All Over Again? And I can kind of go through each of these four steps to bull and bear profits and show what I talk about on that article and some other ones as well. But anyway, so that's what I look forward for the current trend for stocks and other investments.

RS: If you want to get into the market as it looks today and what it means for investors, maybe how they should be not just thinking about it, but positioned accordingly based on what you see.

JW: Sure. Great. I'll run through, kind of, each of these four steps using a lot of what's in the Seeking Alpha article, which I would encourage everyone to read. And then I can - at the end I can talk about some different ways to invest and try to profit from what I'm seeing right now.

So first step, and please interrupt me anytime. The first step is estimating long term returns. So this is really important. So long term returns, by definition, are long term. They are not going to tell us what's going to happen tomorrow, or next month, or even next year. They start to become meaningful within three years, but certainly I'm thinking more of 10 to 12 years. But this is important.

Let's say you're -- I'm 53 years old. Let's say you're 53 years old. You'd like to retire in 10 years or so. Where the stock market is going to be in 10 years is pretty important. And if you're just buying and holding the S&P 500, let's say, hoping to retire in 10 years, you want the stock market to be higher in 10 years than it is now. Right? And typically, that happens.

Now unfortunately, I don't think that's going to happen. And one thing I want to emphasize is, it's incredibly important I think for any investor to not always be bullish or not always be bearish. Over long periods of time, the stock market clearly has risen significantly and provides great returns. So obviously it doesn't make any sense to always be bearish.

And I prefer to be bullish. I'm a happy person. I like to be bullish, but there are times when you do have major bear markets. And for example, in 1929, it took 25 years for the stock market to recover to the 1929 peak. I think 12 years later after 1929, the market was still about 70% lower. So you can have 10 years, 20 years, 30 years.

I think the Japanese stock market, 35 years after its peak in 1989, has just finally returned. Actually just right at this week or so, returned to that level of 35 years ago. So you can go for decades losing money in stocks, and that's something I think people forget after the incredible bull market we've had.

So anyway, you can't always be bearish. You can't always be bullish. And so I don't mean this in any way to be a downer, but I just try to look at the facts. And the facts are that, if you look at the best valuation indicators of the stock market, and I think the best one is essentially a version of the total stock market capitalization to GDP.

If you take that ratio, and I have to tip my hat to John Hussman, he's an economist and fund manager. He's done the best valuation work I've seen on Wall Street, and I've learned a lot from him on this. And if you take this ratio -- this is also essentially Warren Buffett's favorite valuation ratio. And he wrote an article in 1999, at the peak of the tech bubble, saying the stock market had gotten very expensive.

And people forget that Warren Buffett in the 60s, when the stock market was very expensive, and then again in 1999, I mean, he's called out the market as being very expensive. He's calling it out now in his recent report and said, there's really not many opportunities right now for investing because of the valuations being so high. So I don't think I'm alone on this.

But to summarize, if you look at this ratio, it tells us and this ratio has predicted returns over the next 10 to 12 years for the S&P 500 with about 90% accuracy, more accurate in forecasting returns of the next decade than any other valuation metric, including forward P/E ratios, the Shiller P/E, or dividend yields. And based on this, the S&P is likely to generate negative 5% annual total returns over the next 10 to 12 years.

So that means the S&P 500 will likely be at least 40% lower in 10 to 12 years. So if you're buying and holding stocks, you know a good chance you're going to be losing a lot of money over the next decade or so. So that's why I think it's very important to understand these bull and bear market cycles. And at the very least, try not to lose money during a bear market, and we can talk about ways to make a lot of money in a bear market, which is what I'm trying to do as well as bull markets.

Also, on this valuation metric, the S&P within the next three years is, it's not as high likelihood, but there's still a pretty high likelihood that the S&P will be at least 60% lower sometime over the next three years. So I think valuation is very concerning right now.

Essentially, we're back to the valuation levels of the 1929 peak, which are some of the highest valuation levels in the past 100 years. So the valuation of the stock market, I think, is very concerning. Again, it doesn't mean stocks are going to fall tomorrow or next month, but go over the next three years, in the next 10 to 12 years, I think stocks will likely fall quite a bit. So that's the first step to BullAndBearProfits.

Do you have any questions on that before I go to the step 2?

RS: Well, I guess when you say broadly speaking that stocks are going to go down, and maybe you'll get into this more like how it makes sense for investors to be thinking about positioned, et cetera. But does that -- kind of how would you parse that out a little bit deeper for investors?

JW: Well, I think if it's -- again let's say - there's no 100% certainty in anything with investing. I think everyone knows that. So let's say there's 90% chance that the S&P 500 will be 40% lower in 12 years. Let's just say that. And keep in mind, again, the stock market was 70% lower 12 years after 1929. It was 80% lower 20 years in Japan after its 1989 peak. So you can again, you can go 10 years, 20 years with much lower prices, which some people forget.

So, I don't think that means that it's just -- the stock market does not move in a straight line as we know. It goes up and down. So I think a good example of probably what's going to happen is what happened from 2000 to 2009 or so, where you had a big bear market in the early 2000s, then you had a strong bull market recovery in the mid-2000s, and then you had another big bear market 2008, 2009. And so that seems to me like a likely scenario over the next 10 or 12 years.

It's similar to the 1970s where you had bear market in early 70s and then mid-seventies and then kind of late 70s. So you could have at least one or two bear markets, and also bull markets over the next 12 years. So that's why I think being nimble and being able to identify when a bull market starts and when a bear market starts is going to be very important for prospering at least with stocks over the next 10 or 12 years.

So step two is forecasting the economy. So that's kind of long term valuation big picture. Then forecasting the economy tends to be a little bit shorter term. It's anywhere from 6 months to 2 years. And unfortunately it would be great to narrow it down even further, but unfortunately it's not that easy.

So forecasting the economy obviously in a recession, generally stocks – well, stocks pretty much always go down in a recession. You can look at stock chart of the past 100 years. When you have a recession, stocks fall to new lows. And then in recovery, you have a nice bull market. That's the basic fact.

And so if you can forecast recessions and recoveries, that gives you an idea of whether a bull market is coming or a bear market is coming. And again, tying it back to the valuation, when you start at high valuation levels like we are now, then a recession usually causes a much bigger decline in stocks than if you started low valuations.

So when valuations were low, like the early 80s valuations were low. Even in 1990, valuations were relatively low. And so you had a recession in 1990, and the bear market then wasn't that bad. And it didn't last very long, and you could have almost ignored it, really. It wasn't that big a deal compared to the bear market in the early 2000s when the NASDAQ fell 80% in a relatively minor recession, but the NASDAQ fell 80% because you started such high valuation levels. So these things intertwine.

But anyway, but forecasting the economy, a lot of it is driven by the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve, as we know they raise interest rates that typically leads to slower money supply and inverted yield curve and then a recession. Then they cut interest rates, and that leads to growing money supply and a steepened yield curve, and then you have a recovery.

So that's the general approach, and there's tons of different leading economic indicators provided by The Conference Board or Economic Cycle Research Institute. There's lots of different leading economic indicators. But in my Seeking Alpha article, the latest one, I talk about some of the most important ones, which are - one is the money supply.

So the money supply, I look at M2 money supply. So, for example, again, my article is comparing where we are now versus 1929, the Great Depression. In the Great Depression of the early 1930s, the money supply fell over 10%. That's a huge reason why it was such a great depression.

Now in the past couple of years or so, the money supply M2 has fallen about 5%. That's the biggest decline in the money supply since the Great Depression. Okay. That's not encouraging to me. So yeah and the Fed, keep in mind the Federal Reserve increased and the banks increased the money, the M2 money supply over 25% after the COVID lockdowns, in response to the COVID lockdowns.

So you had a huge increase in the money supply in 2020, which led to this highest inflation rates in 40 years and the big boom in stocks and housing that we've had the last few years. But then we had this high inflation, and so now the Fed has embarked in the last couple of years on the most aggressive rate hiking cycle in 40 years.

So interest rates have risen dramatically, short term rates, and that's caused money supply to fall 5%, the highest decline – the biggest decline since the great depression. And also, the yield curve, the spread, let's say between the 10 year and the 3 month treasury yields, inversion, as I show in my Seeking Alpha article, is as deep as it was in the late '20s before the Great Depression.

So we have this declining money supply and yield curve inversion that's very similar to the late 20s, early 30s, which is very concerning. And then, just some things to keep in mind. Every single time these things have occurred, there's been a recession. Aggressive Fed rate hikes like we've seen the last couple of years, declining money supply like we've seen, inverted yield curve. Every time there's an inverted yield curve, we've had a recession.

Government tax receipts are now down over 10%, always been a recession when that's happened. Real gross domestic income, which is essentially the same as real GDP, but it typically leads real GDP heading into recessions. It's turned negative. Every time it's turned negative, there's been a recession.

Median home prices are down at the worst rate in over 60 years. They're down 13%. U.S. Manufacturing PMIs have been declining in contraction for 16 months. That's even longer than the decline of 13 months during the Great Recession. Corporate profits are down over 2%. That's typical in a recession.

So we have lots of signs that a recession is almost certainly coming if it hasn't already started. And I can talk more about more precise timing a little bit later. So that's forecasting the economy. So I'm very concerned that a recession is going to hit pretty hard this year.

I can go on to step 3 unless you had any questions on the economy.

RS: Sure, I guess as long as we're talking about it, and you mentioned timing, if you do have kind of a take on what that timing looks like and how it might play out specifically?

JW: Sure. So timing is really tricky. So if we look at the yield curve again, inverted yield curve, it's really one of the best indicators of recession. Again, we've always had a recession when it inverts. Let's for example, the 10 year, 1 year treasury yield curve spread started inverting about 19 months ago. A recession- it was middle of 2022.

A recession usually starts about anywhere from six months to about two years after that yield curve inverts. So it could have already started. Again, it's been 19 months. It could have started – a recession theoretically could have already started, or it could start six months from now. But probably, it's probably going to start, if it hasn't already started, within the next six months. Could have already – it could start tomorrow, in a month from now, five months.

But beyond six months, if we don't have a recession in the next six months, then maybe these indicators don't work. That's certainly possible. Maybe this time really it’s different for some reason. But the odds are overwhelmingly that a recession, if it hasn't already started, will start in the next six months.

Okay. So then -- and we'll start to see that. The unemployment rate has already ticked up from 3.4% to 3.7%. Whenever it rises at least 0.5 percentage point, you've always had a recession. So if it rose another 0.2 percentage points, that would almost -- it certainly indicate a recession as well.

So if we see unemployment really start to rising, I think that will convince the stock market and the Fed that, okay, the yield curve worked once again as an indicator, and we are going to have a recession.

And then I think what you'll see, once that becomes pretty obvious to the Fed and the market, you'll start to see short term rates start to come down, and you'll start to see the Fed cutting rates. And then the yield curve will start to uninvert, meaning the long term rates will rise above short term rates. And typically that's when the bear market really commences, really starts. So in early 2000s, in 2008, 2009, once the Fed started cutting rates, that's when the bear market really started.

So that might be counterintuitive to a lot of investors who are excited about the prospect of Fed rate cuts. Oh, the Fed's going to cut rates, and then we're going to have this next leg to the bull market. But historically, the Fed, particularly with inflation still above the Fed's 2% target, if the Fed starts cutting rates, I think it's because they see a recession is here.

And the Fed knows about money supply. They know about inverted yield curves. They know the historical track record of these things. I think they expect a recession to come, but they feel like they can't cut rates now because inflation is still too high. And unemployment hasn't risen. It hasn't become obvious to investors or the Fed that that a recession has started. But I think once it starts to become obvious, then you'll see the Fed start aggressively cutting rates.

And then I think you have this potential major bear market. And again, I think that's probably likely within the next 6 months or so. And recall, the Fed slashed interest rates down to 1% in the early 2000s all throughout that bear market and recession. Then they did it again, 2008, 2009, they slashed interest rates. They started cutting interest rates in late 2007. That did not prevent the bear market and the Great Recession of 2008, 2009.

So I'm looking for the Fed and the market, start cutting short term rates, sometime in the next 6 months. And then I think we can start to see a major bear market starting.

RS: Appreciate that. Yeah. Onward. Next step.

JW: Okay. Number three. We're halfway there. Number three, identify potential trend changes. I'll try to make this a little more brief. But investor psychology, this is a little more, what's the word? A little more vague, subjective, somewhat, investor psychology.

But there's lots of indicators we can look at that says that investors are extremely bullish. A simple one is just RSI. It's a technical indicator. Bollinger Bands. S&P500 and NASDAQ are very overbought on, like, a weekly RSI, weekly Bollinger Bands, those kinds of things. If you look at the Fear & Greed Index, it's been in Extreme Greed for a couple months now. There's just lots of signs. You can read the newspaper or Seeking Alpha. There's lots of signs that most investors are very bullish.

Even though we have an inverted yield curve and declining money supply, and the Fed's hiked rates at the most aggressive pace in 40 years, but investors they're very bullish and we can dive into all the reasons why. But there's no doubt in my mind that investors are very bullish, and that's a contrarian bearish indicator. So that suggests, at some point we're going to turn from this bull market to a bear market. It's hard to say exactly when, but again it’s a warning sign.

Another thing which I wrote about in the Seeking Alpha article, which parallels 1929 is the narrowness of this market rally. So we all know the Magnificent 7 have been driving this rally. So there's a chart in the article. I have the top 10% largest stocks, NVIDIA, Microsoft, et cetera, are now 70% -- I'm sorry, 75% of the entire U.S. stock market capitalization. That is basically the same level seen as 1929. It's even higher than the 2000 tech bubble peak.

So the top 10% largest stocks are really driving the entire market. That narrowness is very concerning, and again something very similar to 1929. It doesn't tell us the peak is today or tomorrow or, you know, when it is exactly, but that it's probably coming soon again, probably in the next 6 months or so.

RS: There seems to be some kind of, reflection of, the Magnificent 7 driving the stock market returns. And also the economy, it's like the top whatever x%, it's not a big number that makes up most of the money in the economy. There's just a striking similarity there I think. I don't know if you have any thoughts on that.

And in terms of what the Fed is doing and how you see it addressing the economy. How do you think it's going to play out in terms of the data that's coming down the line? Like, let's say, they don't cut rates or what have you. How might that affect things?

JW: So your first question, I think what you're driving at is correct. I think, if I'm interpreting it right, that I think if you look at the broad economy, consumer confidence is pretty recessionary levels. Housing is in recession. Manufacturing is in recession. Lots of sectors of the economy are very weak, but NVIDIA is killing it. It's a fantastic company, and there's tremendous demand for their innovative AI-type products. And it's true for a lot of these tech companies that are doing very well.

But yeah, the rest of the market is struggling. So small cap stocks, I think, are a sign of how smaller companies are really struggling in this high inflation kind of weaker, slower economy environment. It's a stagflationary environment. So I think the majority of consumers and companies are struggling. But there are Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Microsoft and NVIDIA are just doing extremely well because they have such great innovation and, you know, driving such wonderful technology.

But let's keep in mind, and I've written on this on my website. There's a chart of I think it's Magnificent 7 revenues versus industrial production, and they follow each other very well. So these companies are not completely immune to the economy.

And again, I think when you have high valuations like these companies have, any sort of disappointment, if anything isn't perfect, you can have big declines, particularly when investor psychology becomes more risk averse in a bear market. And you can have, you know, big declines on relatively small slowdown in these companies' businesses.

And I think if unemployment rises over 4% or even 5%, these companies are not going to be immune. We saw what happened with Apple's (AAPL) sales in China, apparently very weak. China is clearly in a recession, and Apple's iPhone sales are down 24% apparently. So Apple is struggling.

So I think you can have even though these companies are, for the most part, doing well now, I think they're not immune to the business cycle. But that is, I think, what's currently going. So I think it's, in many ways, rational what investors are doing. They're flocking to the companies that are doing the best right now, but I don't think they're going to be immune from this downturn.

And then as far as the Fed goes, I think it's a really tricky time, for I would not want to be running the Fed right now, it’s a really tricky time because again you have this high inflation. And Jay Powell, it's really interesting, his favorite inflation gauge is kind of the supercore inflation index, and it's actually accelerating the last month or so. It's ticking up even though we're two years now into this very aggressive tightening cycle, this kind of supercore inflation.

If you look at median inflation numbers, they're still double or more what the Fed's 2% target is. Median inflation is still 4% or 5% or so. So underlying inflation trends, the sort of acyclical inflation -- cyclical inflation has come down. It's, you know, commodities, that kind of thing. And I think that's due with the slowdown in the economy. But a lot of sticky inflation measures are still high, and there's signs that it's ticking back up.

And there's this forecasting outfit called the Economic Cycle Research Institute, and they have leading inflation indicators. And they're saying their leading inflation indicators are rising pretty significantly, which suggests that inflation likely start rising again in a noticeable way this year, which is going to make it really tough for the Fed to cut rates if inflation is accelerating.

So if inflation is accelerating and, let's say, unemployment starts rising a lot, so it becomes obvious, you have a recession, it's going to be really hard for the Fed to manage that. It's going to be - I think it's in many ways, very similar to the 1970s where you had stagflationary periods. Remember the mid-70s bear market in recession was pretty brutal. It was the worst since the Great Depression up to that time because you have this high inflation, and you had a pretty severe recession. So I think it's going to be really hard.

How is it all going to play out? I don't know exactly. I think it's, I think the Fed wants to cut rates, but I think they recognize that inflation is high. And Jay Powell has been very clear on the record. I mean, I don't know if he changes his mind, but he's been very clear that he doesn't -- he wants to be seen in his legacy as an inflation fighter similar to Paul Volcker in the early-80s, and he doesn't want to repeat the mistake. He talks about in the late-60s where the Fed made the mistake of easing too early in the late-60s, and you had this kind of recurring inflation for the next decade.

So he's been clear that he doesn't - he wants to kill inflation and bring it down to 2% and keep it there. And so I think he's nervous about cutting rates anytime too soon, but I think he'd like to cut rates because I think he knows the recession is coming. I mean, I think it's, again it's pretty obvious to me at least, and I think he knows at least as much as I do about the economy.

So, I think it's going to be really difficult. I think he's between a rock and a hard place, and that's why I think this could be a really -- I honestly think this could be the worst recession. I've written about this on Seeking Alpha, the worst recession since the Great Depression and potentially the worst bear market since the Great Depression. I think it's going to be tough.

RS: Okay. Homestretch. Take us home.

JW: Okay. So how do investors profit from that? This is what's important. So right now, when the stock market is at all-time highs, and it's keep going, even I'm not brave enough to tell everybody to start shorting stocks aggressively. I think you want to see some signs that this bear market is really kicking in.

Maybe some of these leading economic -- maybe unemployment starts getting worse. I like to look at weekly, initial unemployment claims. Those have been pretty good. If those start rising materially, that usually coincides with the bear market starting. So I'd like to see some signs that this bear market, the timing really kicks in.

And then the way to invest and profit in a bear market is essentially by, I think the easiest way for most investors is to buy inverse ETFs. These are relatively new invention in the past 20 years or so. So these ETFs go - essentially go up when stocks go down. And there's inverse ETFs for all types of asset classes, stocks, bonds, commodities, even cryptocurrencies.

So, in a bear market, most risk assets go down. So that's stocks. I think Bitcoin, it's been an incredible rally. But Bitcoin, for example, has been highly correlated with stocks throughout most of its history.

So I think in a major bear market, you can buy inverse ETFs for stocks like, for the S&P 500. There's (SH), which goes the opposite direction of the S&P 500. There's (SDS), which goes twice the opposite direction of the S&P 500. For the Nasdaq-100, there's (PSQ), which is an inverse ETF, a double inverse ETF for the Nasdaq-100 is (QID). So that's how you can profit from a stock bear market. Bitcoin, there's an inverse ETF, (BITI).

For bonds, bonds typically go up in a recession, so you could go long bonds with like (VGLT). (UBT) is a double long bond. Tricky part is inflation. If inflation really accelerates again, then bonds can go down with stocks, and then you can buy inverse ETFs for bonds. Commodities, oil almost always goes down in a recession. So there's a a double inverse ETF for oil, ticker is (SCO).

Gold and silver, I'm pretty bullish on right now. I think those can go down in recessions, but they can also go up. I'm leaning more bullish on those. So (GLD) for gold. A double long ETF for gold is (UGL). Silver, (SLV). A double long silver ETF is (AGQ).

So to summarize, yeah, I think I would look at profiting in this tough recession bear market, I see, I would look at some inverse ETFs for stocks, maybe Bitcoin if you want to deal with some volatility, oil. Maybe you can be a long gold, maybe long bonds.

If you want to play it safe, obviously Treasury bills, money market funds are yielding 5% right now. So that's not a bad place to be just being earning 5% with essentially no risk. I think those rates will come down as the Fed cuts rates in a bear market, but for now, that's a good place to be.

And then, if you wanted to sit out this bear market, or try to profit from it, then at some point, be alert because bear markets are relatively short. They're one year, maybe year and a half, sometimes three years as they were in the early 2000s, but they're usually on the shorter side. So then you want to be alert for the new -- the next major bull market coming and hopefully at much better valuation levels.

And you can buy double long ETFs then, and make double what the S&P 500 goes up or the Nasdaq-100. So anyways, there's a lot of ways to play this with these inverse ETFs and levered ETFs on the long and short side. And then there's always individual stocks, opportunities even in bear markets, but certainly in bull markets that we look at. But I don't know that we have time to go into those.

RS: Well, happy for you to share specific names that you feel like makes sense if you have the time to get into it. But I also wanted to ask briefly why you are bullish on gold and silver right now?

JW: It's hard to pinpoint exactly what fundamentals drive gold, the price of gold, to be honest, over time. It's really driven ultimately by investor psychology. I mean everything is ultimately driven by investor psychology, but particularly gold. Let's see. But why I like gold now is a) we're in an -- I think we're in an inflationary environment. I think we're in a 1970s type of inflationary environment. As you know, gold did very well in the 1970s. So I think as a general backdrop, we're in an inflationary environment. Also, valuations.

I didn't mention this, but valuations of commodities in general, as well as gold and silver and oil are very low, are relatively low compared to history, compared to stocks, which are very high. And I like, for commodities I like to just look at the price of the commodity versus GDP, and they're relatively low, certainly compared to their highs in 1980 and that kind of thing.

So I think valuations are good. I think we're in an inflationary environment, and I think just the technicals, I think we're breaking out, we're at all time highs in gold. We're breaking out into bull market. So I feel pretty good with about them now. I think if we get into a deflationary deep recession, then anything can go down as people sell things to raise money. But for now I think they're pretty interesting.

RS: Happy to hear if you want to get into any stocks or a few names or what you're thinking about there. Happy to end on that note.

JW: Yeah. Sure. I mean, some stocks are going to be tricky, obviously in a bear market, but obviously, NVIDIA, I mean, I can't say enough good about NVIDIA. It's an amazing company, but it's gotten expensive. I really like Uber. I really, really like Uber (UBER) as a company, as a consumer. I love Uber, and they're -- they've done an amazing job of becoming much more profitable and cash flow driven. So that's one I like a lot. I like…

RS: It's funny. I hate to interrupt. But David Trainer, was just on the show talking specifically about Uber and NVIDIA saying that NVIDIA is a great company, but it's way too expensive and it doesn't make sense for investors to buy. And with Uber, he's super bearish on Uber in terms of the competition, in terms of that it's already priced in, whatever advantage they did have. Anything to say there against kind of the bears on those two stocks or specifically with Uber?

JW: Well, I mean, yeah, these are not cheap companies by any means. I mean, Uber's around 65 times earnings, but the cash flow has really taken off. And I think and, again in a bear market like I'm talking about, you know, Uber is going to go down. I'm not denying that. But I just I think their profitability has really exploded. And I think they're very well run now.

And yes, there's competition. But I think Uber, the name is almost like Kleenex, for ordering a car, it's Uber. It's kind of the name. If you're going to order, even if you're going to order a different competitor, you can say, oh, let's get an Uber, you know, often. So I think the name, they have kind of the first-mover advantage. I think they have a name, and I just think it's tremendous global opportunity. I still think there's a long way to go.

So, yeah, I don't know. Again, I think it can go down a lot in a bear market, but I think over time I think it's going to emerge as one of the great company. I think it's just an incredibly helpful service for people, and I just like it a lot.

RS: Yeah. And that's what makes horse races. That's what makes stocks.

JW: Yeah exactly.

For a more defensive name, a stock that I knew well as an analyst covering is McDonald's (MCD). I think McDonald's is, it's a defensive name. It's got nice cash flow. People have to eat. It's one of the cheaper ways to eat. Not the healthiest, but it's cheap. And I think that's a pretty decent place to be in a recession.

So consumer staple oriented names like that in this recession bear market, I expect will probably outperform Uber and most other things. So that's where I would look once that comes.

RS: Awesome. Appreciate it, Jon. Anything else that you feel we didn't mention, or investors should be paying attention to, shouldn't be paying attention to? Happy to leave you with the last word here. But really appreciate this first conversation. Hope to have you back on the show.

JW: Great. Thank you so much. Yeah. Again, I would just keep an open mind, and I would just say that investing, it's not a perfect science like physics, but there is a science to it. There are lots of indicators, fundamental and technical that can tell you a lot. And so the more you research, the more you look into things with an objective open mind, I think it's really helpful. And it's easy to become wedded to a certain opinion or a view.

But just keep an open mind and know that things -- prices go up, prices go down, things are always changing. The Fed's always doing something different. Just keep going to Seeking Alpha and doing your research, but be objective and look at as many kind of proven indicators as you can.

And don't get caught up with what everyone else is thinking. Just look at -- this is Warren Buffett's advice. He says, I'm in Omaha. I'm not in New York. I don't want to hear what every hedge fund in New York has to say. I want to look at the facts objectively and think about, you know, let's look at valuation. Okay. It's really, really expensive. What does that mean? Let's look at the yield curve. It's inverted. What does that mean?

It doesn't matter what, you know, the opinion of, you know, other people are. Just look at the facts. Use your own reason and your own judgment, and invest accordingly. So that's my main advice.

Related Articles:

Is It 1929 Deja Vu All Over Again?

The Fed Is Talking About Rate Cuts Because They Likely See A Recession Coming

David Trainer Likes Energy, JPMorgan Over S&P; Uber, Tesla + Nvidia Too Expensive