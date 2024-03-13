Wall Street Lunch: Spotify To Introduce Music Videos

hocus-focus/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Spotify is beta testing in 11 countries as it looks to challenge YouTube. (0:17) New York Times accused of hacking OpenAI. (0:56) Dividend payments hit a record $1.66 trillion. (3:33)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is looking to challenge YouTube by rolling out full-length music videos in a limited beta launch for premium subscribers.

The company will begin to make music videos from a select catalog for Premium users available in 11 countries: the U.K., Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

The move puts the music streaming platform in an arena that has been dominated by Alphabet's (GOOG) YouTube for years.

Spotify said the beta version of music videos will begin today with a catalog including hits from artists such as Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice, as well as local artists.

And is an almost quintessential man-bites-dog story, the New York Times Company (NYT) is denying it hacked OpenAI.

OpenAI says the Times improperly used its products to create "highly anomalous results" as part of its lawsuit against the AI startup.

Lawyers for the paper wrote in a brief: "Conspicuously, OpenAI’s attention-grabbing claim that The Times 'hacked' its products... is as irrelevant as it is false.”

"The Times elicited examples of memorization by prompting GPT-4 with the first few words or sentences of Times articles. That work was only necessary because OpenAI does not disclose the content it uses to train its models and power its user-facing products."

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Seeking Alpha.

Stocks are mixed, with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) giving back some of the gains in Tuesday’s rally. The S&P (SP500) is hovering around the flatline.

Society Generale says: "Believe it or not, the strong profit cycle in the US is still being driven by Tech and Nasdaq-100 stocks."

"With a market cap of $21tn, the Nasdaq-100 is now virtually equal in size to tradeable US Treasuries," they added, saying it raises the question of whether the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) is an asset class in itself."

Wells Fargo cut Tesla (TSLA) to Underweight from Equal Weight and lowered its price target to $125 from $200, saying its valuation premium to the other Magnificent 7 stocks is "likely a risk."

Analyst Colin Langan says: "We see downside risk to volume as price cuts are having a diminishing impact. We see headwinds from disappointing deliveries and more price cuts, which likely drive negative EPS revisions."

Dollar Tree (DLTR) tumbled after posting a profit of $2.55 per share on a 12% gain in sales to $8.64 billion. The top and bottom lines missed expectations. For Q1, Dollar Tree expects EPS of $1.33 to $1.48 and sales of $7.6 billion to $7.9 billion. That’s shy of the consensus of EPS of $1.71 on sales of $7.69 billion.

The company plans to close approximately 600 Family Dollar stores in H1, with another 370 Family Dollar and 30 Dollar Tree stores slated for closure over the next several years.

Freeport McMoRan (FCX) is one of the top gainers in the S&P as copper prices hit their highest level in seven months in London and hit a nearly two-year peak in China. Chinese smelters, which process half the world's mined copper, agreed on a joint production cut.

Dividend payments to shareholders worldwide reached a record $1.66 trillion last year, 5.6% higher compared to a year ago. That’s according to asset manager Janus Henderson’s Global Dividend Index report.

Ben Lofthouse, the head of global equity income, says, "Pessimism over the global economy proved ill-founded in 2023, and although the outlook is uncertain, dividends are well supported."

The banking sector took the lead in shareholder payouts as lender profits grew amid high interest rates. But the positive impact was "almost entirely offset by cuts from the mining sector."

Janus Henderson expects dividend payouts in 2024 to reach $1.72 trillion. This translates to 5% underlying growth (similar to 2023) when adjusted for forex impact and special dividends. One-off special payouts are likely to decline from the record levels seen in the last three years.

Morgan Stanley is out with high-conviction stocks with U.S. productivity opportunities thanks to artificial intelligence.

Strategist Edward Stanley says leadership teams at the Morgan Stanley 2024 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference said they were in the “experimental” phase of AI, but that with the help of “customer support gains and github integrated into research and development processes, the margin expansion in these names should be meaningful over the second half of 2024 and into 2025.”

Among the big batch of stocks with productivity opportunities are Amazon (AMZN), BofA (BA), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Home Depot (HD), NextEra Energy (NEE), Schlumberger (SLB), and UnitedHealth (UNH).