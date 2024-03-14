Another One Of My Lessons Learned: Perseverance Pays Off

kieferpix

I can’t say I enjoy talking about my past failures, like how I’ve lost money. But I figure that:

It’s the mark of a healthy adult It could keep you from similar failures.

If it were completely up to me, of course, I wouldn’t be writing this article at all. Because, if it were completely up to me, I wouldn’t make any mistakes at all.

Reality being reality though, I’ve made my fair share of bad calls. Some of them have been innocent, with me making the best possible decision based on the information I had – only for time to provide additional details that outweighed my previous assessments.

Other times, I really should have known better.

One example of the former category would be when my business partnership fell to pieces. I genuinely had no idea the man was capable of doing what he did – which was going behind my back to take out additional mortgages on properties we jointly owned.

I only learned about his actions and the financial woes that motivated him after the lenders got involved. Before I could fully process what was going on, the properties were foreclosed, and I’d lost literal millions of dollars.

It was quite a shock to me, to say the least.

Admittedly, the 2008 crash was quite a shock too. Though, in that case, I should have seen it coming.

A Series of Completely Avoidable Mistakes

For those of you who’ve heard this story over and over again, I’m going to apologize. But considering the stock market situation we’re looking at right now, I still want to highlight it.

Back in my days as a commercial real estate developer, I was flying high. Business was booming, and I was acting like it would never stop.

That mindset was completely avoidable mistake No. 1.

There were things I did right back then, for the record. For instance, I always checked prices and profit potential before I bought a tract of land. And the quality of my work was spot-on.

I didn’t overspend whenever possible, but I also didn’t cut corners. I was very aware that my name was on the line, and I didn’t want “Brad Thomas” to be associated with anything but the best.

That’s a good thing. But good things can be taken too far.

Like how I was spending my income on keeping up with the Joneses. That was completely avoidable mistake No. 2.

If I’d been a bit more frugal about family vacations, lavish gifts for loved ones, and flashy stuff for me…

I would have had a bigger safety net (or a safety net at all) to cover my bad business partnership. I also would have had more to support my family once the housing market collapsed on top of us.

As it was, between that and a severe lack of portfolio diversification – completely avoidable mistake No. 3 – we were left financially distraught. I can’t say demolished, since we managed to keep our house.

However, it was bad. Really bad. And all because I wasn’t properly prepared for a downturn that everyone should have seen coming.

You Have the Power to Avoid This Mistake

So, common sense life lessons learned so far:

Never forget the party will eventually end. Don’t think that momentary dopamine hits are worth jeopardizing your future. Invest in a variety of economic focuses so they can better protect your profits.

As for lessons where common sense seems to fail you, I already shared the basics of my bad business partnership – something I really hope you never experience. Yet most of us did get caught up in the “inevitable recession” narrative that was so prevalent this time last year.

The inevitable recession that never came.

Almost all the evidence we had at our disposal said the economy was going to fall. Possibly hard. Instead, U.S. consumer spending kept rising despite depressing levels of inflation. And GDP kept rising in response.

I know many people are having their expectations checked all over again, only in the opposite direction. Hopes were high late last year into January that the Fed would slash key interest rates in 2024.

Today, while they’re still expecting progress, the amount of positivity is significantly reduced.

That’s been frustrating, but it doesn’t need to impact your portfolio. Not if you have that long-term mindset I already mentioned.

Buying – or not buying – stocks because of expected future events alone is rarely advisable. You can’t predict the future, and thinking you can is completely avoidable mistake No. 4.

You want to buy based on much more knowable factors such as:

What the company does

How it does it

Consumer reception

Management experience and expectations

Balance sheet fundamentals

Dividend history

Historical valuations.

Yes, knowing a company’s potential is exceptionally important. But avoiding real estate investment trusts (REITs) like the following because you’re waiting for the Fed is foolish.

A completely avoidable mistake I really hope you avoid.

Perseverance Pays Off With REITs

Today I want to highlight three REITs that aren’t getting much love.

Several of my followers have asked for an update on each of these.

If you have any specific tickers you’re interested in, just drop me a comment below.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL): 7.7% Dividend Yield

This company is an industrial-focused real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a diversified portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties that are leased to operators on a long-term, net lease basis.

BNL has a market cap of approximately $2.91 billion and a 38.3 million SF portfolio diversified across multiple property types including industrial, restaurant, healthcare, retail and office.

At the end of 2023, the company’s portfolio was comprised of 796 net lease properties located across 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces.

Broadstone owns or has an ownership interest in a variety of properties that range from manufacturing facilities totaling over 500 million SF to restaurants, veterinary clinics, and small-footprint retail stores.

Industrial properties make up over half of BNL’s portfolio, representing 52% of its annualized base rent (“ABR”). Its industrial properties include warehouse & distribution, manufacturing, food processing, and cold storage.

The company’s next largest property type is healthcare, which makes up 18% of its ABR and includes medical clinics, animal health services, surgical centers, and life science properties.

Restaurants makes up 13% of the company’s ABR and consists of both casual dining and quick service, while retail makes up 11% of its ABR and includes general merchandise, auto care, and home furnishings.

BNL’s smallest property type is office which makes up 6% of its ABR and includes call centers, corporate headquarters, and strategic operations.

At the end of 2023, the company’s portfolio was 99.4% leased and had a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 10.5 years.

BNL - IR

Broadstone released its 2023 full-year operating results in February and reported total revenues during the year of $442.9 million, compared to total revenues in 2022 of $407.5 million.

Core FFO during 2023 was reported at $298.9 million, or $1.52 per share, compared to Core FFO of $267.3 million, or $1.48 per share in 2022.

AFFO was reported at $277.7 million, or $1.41 per share in 2023, compared to AFFO of $252.2 million, or $1.40 per share in 2022.

In its release the company disclosed its decision to sell certain healthcare properties including clinical and traditional medical office buildings (“MOBs”) in order to focus on the company’s core property types (industrial, retail, and restaurant).

Per the company’s estimates, upon completion of its healthcare asset sales, on a pro forma basis healthcare assets will represent roughly 7.5% of its portfolio based on ABR.

The company has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB credit rating from S&P and ended the year with a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.0x and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.5x. Additionally, the company has no significant debt maturities until 2026 and has approximately $929 million of total liquidity.

BNL - IR

Broadstone Net Lease was formed in 2007 and filed its initial public offering in 2020. Since 2021 the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 1.46% and is expected to grow AFFO per share by 1% in 2024 and then by 3% the following year.

The company pays a 7.70% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 79.43%.

With such a short public history It’s hard to get a good feel for its dividend growth, but the company did increase its dividend by +5.37% in 2022, and then by +3.70% in 2023.

Currently the stock is trading at a P/AFFO of 10.48x, compared to its normal AFFO multiple of 14.16x.

We rate Broadstone Net Lease a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW): 8.1% Dividend Yield

Highwoods is a sunbelt-focused office REIT that has a market cap of approximately $2.6 billion and a 28.5 million SF portfolio comprised of office properties primarily located in the best-business-districts (“BBDs”) of high-growth markets including Raleigh, Nashville, Richmond, Charlotte, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Atlanta.

Based on its net operating income (“NOI”) the company’s largest markets include Raleigh at 23.6%, Nashville at 21.8%, Atlanta at 15.6%, and Charlotte at 11.8% of the company’s 4Q-23 NOI.

In total, the company derives approximately 95% of its NOI from Sunbelt markets.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, HIW reported the following occupancy rates in its top markets:

Raleigh: 90.2% occupancy

Nashville: 89.9% occupancy

Atlanta: 86.2% occupancy

Charlotte: 95.6% occupancy

Tampa: 87.4% occupancy

Orlando: 93.5% occupancy

Richmond: 81.7% occupancy.

The company ended 2023 with a total portfolio occupancy of 88.9%, an average building age of roughly 20 years, and a WALT of 5.6 years.

In addition to its stabilized properties, HIW has 1.6 million SF in its development pipeline that is approximately 32.0% pre-leased as of its most recent update.

HIW - IR

Some of HIW’s top tenants include Bank of America, Metropolitan Life Insurance, Vanderbilt University, and J.P. Morgan Chase. Its top tenant is Bank of America, which makes up 3.98% of its revenue and has an average remaining lease term of 10.0 years.

In total, its top 20 tenants make up 28.48% of its annual GAAP revenue and have an average remaining lease term of 7.6 years.

HIW - IR

Highwoods released its full-year 2023 operating results in February and reported total revenues during the year of $834.0 million, compared to total revenues of $828.9 million in 2022. Same property cash NOI during 2023 was reported at $530.2 million, compared to same property cash NOI of $527.4 million in 2022.

While revenue and NOI increased year-over-year, funds from operations (“FFO”) during 2023 came in at $413.3 million, or $3.83 per share compared to FFO of $433.3 million, or $4.03 per share in 2022. On a per share basis, the fall in FFO represents a decline of approximately 4.96%.

The company provided 2024 guidance for FFO to range between $3.46 and $3.64 per share. The estimated 2024 FFO mid-point of $3.55 represents an expected decline in FFO per share of approximately -7.3%.

The company also provided several debt metrics including a net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 6.1x, a debt + preferred to gross assets ratio of 41.4%, and a weighted average interest rate of 4.5%.

The office REIT has an investment grade balance sheet with a BBB credit rating from S&P Global, no debt maturities until the second quarter of 2026, and total liquidity of more than $900.0 million.

HIW - IR

Since 2014, HIW has had an average AFFO growth rate of 2.14% and a compound dividend growth rate of 1.64%. While the company’s dividend growth rate leaves some to be desired, it should be noted that HIW did not cut its dividend during the pandemic in 2020 nor did it cut its dividend during the Great Recession from 2007 to 2009.

The stock pays an 8.06% dividend yield that is covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 83.68% and trades at a P/AFFO of 10.43x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 20.74x.

We rate Highwoods Properties a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI): 5.5% Dividend Yield

This company is a cell tower REIT that specializes in the ownership and management of shared communications infrastructure throughout the U.S. with a portfolio consisting of more than 40,000 cell towers, roughly 115,000 small cell nodes, and around 90,000 route miles of fiber.

Crown Castle is solely focused on the U.S. communications infrastructure market and has a presence in every major U.S. market. The company believes that investing exclusively in the U.S. provides a compelling total return with less risk when compared to international investments.

To enhance its communications assets and provide comprehensive solutions, the company provides services related to its towers, including site development, equipment installation, and obtaining zoning and permits for development.

CCI converted to a REIT in 2014 with a long-term plan to provide carriers the infrastructure needed to run their wireless networks.

Recently new technologies have emerged including 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart cities, which will require CCI’s infrastructure solutions and continue to be a growth catalyst and drive continued demand for network investment.

As of the end of Q3 2023, the company’s W.A. remaining tenant contract totaled ~6 years and represents approximately $39.0 billion in tenant receivables.

CCI - IR

In addition to limiting its investments to U.S. markets, CCI looks to optimize its risk-adjusted returns by adding multiple tenants to a single tower.

Cell Towers are expensive to build, but once constructed, multiple tenants can be added with little incremental cost per additional tenant. This has the effect of increasing the tower’s profitability as additional tenants are added.

An example of CCI’s economies of scale are listed below:

Tower with single-tenant: initial asset yield of 3-4%

Tower with two-tenants: asset yield in the high single digits

Tower with three-tenants: asset yield in the mid-teens.

As of December 31, 2023, CCI averaged 2.5 tenants per tower.

CCI - IR

CCI’s largest tenants are T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T which in total accounted for roughly 75% of its site rental revenue in 2023.

Its largest tenant, T-Mobile, made up 36% of its 4Q-23 site rental revenue and had a W.A. term remaining of 8 years.

AT&T and Verizon each made up 19% of the company’s 4Q-23 site rental revenue and had a W.A. term remaining of 5 and 7 years respectively.

All three wireless carriers are investment-grade with a BBB or better credit rating from S&P Global.

CCI - IR

In January, CCI released its 2023 full-year earnings results and reported 2023 site rental revenues of $6.5 billion, representing a 4% year-over-year increase.

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $4.4 billion in 2023, representing a 2% year-over-year increase and total AFFO increased by $77.0 million, to $3.3 billion, representing a 2% increase when compared to total AFFO in 2022.

For the full-year 2023 AFFO per share was reported at $7.55, a 2.0% increase when compared to AFFO in 2022 of $7.38 per share.

The company provided its initial 2024 outlook with total AFFO expected to range between $2.98 billion and $3.0 billion and AFFO per share expected to range between $6.85 and $6.97.

At the midpoint of $6.91, the 2024 AFFO per share outlook represents a decline of approximately 8.4% when compared to AFFO per share reported in 2023.

CCI - IR

Crown Castle has an investment-grade balance sheet with a BBB credit rating from S&P Global and solid debt metrics including a net debt to EBITDA of 5.62x and an EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 6.01x.

This past December the company issued $1.5 billion of fixed rate debt at a W.A. interest rate of 5.7%. The transaction enabled the company to end the year with over 90% fixed rate debt with a W.A. term to maturity of 8 years, minimal maturities through 2024, and over $6.0 billion of available liquidity.

CCI - IR

Since 2015, the company has had an average AFFO growth rate of 4.33% and an average dividend growth rate of 16.02%. Analysts expect AFFO per share to fall by -8% in 2024, by -2% in 2025, and then increase by +3% in 2026.

The stock pays a 5.54% dividend yield that is covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 82.91% and trades at a P/AFFO of 15.19x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 20.85x.

We rate Crown Castle a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

It was only until I lost my millions that I developed a serious concern for money. Watching my net worth collapse was agonizing, but the silver lining is that I’m now extremely more disciplined.

Accordingly, I understood now that success in the stock market involves playing good offense (i.e., earning money) and defense (i.e., spending as little as possible for good value).

Arguably, perseverance has been the key to my success, and that includes always learning from my mistakes.