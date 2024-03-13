SHansche

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCPK:MPZZF) is a value opportunity in the container shipping sector. Based on my analysis, the stock is trading at a discount to its peers and its target price. MPC has strong upside value potential (41%) and a commitment to paying dividends.

Market Multiples

Company Overview

The company was founded by MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG (MPC Capital) in 2017 and is based in Oslo. MPC focuses in a niche subsector of the container segment, the ownership and operation of small panamax vessels. These vessels are mainly used in regional and intra-regional trade routes, and not longer routes where the larger vessels dominate. The company is traded under the ticket (MPCC) at Oslo stock exchange. MPC aims to operate a fuel-efficient fleet, by continuously investing in eco vessels, and to continue to distribute dividends by a way of 75% on Net Profit. Furthermore, on 27/02/2024 MPC announced USD 0.13 dividend per share, implying a 10% dividend yield.

Fleet

The current fleet is 14.5 years average age and consists of 56 panamax vessels. Half of the fleet consists of vessels with capacity of 1-2k TEU, 44% are vessels between 2-3k TEU and the rest are between 3-5.5k TEU. Seven of the vessels are ECO type, 12 are retrofitted and 2 of them are Dual Fuel. MPC's newbuilding program includes 4 vessels scheduled for delivery in 2024, in the same sizes.

Market Analysis

Global economy growth is expected to range from 2.9% and to 3.1% by the OECD and IMF respectively, reflecting a slight slowdown when compared to 2023. The container shipping industry had a historic boom over the last years, had started coming back to reality, by correcting to the long term average prices. The main reason of the performance was Covid's disruptions to the industry, which fueled congested ports and disrupted supply chains. The normalization / correction process had started in 2023, until the Red Sea crisis began.

ING

The Red Sea shipping crisis has once again provided an opportunity to the sector, as 30% of the world's container traffic transits through the Suez Canal. At the same time, the Panama Canal is also in its worst drought in decades, causing, the vessels' pass through reduction has reached 36%. Although, Red Sea effect on financials of the shipping companies has not yet seen.

A Senior Economist at J.P. Morgan noted that this will result in "9% reduction in effective global container shipping capacity”. Currently the traffic at Red Sea is limited, with what it was before and liner companies are shifting their journey from the Cape of Good Hope, which can add around 14 extra days. This lead to increase cost of container. The cost based on Drewry's World Container Index has increased from $1.5k to above $3k. Drewry anticipates a sustained decrease in spot rates over the coming weeks. Although for the moment the reduction is not steep and in my point of view, prices will still be significantly higher than the December prices, until the Red Sea situation is resolved. However, the rates for the smaller vessels were not significantly been affected as mainly larger vessels transit the Suez Canal.

Regardless of the Red Sea situation, a general market view should be taken. Based on Bimco's Container Shipping Market outlook a significant imbalance is forecasted within the sector. Vessels supply is projected to experience growth, averaging 8.4% annually from 2023 to 2025, although the demand is not expected to follow in the same manner.

BIMCO

As presented in the financial results of MPC, an analysis of projected net fleet growth from 2024 to 2028 reveals a strong difference between the smaller and larger vessels growth for the next 2 decades.

MPC FS 2024Q4

Large container vessels exceeding 7.5k TEUs are anticipated to experience the most significant growth. In contrast, the forecast for smaller size vessels indicates a modest, or even potentially negative, growth pattern. This is in favor of smaller vessels sector as the probability of oversupply of vessels is minimized. In my point of view, even if the market due to this incident in Red Sea is difficult to be predicted as MPC's CEO mentioned, in the broader outlook, MPC is well-positioned given their exclusive focus on the small vessel segment.

Valuation

My valuation of the MPC is based on a weighted average approach of the following. I have combined Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) at 50%, Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20%, and market multiples at 30%. NAV analysis includes fair value analysis of the fleet. Terminal value is calculated by utilizing the average of the EV/EBITDA multiple and a conservative discounted perpetuity growth rate of 1%. All non-operating income and historical dividends are excluded from my projections.

The Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is derived using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), resulting in an average WACC of 11%. The period of the Valuation assumes 5 years, starting from January 2024, and accounts all cashflows up to end of 2028. Any debt is amortized based on the latest financial statement assumptions and any interest income is excluded from the projections. The newbuilding program of MPC has been incorporated into the projections of the financial statements, assuming gearing of 60% as a market average.

Valuation

DCF

My analysis indicates a significant potential upside for the company. Based on the target price, share appreciation of 42% is calculated on conservative estimates. Worth noticing, MPC trades even lower than the 52-weeks average and median price,

Freight rates are assumed based on the last 30-years historical prices, and ship brokers view on the market. WACC sensitivity analysis has been conducted and presented below, which proves that MPC maintains a buffer compared to the current share price even under 15% WACC assumption, resulting NOK 15.64, supporting my Buy recommendation.

Sensitivity

Sensitivities

Investment Risks

General risks are presented below. Sector-specific concerns include shipping markets volatility. The way Red Sea situation will evolve and its duration is of high importance on how the sector will be affected. As the segment is highly consolidated, the biggest 5 companies control more than 60% of the market, the competition is fierce.

Supply and demand dynamics of the container shipping markets are an important risk. The above market outlook is only projections and it may differ from the actual result.

It important to note that a stock's price is highly influenced by broad market movements, with main market driver the US markets.

Clarksons Research's Shipping Intelligence Network brokers feedback and company financial statements provided the core data for the historical analysis. Public financial databases like Yahoo Finance, Wall Street Journal, Infront Analytics were utilized to supplement specific financial information. FX rate used for USD to NOK is 10.42.

Conclusion

MPC is a healthy company, focused on a niche sector, where supply and demand outlook seems to be in its favor. While significant market growth isn't anticipated in the near future, MPC's focus smaller vessels presents a unique opportunity for higher stability and more predicted cash flows. Market prospects along with solid financials and a strong supportive valuation presents compelling opportunity, for a value long term investor.

