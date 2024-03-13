In this article, I will be providing a financial and scientific analysis of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR). Financially speaking, Voyager is still due to live up to its expectations, which might be one of the reasons for their common stock share price volatility: losing -7.5% between February 28th, 2024 (earnings release day) and February 29th, 2024, bouncing back up 15.87% until March 4th, when they started to trend down again, with the share price standing at USD 9.23 at the moment of writing this article.

Despite the lack of revenue driven by product sales as none of their products are commercial yet, their main strength relies on their TRACER-capsid technology, which is capable of crossing the blood brain barrier (BBB) and delivering therapeutic molecules of interest to the neurone and glial cells in a specific manner using a minimally invasive method -systemic intravenous injection. This technology has enabled them to secure multimillion dollar deals with pharmaceutical giants such as Novartis (NVS), Neurocrine (NBIX), Pfizer (PFE) and AstraZeneca (AZ).

In my opinion, at this moment, Voyager’s investors should expect a very volatile share price, with changes based on investors' sentiment rather than financial or scientific data. Nonetheless, in my view, long-term investors will eventually be rewarded with high returns once the company’s products reach clinical trial validation. Hence, I give this stock a “buy” rating, based on the potential high-risk high-reward that this stock offers at this moment in time.

Voyager’s FY2023 financial results highlights

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on harnessing the scientific knowledge of human genetics (as well known as cell and gene therapy) to modify and ultimately cure neurological conditions.

Its pipeline includes programs targeting Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), among others. All of their research programs are linked to their TRACER-AAV capsid discovery platform, which enables them to identify disease-specific adeno-associated virus vectors (non-pathogenic viruses) with extraordinary capacity of crossing the blood brain barrier (nearly impossible to cross for most drugs) and utilise them to deliver therapeutic cargoes in a specific manner to neurone and glial cells.

The company has been able to leverage on that technology to strike several multi-million-dollar deals (see image below, extracted from the company’s February 28th earnings call presentation) with pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis Pharma AG (NVS), Pfizer (PFE), AstraZeneca (AZ), and Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX). In my opinion, these partnerships are key for Voyager’s financial health, as they take off the table the huge financial burden of the clinical trials associated with the final steps of the development of those programs. However, it is also true that their reliance on the TRACER license can also be their weakness, as the technology has not been clinically validated yet.

Voyager Therapeutics partnership deals (Voyager’s FY2023 Earning’s conference call February 28th, 2024)

Voyager’s share price has been experiencing aggressive swings up and down since the earnings release on February 28th, 2024. In contrast with the market’s reaction, I considered their 2023’s results rather encouraging. For instance, the management’s guidance stated:

“We expect our cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, along with amounts expected to be received as reimbursement for development costs under the Neurocrine and Novartis collaborations, certain near-term milestones, and interest income, to be sufficient to meet Voyager’s planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027”.

If we keep in mind that, in September 2023 the management has reported:

“to be sufficient to meet the Company’s planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into mid-2025.”

In my opinion, the revised guidance, increasing the viability of the company for another two-years, is a testament to their capacity to deliver milestones and secure the funds required for supporting the clinical trials associated with their most promising drugs.

Moreover, on the company’s FY2023 report, covering the twelve-month period until December, 31st, 2023, Voyager’s collaborations revenue (Voyager has not generated revenue from sales as their products are not commercialised yet) was reported as $250 million, mostly as a result of multiple deals with Novartis and Neurocrine. In comparison, in the previous year, the company reported a revenue of only $40.9 million, equating to a $209.1 million increase, or a 511.25% increase year-on-year. Moreover, during their latest earnings call, the management gave a revised number on the company’s financial data, including the USD 100 millions and up to USD 1.2 billion deal with Novartis, which they closed in early January 2024. Thus, their preliminary unaudited cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities sums up approximately USD 431 million (see image below), with the potential to trigger up to USD 8.2 billion in long-term milestone payments as per their February 28th earnings call.

VYGR’s cash flow update post Novartis 2023 deal (VYGR’s FY2023 earning’s conference call, February 28h, 2024)

Interestingly, in the Q&A session, Voyager’s Chief Financial Officer Peter Pfreundschuh, when commenting on the potential of new multi-million-dollar deals in 2024, said:

I do think as you look at our financials for the close of 2023, we do have pretty significant revenues this year. ... So, 2023 was a banner year for us, I think, from a revenue generation and cash flow perspective. Obviously, going forward, we're going to be very open to business development discussions and always open to conversations. And there could be further revenue generation associated with our capsid platform, as you think about 2024, and definitely milestones for our existing 13 partnered program.

In other words, although they do not provide guidance on future partnership-driven revenues, Voyager’s CFO is confident the company will be able to activate the milestone-associated payments in different research programs.

Voyager’s risk considerations

Voyager is only starting clinical trials of their most advanced programs between mid 2024 and 2025. The company states on its FY2023 10K report that:

“We have a history of incurring significant operating losses. We had net income of $132.3 million and net losses of $46.4 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, we had an accumulated deficit of $261.2 million.”

Although, this negative trend is often seen in biotech companies during the research & development stage, investors have to keep in mind that Voyager has been incurring in operating losses. More importantly, their losses have been increasing year-on-year, which can be very risky given that the TRACER patent is, so far, their sole revenue driver.

In this sense, though the TRACER patents seem to be strong enough to secure multimillion-dollar deals with large pharmaceutical companies, it is also true that the technology could be proven inefficient when tested in humans, obviously affecting not only their wholly own programs but also all their partnerships and therefore the future partnership payments, from Novartis or Neurocrine, and the estimated sales-driven revenue to be received once the products have obtained FDA approval. Another tangible risk associated with the upcoming clinical trials is that the treatment could be deemed unsafe for humans, which would at least delay further clinical application and commercialisation of their products as well as affect all their multimillion-dollar partnerships.

In addition, the biotech sector is by definition a sector where innovation is key to success, so if the TRACER capsids do not achieve positive results in the upcoming clinical trials or other competitors develop a more efficient vector (therapeutic molecule carrier) their TRACER IP can be deemed obsolete, thus affecting the viability of their whole pipeline.

Voyager’s valuation

According to Seeking Alpha Voyager’s current market cap of USD 501.19 million, its P/E ratio is 3.06, and the forward EPS is -1.89. In the FY2023 results, Voyager reported GAAP EPS of USD 1.25, beating the estimates by USD 1.54 as reported by Seeking Alpha.

Voyager’s valuation ratings have been recommending the stock as a “buy” or “strong buy” since they announced the new deal with Novartis in early January. In particular, Seeking Alpha’s Quant rating gives a score of 4.48 and a “buy” recommendation, while Wall Street Analysts rate the company as a “strong buy” with an average target price for the next twelve months (NTM) of USD 15.43. Although I believe, the company’s news on the scientific progress and strong partnerships, as well as their year-on-year financials, seem to support the case for an undervalued rating. I think, investors also have to take into account the enormous risk that this company represents. Thus, given the uncertainties and the speculative nature of the investment, in order to calculate the intrinsic value (see full table with calculations below) based on Voyager’s current EPS, in every scenario I have considered a 25% as a safe discount rate, while the EPS growth forecast considers that Voyager will continue to grow their income via partnership agreements and/or future product sales.

Voyager’s intrinsic value calculations (Modified from the calculation’s template provided by “Stock Market Research Platform” )

In summary, based on my estimations, the intrinsic value of Voyager is USD 10.96, thus my valuation the company is 15.78% undervalued. Furthermore, the company appears to be 7.69% undervalued when compared against the base case scenario target share price (USD 9.94), 65.44% undervalued when compared against the best case scenario target share price (USD 15.27), and 23.83% overvalued when compared against the worst case scenario target share price (USD 7.03).

Hence, I believe if/when Voyager’s capsids are validated in clinical trials, with a relatively good performance in humans, the company’s revenue and shareholders return will see a significant increase. It could even be the case for Novartis to acquire Voyager Therapeutics Inc., if/when the clinical trials have positive results and/or there is FDA approval. Given the Voyager’s management negotiations experience, I would expect it will be carried out at a much higher price per share than USD 9.3 (10% higher than the market price at the time) that they paid in January 2024.

Voyager’s price projections based on intrinsic value calculations (5-years VYGR’s share price chart taken from Seeking Alpha modified with Author’s projections)

Latest updates on Voyager’s pipeline

The company at the moment has four wholly own research programs (see image below, taken from the FY2023 earnings call presentation), including two programs targeting “Tau” (a molecule known for its pathogenic role in Alzheimer’s disease), one targeting SOD1, which is involved in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and finally an early program targeting the development of a new therapeutic molecule carrier (vector), thus potentially attempting to find a way to diversify from the TRACER platform.

Voyager’s pipeline (Voyager’s FY2023 earning’s conference call, February 28th, 2024 )

Anti-Tau Antibody (VY-TAU01) for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

In their FY2023 full year results, the management stated that:

“In January 2024 VY-TAU01 has been selected as the lead antibody for targeting the pathological Tau, which received positive feedback from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) in April 2023 after the pre-investigational new drug (IND) application.”

The production of this antibody is now being carried out in a good laboratory practice (GLP) facility, and they are committed to submitting the IND application for the Anti-Tau antibody program in the first half of 2024. Thus, once the IND is approved, they are planning to start the Phase 1 clinical trials in the second half of 2024. This, initial clinical trial will aim to evaluate the drug safety of ascending doses in healthy subjects, while a second clinical trial in subjects with early signs of Alzheimer’s disease is planned to start next year, which will provide information about the role of VY-TAU01 in reducing the progress of pathological Tau (in other words, delaying the progress of the Alzheimer’s disease) in 2026.

SOD1 Silencing Gene Therapy Program for the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

On December 6th, 2023, Voyager announced the selection of a TRACER-SOD1 capsid able to deliver a SOD1 silencing RNA specifically to neurone and glial cells after crossing the BBB. The intravenous injection of the treatment, in a humanised ALS mice model resulted in the inhibition of SOD1 at all levels of the spinal cord, together with the significant improvement in their mobility, increasing the survival rate and body weight of the subjects. Furthermore, given these encouraging results, the management is planning to submit the IND application by mid-2025 and follow it with the phase 1 clinical trial in subjects with SOD1 ALS shortly after the FDA clearance is obtained.

Tau silencing Gene Therapy Program for the Treatment of Alzheimer's disease

This is the second Voyager wholly owned program targeting pathological Tau, in this case, their strategy is to deliver a silencing RNA in order to block/inhibit the expression of pathological Tau, therefore, slowing or reversing the progress of Alzheimer’s disease. In their February 24th, 2024 press release, the company reported, that a single dose of their TRACER-siTau is able to reduce the expression of pathological human Tau up to 90%, in a humanised mouse model. Moreover, during the earning’s conference call presentation, Todd Carter, Ph.D. and Voyager’s Chief Scientific Officer could not contain his excitement while explaining the stunning preclinical results of this gene therapy program, confirming Voyager’s commitment to file an IND by 2026.

Friedreich’s Ataxia Program: VY-FXN01 (in partnership with Neurocrine)

One of the highlights of the earnings call conference was the announcement of the progress made in the Friedreich’s Ataxia program, which is carried out in partnership with Neurocrine. In February, 26th 2024, Voyager’s press release informed about the selection of the FXN gene, encoding for the “Frataxin” protein (also known as Friedreich Ataxia protein), as their lead therapeutic molecule in this program. The selection of FXN activated a USD 5 million milestone payment from Neurocrine.

In my opinion, the results of the preclinical study carried out on a non-human primates (NHP) model, have been rather encouraging. In particular, Voyager, based on the NHP model’s results, has demonstrated the treatment’s capacity to achieve the desired FXN gene expression in the sensory ganglia cells, and a significant improvement in the FXN expression levels in a difficult to access brain area usually affected by the disease (the cerebellar dentate nucleus) after a single-dose intravenous injection. If these results achieve clinical trial validation, it would be an extraordinary breakthrough in the treatment of this neurological condition. In this sense, the company’s expectations are to carry out the first human clinical trials for this program in 2025. In addition, a second ongoing partnership with Neurocrine aims to develop a gene therapy targeting Parkinson’s disease. Although this program is on track, the companies have yet to identify a viable therapeutic candidate in order to be able to activate the milestones payment and proceed toward clinical trials.

Huntington’s disease & Spinal Muscular Atrophy Programs (in partnership with Novartis)

The revised partnership agreement with Novartis was, in my opinion, the greatest news that Voyager has announced this year, and the reason why I started considering analysing the potential of this stock. The new agreement provides Novartis with a license for all the products developed under the framework of the HD and SMA collaborative programs. Although, a first glance this might sound like selling the “hen that lays golden eggs,” in my view, Voyager’s management scored a fantastic win. Under the revised agreement, Novartis committed to solely assume the costs of development (including further preclinical and clinical trials) and commercialisation of the products under these two programs. In addition, Novartis paid USD 80 million upfront and agreed to buy newly issued shares for a total of USD 20 million (priced at USD 9.324 per share). Moreover, on March 8th, 2024, the companies updated the status of this agreement, announcing that “Voyager will receive USD 54 million upfront and is entitled to receive up to USD 37.5 million in fees for the identification of three initial CNS targets within the first 12 months of signing. Finally, Novartis may elect to evaluate the capsids for up to two additional targets for another USD 18 million and another USD 12.5 million in fees. Voyager is also eligible to earn up to USD 1.5 billion in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestones as well as mid-to-high single-digit tiered royalties based on net sales of Novartis products utilising Voyager’s capsids.”

Conclusions

Voyager Therapeutic Inc., is a biotechnology company in the research and development phase, focused on developing cell and gene therapies to eventually cure neurological conditions. Although their products are yet to be clinically validated and approved by the regulatory agencies, their unique vector platform capable of penetrating the BBB has become their most valuable asset and the core of most of their research programs. Recently, Voyager has been able to leverage this in order to strike multimillion-dollar deals with Novartis and Neurocrine, securing the financial viability of the company up to 2027, which includes the viability of the clinical trials associated with their most advanced research programs. When revising their financial stability and the inherent risks associated with investing in Voyager Therapeutics Inc., I have considered a 25% discount rate and rather conservative but optimistic growth rates for the next 10 years, thus equating to an intrinsic value of USD 10.96, a base case scenario target share price of USD 9.94 (7.69% undervalued), a best case scenario target share price of USD 15.27 (65.44% undervalued), and a worst case scenario target share price of USD 7.03 (23.83% overvalued). Although investors have to balance their own risk tolerance when considering investing in this type of company, in my opinion, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is currently on the right track to deliver long-term high returns on investment, as long as the clinical validation and regulatory approval of their products are achieved.