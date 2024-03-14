Okea/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored with Beyond Saving.

The stock market is vast, with literally thousands of publicly traded investments to choose from. As an income investor, I frequently find that CEFs (Closed-End Funds) are among the best options to achieve my goals. My primary goal is to maximize the cash flow that my portfolio is producing. I call it The Income Method. The primary goal for any investment I make is to increase my current and future income.

As a result of my overall strategy, CEFs are frequent candidates to consider for investment due to their structure and traditions. Today, I want to take a closer look at CEFs and some common quirks about them that confuse investors. For income investors, CEFs can be a powerful tool to achieve your goals.

Why CEFs are Fantastic for Income Investors

CEFs are a fantastic vehicle for income investors due to two primary reasons.

CEFs are funds that can provide significant diversification – sometimes to investment classes that don't pay high dividends. CEFs have a legal requirement to pay out a majority of their income and realized capital gains as distributions.

On top of these, we can add two features that are very common among CEFs, although not necessarily inherently required by the structure:

Many CEFs use leverage. CEFs are actively managed.

We have seen a few ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) created in recent years that use leverage and are actively managed, but they are the exception. Most ETFs don't use leverage and most utilize a predetermined methodology for selecting investments, often following a specific index.

As a result of these features, CEF distributions tend to be higher than average. Since substantially all of the gain from a fund is distributed to shareholders, CEFs are a fantastic option for investors looking to realize their gains as income.

Yet, whenever I talk about CEFs, commenters bring up two main points as evidence that the investment is poor: There are rarely any capital gains, and the "expense ratio" is higher than other types of funds.

For CEFs, Returns Primarily Come From Income, Not Price

Consider PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), one of my favorite CEFs of all time. It was trading at $14.47 on December 31st, 2002. Twenty-one years later, it is trading for almost exactly the same price. I know a lot of investors who would look at the price history and immediately dismiss it as a potential investment.

If your goal is to earn capital gains, then PTY probably is not an investment that fits your goals. If your goal is to build an income to live on, then PTY has been nothing short of spectacular. If you invested $10,000 in PTY on January 2nd, 2003, you would have collected over $25,000 in distributions and still have approximately $10,000 in share value. That is assuming you just spent all the money and didn't reinvest anything.

If you follow the Income Method, you are reinvesting at least 25% of your income, and it would look something like this: Source

Portfolio Visualizer

You would have withdrawn $24,500 in income (the cashflow), gradually increasing the amount of your withdrawals with inflation, and you would own more shares than you owned in 2003 valued at over $25,000. This performance is despite PTY's share price being approximately the same, and PTY also cut its distribution twice over this period.

When some investors are looking at price charts and see this:

Data by YCharts

They immediately dismiss the investment. Who would buy such a "lousy" investment? – A wise person who understands that a realized gain in hand is worth two unrealized gains in the market.

If we assume the same withdrawal pace as discussed above, the chart flips. An investment in SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) ends up at $0, while an investment in PTY is going strong: Source.

Portfolio Visualizer

Sure, a $10,000 investment in SPY from January 2, 2002 to February 29, 2024 would have been worth over $85,000. But if you took out $25,000 in recurring cash flow, it would be worth $0. It is like having an action figure that is super valuable as long as you leave it in the box and don't touch it, but the moment you open it, the value evaporates.

When I was a kid, I valued my toys – but I used them. As an adult, I value my retirement funds, and I intend to use them. What is the point of having a retirement account that you don't dare to withdraw cash from?

PTY has been an excellent investment for an income investor over the past 20 years. The distributions are high enough to cover the cash flow being withdrawn, with enough excess left over to reinvest and keep your income growing faster than inflation. For my investment strategy, an investment like PTY is ideal for achieving my goals, but SPY isn't.

The Expense Ratio

Perhaps the most common questions I get about CEFs are about the "expense ratio." The first common question is some form of "if the yield is 10%, and the expense ratio is 3%, does that mean I only get 7%?"

The answer is definitively "no." Dividend yield and expense ratio are two completely separate calculations that are not related to each other. The dividend yield is the dividend paid by an investment divided by the price of the investment. It expresses how much of a dividend/distribution you can expect to receive based on the price you paid. The yield changes if either the amount of the distribution is changed or if the trading price changes. The expense ratio has nothing to do with the dividend calculation.

What is the expense ratio? It is all expenses divided by net assets. Two numbers influence the expense ratio: the fund's expenses and the fund's net asset value.

Here is PTY's annual operating expenses for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023: Source.

PTY 2023 Annual Report

Note that the amount that PIMCO was actually paid in management fees is 0.85%. This amount pays for the research staff, folks who make investment decisions, coffee in the break room, office rent, and, ultimately, PIMCO's profit.

It is a far cry from the 2.76% headline number that you will see reported on various websites. The bulk of the expenses are interest payments and preferred dividends – the cost that PIMCO is paying to leverage the fund. While PTY's leverage has caused increased volatility when asset prices swing down, overall PTY's leverage has led it to have results that have dramatically outperformed other bond funds.

How high an expense ratio for a CEF "should" be can vary wildly. The things to consider are:

How complex are the investments being made?

Investments like collateralized loan obligations ("CLO") equity positions, physical real estate, private equity, and other illiquid investments are going to require a lot more effort and expense relative to the net asset value than a portfolio of publicly traded stocks.

Does the CEF use leverage?

For leveraged CEFs, the interest expense will often be a large portion of the total expense ratio. Often, the higher expense ratio can result in higher total returns for investors. Consider Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) compared to Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty (RFI), the funds have the same management, and the holdings are very similar. RQI's expense ratio is 2.33% and RFI's expense ratio is 0.96%. Yet, over the past decade, RQI has outperformed:

Data by YCharts

The reason is that a leveraged fund will outperform to the upside and underperform during crashes. When upside occurs more frequently than crashes, the leveraged fund will outperform. RQI has greater risk, and it is going to have larger swings, but over long periods, it tends to outperform its sister fund because of its leverage.

How large is the fund?

Smaller funds will tend to have higher expense ratios than larger funds. This is a function of certain expenses being fixed, and the manager of a fund is likely to accept lower fees as a percentage of assets when a fund is larger. This isn't much different than how economies of scale apply to any company you invest in. There is an immediate advantage for larger companies, but investors can sometimes enjoy greater returns investing in smaller companies that grow and become more efficient.

Expense Ratios Can Vary a Lot

Expense ratios within a single CEF can vary significantly. Above, we showed PTY's annual expense ratio for July 2022 through June 2023 at 2.76%, but for December 2023, PIMCO reported that number as 3.7%! The cost of leverage and the variability of net assets lead to the expense ratio changing on a daily basis. The number that is reported is just a snapshot in time that reflects the period being reported.

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) has reported annual expense ratios varying from 6.73%-10.56%. For the record, when the expense ratio was 6.73%, it wasn't the best time to buy (2015). When it was 10.56%, it was a fantastic time to buy (2020). This is because the expense ratio was elevated primarily because net asset value was at historic lows.

Buy low, sell high is great advice, and it starts with buying low. Since net asset value is the denominator in calculating "expense ratio," the lower priced the assets are, the higher the expense ratio will be. The more expensive the assets are, the lower the expense ratio will be.

Throw Out Expense Ratio – Put In Some Work

As an investor who chooses to manage their own portfolio, you can't rely on headline numbers. Often, headline numbers don't tell you a thing. In his letter to shareholders, Buffett described GAAP Net Income as a "worse-than-useless" metric. We agree, and we would include "expense ratio" among the list of worse-than-useless metrics that are mandated from on high in an attempt to make a "one-size-fits-all" metric. The reality is that "one-size-fits-all" is usually "one-size-fits-nobody."

The expense ratio simply is not a replacement for pulling up the annual report and reading about the fees that a fund is charging, and how the manager calculates those fees.

For example, ECC has a fee structure that is base + incentive. You can read about it on page 57 of the annual report.

The management fee is calculated and payable quarterly, in arrears, at an annual rate equal to 1.75% of the Company’s “total equity base.” “Total equity base” means the net asset value attributable to the common stock and the paid-in, or stated, capital of the Preferred Stock.

ECC's incentive fee is derived from PNII (Pre-incentive Net Investment Income). NII is ultimately where our dividends are derived from. Management only collects an incentive fee if PNII exceeds an 8% annualized return. If the annualized return exceeds 10%, then ECC's incentive fee is 20% of NII.

The Company pays the Adviser an incentive fee with respect to the Company’s PNII in each calendar quarter as follows: (1) no incentive fee in any calendar quarter in which the Company’s PNII does not exceed the hurdle rate of 2.00%; (2) 100% of the Company’s PNII with respect to that portion of such PNII, if any, exceeding the hurdle rate but equal to or less than 2.50% in any calendar quarter; and (3) 20% of the amount of the Company’s PNII, if any, exceeding 2.50% in any calendar quarter.

It is a fairly common structure in BDCs (Business Development Companies) or private equity management contracts. Some people don't like it, and that's fine. I don't have a problem with it, as management ultimately gets paid more to produce more net investment income, and high rates of NII directly translate into higher distributions for me.

In 2023, ECC management collected $11.8 million in incentive fees, which translates to approximately $0.153/share. I collected $1.86/share. Source.

Eagle Point Q4 2023 Investor Presentation

Some have criticized this fee structure, and I'm not going to tell you whether a fee structure is "right" or "wrong." As an investor, it is up to you to decide whether the returns management makes are appropriate or so high that you now find the investment unattractive.

If you decide that you don't like ECC's fee structure for whatever reason, I'm not going to tell you that you are "wrong." That would be like you saying that chocolate ice cream is gross and me arguing with you. Obviously, you are wrong. Chocolate ice cream is delicious, but everyone is entitled to their own preferences, so I won't bother rubbing your face in your wrongness.

The Bottom Line

My main concern is what I expect my return to be, and since I have an income-focused investment style, how high I can expect my distributions to be is high on my list of priorities.

Neither the share price nor the expense ratio is going to tell me which investments are going to have the highest income tomorrow. In fact, the higher the share price, the lower my income since I have to pay more. Nor can I learn anything just by looking at an expense ratio number.

I have to dig into questions like:

What asset class does this fund invest in? Do I expect that asset class to do better or worse in the future? Why? Do I believe that management will be able to provide better performance than alternative funds in this sector? Is my confidence in the future of the sector high enough that I'm willing to invest in a fund that uses leverage? Or do I want to look for one without leverage? Do I trust management to use leverage responsibly? Are the assets that this fund invests in trading at an attractive entry price? Is the fund itself trading at an attractive entry price? Are the assets in the fund options I could invest in directly? If so, is that something I want to do? Is there a manager that I believe will have better performance in this sector?

Note that I didn't say cheaper; I said better. Sometimes, it is worth a higher management fee for a better-quality manager. Ultimately, if a fund's fees are too high, it will show up when you look at the track record of similar funds.

CEFs generally don't vault around among different types of assets. CEFs specialize in a certain niche, whether that particular sector is good or bad, and will ride out the entire cycle for better or worse.

This allows us the power to decide which sectors we want to increase exposure to. Ultimately, a fund is going to reflect the performance of its underlying assets. Decide which assets you want to own, then look for the CEF options that are active in that sector and start your due diligence to determine the best option for you.