Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) CEO Seifi Ghasemi presents at J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.22K Followers

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference March 13, 2024 8:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Seifi Ghasemi - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Zekauskas - JP Morgan

Seifi Ghasemi

Hi, good morning. My name is Jeff Zekauskas. I cover chemicals for JP Morgan in North America, and it's my pleasure this morning to introduce the management of Air Products. Representing Air Products is Seifi Ghasemi, to my right, who's the CEO. You may know Seifi from his years when he ran Rockwood. He joined Air Products in 2014, restructured the operations of the company, expanded its Asian operations over a longer period of time, and then is now engaged in two large unconventional projects to produce hydrogen in the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Accompanying Seifi is Melissa Schaeffer, who's the CFO, who's sitting in the third row, and Sidd Manjeshwar who is to my right. The format of our presentation this morning is fireside chat. So maybe where we can begin is Air Products has two very large projects that will take years to complete, whether it's 2026 or 2027, and the financial demands of the projects are significant in that your CapEx is $5 billion a year, roughly, maybe it's $5.5 billion. Cash flow is about $4 billion. You pay a $1.5 billion in dividends, and so you're going to be burning $2.5 billion, $2.8 billion of cash for at least the next two years. Your leverage level right now is 1.5, so as a base case that'll take it up to 2.5. Is that too much? Have you bitten off more than you can chew? Is that the right amount of opportunity and stress for your balance sheet?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Seifi Ghasemi

Well, first of all, Jeff, it's

