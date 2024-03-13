Hakase_/iStock via Getty Images

Wing Yip Is Barely Growing

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited (WYHG) has filed to obtain $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of American Depositary Shares for its ordinary shares, per an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Wing Yip provides a range of meat processing services and related product sales in China.

The company's topline revenue growth has been uneven or slow, so the IPO is likely to face challenges from its unimpressive recent growth history.

What Does Wing Yip Do?

Zhongshan City, China,-based Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited was founded to provide meat processing for meats sold under its own brand directly to consumers and through distributors.

Management is headed by Chairman Mr. Xiantao Wang, who has been with the firm since April 2012 and previously received his bachelor's degree in International Economics and Trade from the Zhongkai College of Agriculture and Engineering in China.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Cure meat products

Snack products

Frozen meat products

Cured meat products accounted for approximately 67.3% of the company's revenue for the calendar year 2022.

As of June 30, 2023, Wing Yip has booked fair market value investment of $45.9 million from investors.

The firm sells its products in 18 provinces through seven "self-operated stores, 72 distributors, including major retail outlets and supermarkets and 7 e-commerce platforms, including one platform owned by" the company.

Management intends to focus its growth efforts on customized pre-cooked meat products for offline dining chain brands and fast-food brands.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased slightly, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 11.1% 2022 15.1% 2021 14.9% Click to enlarge

The Selling efficiency multiple, meaning the number of dollars of additional new revenue generated by each dollar of Selling expense, increased to only 0.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 0.1 2022 -0.2 Click to enlarge

According to a 2024 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the Chinese market for processed meat is forecasted to rise at a compound annual growth rate of 5.74% from 2024 to 2029.

The primary reasons for this expected growth are a growing need for ready-to-eat meats from a variety of retail and e-commerce channels.

Also, Chinese consumers continue to increase their consumption of bacon, ham and beef products.

The meat products market is highly fragmented and the company faces competition from both domestic competitors by region as well as from international companies.

Wing Yip Food's Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Return to slight topline revenue growth

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Uneven operating profit and cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 65,956,754 0.6% 2022 $ 130,789,405 -2.4% 2021 $ 134,034,331 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 21,983,800 -8.9% 2022 $ 44,344,816 -10.1% 2021 $ 49,353,506 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 33.33% -3.5% 2022 33.91% -7.9% 2021 36.82% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 11,002,267 16.7% 2022 $ 16,541,633 12.6% 2021 $ 19,234,337 14.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 12,986,928 19.7% 2022 $ 21,506,599 16.4% 2021 $ 13,667,391 10.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 10,702,270 2022 $ 8,922,859 2021 $ 23,973,434 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2023, Wing Yip had $78.4 million in cash and $36.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($4.6 million).

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Limited’s IPO Details

Wing Yip intends to raise $30 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

There aren’t any existing shareholders who have indicated an interest in purchasing shares of stock at the IPO price.

Based on trailing twelve-month revenue of approximately $130 million and a Price/Sales multiple of 1.4x from the NYU Stern Index, my estimated market capitalization at IPO is approximately $182 million.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately 48% for upgrading existing production lines and establishing new production lines; Approximately 22% for marketing and promotion of our products; Approximately 15% for new product research and development; and Approximately 15% for working capital and general corporate matters. (Source - SEC)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, leadership said the company is not the target of any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Wing Yip’s Growth Is Unimpressive

WYHG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its growth initiatives in China.

Wing Yip’s financials have shown small topline revenue growth, lowered gross profit and gross margin and variable operating profit and cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was negative ($4.6 million).

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fallen as revenue has varied: Its Selling efficiency multiple was only 0.1x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay dividends according to a board decision. The firm is subject to numerous laws and restrictions on dividends within China.

WYHG’s recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for selling processed meat products in China is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years and is characterized by high fragmentation and significant regional differences.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its "foreign private issuer" and "emerging growth company" status, which will enable management to disclose substantially less information to shareholders.

Many such company stocks have performed poorly since their IPO.

Given the firm’s lack of material topline revenue growth and worsening financial metrics, the IPO may be challenged.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.