Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AI Trends Support Advanced Micro Devices For The Long Term

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
639 Followers

Summary

  • Generative AI is a growing trend that has the potential to revolutionize automation and innovation.
  • Nvidia currently dominates the AI-focused chip market, but AMD is poised to challenge its monopoly.
  • AMD's success in the CPU market against Intel suggests it has the potential to steal market share from Nvidia in the GPU market.
Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

By Andrew Prochnow

Wall Street is famous for overnight sensations, but the current generative AI craze feels like it has staying power, much like the cloud did 15 years ago.

At its core, generative AI will equip modern computers with the

This article was written by

Luckbox Magazine profile picture
Luckbox Magazine
639 Followers
Luckbox magazine, the control freak's guide to life, money and probability, provides entrepreneurs, active investors and risk-takers articles that educate, entertain and serve up actionable advice. It’s a tool that changes the way investors think about the choices they make, looking at investment, business and life decisions through the lens of probability

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article was written for Luckbox magazine by a contributor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.