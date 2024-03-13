Rulan/iStock via Getty Images

ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) stock sank double digits on Wednesday morning after releasing fourth quarter earnings results. Some investors may have been hopeful that Red Sea disruptions might spark a recovery in the business, but such hopes have proved overly optimistic. Meanwhile, ZIM has quietly seen its formerly pristine balance sheet turn sour, and I expect net debt to rise even more this year. I caution investors to avoid placing too much emphasis on the company’s strong financial results during the pandemic, as freight rates appear to be settling closer to historical levels. Given the rapidly deteriorating state of the balance sheet and rich valuation, I'm downgrading ZIM stock to sell.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock Price

I last covered ZIM in June, where I discussed why I was selling my position. The stock has underperformed the broader market index by 40% since then.

Data by YCharts

In hindsight, my report was not pessimistic enough, and I should have directly rated the stock a sell. Better late than never.

ZIM Integrated Stock Key Metrics

ZIM closed out 2023 with revenues declining 45% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. While carried volume declined by only 5% year-over-year, freight rates plunged 48%. I have a hunch that many investors might not have grasped the truly dire nation of the situation. I have seen many investment reports calling ZIM undervalued due to its supposed net cash position. It's understandable why one might make such a mistake, given that the company shows $2.7 billion of cash vs. just over $100 million in loans. However, the company has nearly $5 billion of lease liabilities recorded on its balance sheet. The company itself notes a $2.3 billion net debt position. It's important to understand that ZIM leases its ships from lessors, and these obligations must not be ignored.

2023 Q4 Presentation

These lease payments are easy to miss. They do not show directly on the income statement, nor under adjusted EBITDA (they are somewhat estimated via depreciation and amortization). If one were to see the $1 billion in 2023 adjusted EBITDA, then subtract the $305 million in financial expenses, then one might assume that the company had a fairly decent 2023 year, in spite of the plunge in freight rates.

2023 Q4 Presentation

This could not be further from the truth. The problem is that repayment of lease liabilities are a real expense, totaling $1.7 billion in 2023. When factoring in the large dividend payments made to shareholders, we can understand how net debt rose $2.6 billion in the year, transforming the balance sheet from net cash to net debt.

2023 20-F

Looking ahead, management has guided for 2024 to see up to $1.45 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $300 million in adjusted EBIT, with a rather wide range. The company just reported $1.049 billion in adjusted EBITDA and negative $422 million in adjusted EBIT in 2023, making 2024 looking like more of the same.

2023 Q4 Presentation

I note that management does not exactly have a history of issuing conservative guidance given that their initial 2023 guidance called for up to $2.2 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $500 million in positive adjusted EBIT, which they issued in the fourth quarter of 2022 and reaffirmed in the first quarter of 2023.

I expect ZIM to add another $2 billion of net debt to its balance sheet, at which point its leverage ratio will be even riskier than it already is.

Is ZIM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

There are some green shoots. The Red Sea disruptions have led to a spike in freight rates. Even prior to the disruptions, freight rates already had stabilized around historical levels of the past decade, possibly suggesting visibility to the extent of the bleeding.

Freightos

Moreover, ZIM notes that 67 vessels will be up for renewal over the next two years, which may allow the company to negotiate lower charter rates and reduce its operational cash burn.

2023 Q4 Presentation

I'm doubtful that these factors will be enough to stop the bleeding. Consensus estimates call for the company to remain unprofitable over the next two years.

Seeking Alpha

I see two main issues facing the stock today. First, barring another pandemic-driven surge in freight rates, ZIM appears poised to suffer from cyclically pressured profit margins. It seems likely that the company will burn significant cash in 2024 yet again, and this is assuming a soft landing. Second, ZIM is not cheap. The stock trades at around 3x forward adjusted EBITDA. This is in-line with the lessor Global Ship Lease (GSL), which trades at 3x forward EBITDA, but is generating robust cash flows and is not directly subject to fluctuating market rates. I’d argue that given where GSL trades at, ZIM should trade at around 2x EBITDA, which might imply negative equity value assuming $1 billion in 2024 EBITDA. Further, that calculation looks even worse if we factor in the net debt that is likely to be added to the balance sheet this year.

Conclusion

Investors may be drawn to ZIM due to the generous dividend payments it made during the pandemic. However, ZIM is not the same company as it was back then, as the company is no longer generating envious free cash flow margins and the stock is looking richly valued. I'm downgrading the stock to sell, as the elevating balance sheet risk may lead to pressure on the valuation and stock price.