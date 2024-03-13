Julia Garan/iStock via Getty Images

Synopsis

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is a company that specializes in carpet tile and flooring. TILE's past revenue growth trend has shown a strong recovery from the impact of COVID-19. However, in 2023, revenue declined due to challenging macroeconomic conditions. Despite the fluctuating revenue trend, its margins remained robust throughout the years. Looking ahead, the outlook for TILE is mixed due to the robust corporate office segment being offset by the challenging retail sector. With low double-digit upside potential, I believe its share price lacks a sufficient margin of safety. Therefore, I am recommending a hold rating.

Historical Financial Analysis

In 2020, revenue declined 17.9%, driven by the impacts of COVID-19, which resulted in lower volumes globally. In 2021 and 2022, revenue has shown robust recovery from the impact of COVID-19 as volume recovered. In 2021, the reported growth was 8.8%, while in 2022 it was 8.1%. However, in 2023, total revenue was down 2.8% year-over-year, driven by lower volume but partially offset by increased price.

In terms of margins, it has remained relatively robust throughout the same period. However, I do note that for 2023, adjusted gross profit margin expanded by a modest 0.7% due to lower inflation, increased pricing, and better product mix.

Author's Chart Author's Chart

4Q23 Earnings Analysis

For 4Q23, TILE's total revenue fell a modest 3.1% year-over-year to ~$325 million. The decline in revenue was driven by the retail sector's weakness. Even though the retail segment accounts for a small portion of TILE's total revenue, it had an outsized impact on revenue.

In terms of profitability, the gross profit margin expanded to 37.9% for 4Q23. Adjusted gross profit margin increased to 38.3% in 4Q23 from the previous period's 33.20%. The ~5% expansion in adjusted gross profit margin was attributed to cost deflation, increased pricing, and a better product mix.

As a result of the strong expansion in adjusted gross profit margins, TILE's adjusted operating income margin and adjusted net income margin also benefited. Its adjusted operating income margin expanded from 9.5% to 12.6%, while its adjusted net income margin increased from 5.3% to 7.3%. Diluted adjusted EPS grew from $0.31 to $0.41, which represents a year-over-year growth of ~32%.

Author's Chart

Retail Sector Challenges

The retail sector has been facing challenges due to macroeconomic uncertainties. As a result, it led to retailers being cautious with their spending, which is hurting investment and expansion plans. Some retailers choose to defer their store remodeling programs, and such a decision has a direct impact on TILE. In the worst cases, some retailers had to close their stores due to the challenging macro conditions. Budget constraints and the need to optimize operations in order to stay afloat during such tough times led to reductions in the total number of retail outlets.

Although retail only forms a small percentage of total sales, the headwind from the retail sector had an outsized negative impact on TILE's top line. Looking ahead into 2024, management is expecting the headwind from the retail sector to continue into it, at least through the first half of 2024. Therefore, the retail sector is expected to continue creating headwinds for TILE in 2024, minimally for the first six months of the year.

Robust Corporate Office Segment

The corporate office segment performed surprisingly well in 2023, despite macroeconomic uncertainties. Despite the challenges, it ended flat year-over-year for 2023. For 4Q23, this segment grew 4% year-over-year, driven by strength in the Americas. This growth was attributed to increased demand as more workers returned to the office for work, which prompted employers to refresh or remodel their offices.

In addition to that, management noticed a trend of companies moving to Class A premium buildings. Such a trend is beneficial for TILE because its product offerings are of high quality and are considered premium products. Therefore, their product offerings complement well with Class A premium buildings. With increasing demand for Class A premium buildings, it might have the potential to boost demand for TILE's product offerings. Apart from the movement towards Class A buildings, the robust corporate office segment can be attributed to TILE's commercial execution and the ability of its sales team to capitalize on the shift towards Class A premium buildings. From the following chart, TILE has more than 25% market share in the high-end price point segment and 15%-25% in the mid-range segment.

Investor's Relations

Strong Commitment to Debt Repayment

In 2023, TILE repaid ~$105 million of debt, and its net debt for 2023 has been reduced to ~$306 million. Its leverage ratio has been reduced to 1.9x vs. 2022's 2.4x, which represents an improvement of 0.5x. Based on the following chart, it shows a clear trend that total debt and net debt have been contracting annually. In addition, the leverage ratio has been falling annually as well. This continuous reduction in total debt level and leverage ratio shows that management is focused and committed to bolstering its balance sheet.

Author's Chart

Relative Valuation Model

In terms of growth outlook, TILE's underperformed its peers by quite a margin. TILE has a forward revenue growth rate of 0.10%, which is significantly lower than its peers' median of 4.80%. However, when it comes to profitability, TILE outperformed its peers. Its net income margin TTM is 3.53%, higher than its peers' median of 2.02%. TILE did so with a lower gross profit margin TTM of 34.96% vs. peers' median of 38.37%.

Currently, TILE's P/E ratio of 15.13x is trading higher than its peers' median of 14.84x. Although TILE outperformed its peers in terms of net income margin TTM, its forward revenue growth rate significantly underperformed them. Therefore, I argue that TILE should be trading below its peers' median P/E of 14.84x. In order to remain conservative, I applied a 5% discount to my peers' median P/E to get 14.10x.

For 2024, the market revenue estimate for TILE is $1.27 billion. For 2025, the market revenue estimate for TILE is $1.30 billion, and the 2025 EPS estimate is $1.22. Given the mixed growth outlook discussed above, these estimates are reasonable. In addition, management guided 2024 total revenue to be in the range of $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion, which is in line with the market's estimate. By applying my 2025 target P/E of 14.10x to its 2025 EPS estimate, my 2025 target share price is $17.20, which represents an upside potential of 11%.

Author's Valuation Model

Risk

The upside risk to my hold recommendation is in regard to the potential for stronger-than-expected growth in the corporate office segment. Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions in 2023, the corporate office segment's growth remained robust year-over-year. The resilience was driven by the return to office trends and the movement towards Class A premium buildings. If macroeconomic conditions were to turn for the better in 2024, it might just be the catalyst for that segment to grow. In addition, better macroeconomic conditions will also bolster the retail sector, which was severely affected in 2023.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TILE's historical financial results have demonstrated a fluctuating revenue growth trend. In 2020, revenue was severely affected by COVID-19. In 2021 and 2022, it has shown robust recovery and growth, but revenue declined in 2023 due to challenging macroeconomic conditions. Despite the fluctuation, its margins have remained strong throughout the years.

Looking into 2024, TILE's growth outlook is mixed. Although the corporate office segment remained robust in 2023 despite a challenging market, the retail sector did not fare too well. In fact, management anticipates that the weakness in the retail sector will spread into the first half of 2024. On a brighter note, management has been actively managing TILE's debt levels. Its debt and leverage ratio have been consistently shrinking annually, showing management's effectiveness and commitment to reducing debt levels. In my valuation model, my target price indicates a low double-digit upside potential. Therefore, with what, I believe, is an insufficient margin of safety, I am recommending a hold rating for TILE.