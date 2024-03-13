blinow61/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Is the market overvalued?

That's an interesting debate, and opinions may differ.

However, one thing is for sure, the market is not cheap. Looking at the data below, we see that the market is trading well above the 30-year average of key metrics, including the price/earnings ratio, the CAPE ratio, cash flow multiples, and others.

Whereas investors who bought between 2014 and 2023 paid roughly 17x earnings (ignoring outliers), investors who buy the market at current levels pay more than 20x earnings.

Generally speaking, the higher the valuation, the lower the returns for the next few years. This makes sense, as lofty valuations tend to keep investors at bay.

Deploying money on a longer-term basis is more attractive when stocks appear to be cheap.

When it comes to finding value in this market, the cheapest place to be is small-cap value. This is the only segment that trades below its 20-year average valuation!

I highlighted this segment in the overview below.

In this article, I'll present a company that offers tremendous value in a market that is everything but cheap - I think most can agree with that.

That company is the AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). While it is not technically a small-cap company with its $8.6 billion market cap (small caps end at $2 billion), it is a relatively small industrial player that is trying to penetrate the North American market.

My most recent article on the stock was written on September 20, when I went with the title "AGCO: Cultivating Success In Deere's Backyard."

For the people who are new to AGCO (or farming), let me explain that AGCO is a major competitor of Deere & Company (DE), a stock that I have been buying for more than three years.

Like Deere, AGCO produces tractors in the premium segment (with exposure in cheaper segments as well).

This American producer owns the Fendt flagship brand. This German brand is trying to take away market share from Deere by offering high-horsepower tractors with a good built quality and advanced applications.

On top of that, it owns Massey Ferguson (a cheaper version of Fendt - to put it bluntly), Challenger, Valtra, and a wide range of support brands, including GSI, which sells grain systems.

While I do not own AGCO because I have a large position in Deere, I really like AGCO. The company is beaten down due to economic challenges and is in a good spot to grow on a long-term basis, benefitting from agriculture technologies and potentially taking some market share from producers like Deere.

In this article, I'll walk you through my thoughts as I make the case that AGCO is one of the cheapest stocks on my radar, which also comes with a juicy special dividend.

So, let's get to it!

The Bull Case Is Seeing Some Cracks

Despite losing a quarter of its market cap from its recent highs, AGCO has returned close to 600% over the past twenty years, beating the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) by roughly 23 points.

After exploding higher in 2020, AGCO is currently seeing some headwinds, as investors have ignored cyclical industrial stocks due to weakening leading indicators like the ISM Manufacturing Index. This index continues to hover below the neutral 50 line, indicating headwinds for cyclical demand.

Bloomberg

However, in light of these challenges, AGCO achieved record-breaking full-year net sales of $14.4 billion in 2023. This translates to a significant increase of 14% compared to 2022.

AGCO Corp.

According to the Georgia-based company, growth was driven by effective pricing strategies and its ability to outperform a global market that saw weakness in 2023.

On top of that, it also improved margins, which allowed operating income to grow by 34%.

Moreover, despite facing challenges that include generally slowing market demand, AGCO showed strength in key regions like Europe and North America during the last quarter of 2023. This is displayed in the chart below.

AGCO Corp.

However, the company saw significant headwinds in other areas, mainly in South America, a market that witnessed an increasingly competitive retail market and lower demand.

The good news is that while sales were down 42% in 4Q23, it's a relatively small part of total sales, as Europe and North America are the main markets for Deere's largest competitor.

AGCO Corp.

With that said, before I move over to better news, the company expects challenging conditions to persist in 2024, driven by lower commodity prices and lower farmer income.

Looking at the chart below, we see that corn, which I like to use as a benchmark, has come down significantly, trading at roughly $4.40 per bushel.

TradingView (CBOT Corn)

After all, these two variables (crop prices and farm income) are related.

The chart below shows the latest farm income estimate from the USDA.

USDA

In order to protect its margins against expected weakness, the company adjusted its production. In Q4 2023, for example, production was adjusted by 10%.

AGCO Corp.

2024 will likely see more production cuts, which makes sense, given the weakness we just discussed.

The Bigger Picture Remains Strong

Having said all of this, I'm bullish on agriculture on a long-term basis. I believe in sticky inflation and elevated energy prices, which are usually bullish for crops like corn.

This is what the comparison between CBOT corn and ICE Brent crude oil looks like:

TradingView (CBOT Corn, ICE Brent)

On top of that, it needs to be said that renewable energy, like biodiesel production and ethanol, is bullish.

Related to that, global grain and oilseed stocks are very low, as the global (ex-China) grains and oilseeds stocks/use ratio is at a multi-decade low.

The Mosaic Company

This bodes well for pricing, especially once economic demand rebounds. It also stimulates the need for more agricultural production to prevent food inflation from getting out of hand.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

While AGCO cannot influence demand, it is positioning its business to be prepared for future growth. This is based on three major measures:

Growing its Fendt brand on a global scale.

Expanding its parts business.

Increasingly focusing on Precision Ag solutions.

AGCO Corp.

This includes aiming for a 12% adjusted operating (midcycle) margin by 2026, growing by 4-5% above the industry average, and turning up to 100% of net income into free cash flow.

AGCO Corp.

With regard to its Fendt expansion, the company aims to capture market share and drive revenue growth.

We remain focused on growing our Precision Ag business, globalizing our full line of Fendt branded products and expanding our parts and service business to mitigate some of the softening industry demand. - AGCO 4Q23 Earnings Call.

While it will be a slow process to gain market share, I believe that Fendt is one of the best brands in the world, in addition to John Deere.

Especially in an environment where technology is increasingly important, these premium brands are in a great spot to gain market share.

Speaking of technology, the company is boosting R&D, which is also displayed in the chart below.

Data by YCharts

This also includes a Joint Venture with Trimble, which is a provider of precision agriculture solutions.

By partnering with Trimble, the company aims to leverage know-how and resources to develop brand-agnostic retrofit solutions.

Essentially, these solutions are expected to enable farmers to integrate advanced technology into their existing equipment. This enhances precision farming practices and allows the company to benefit from aftermarket sales without having to sell expensive tractors.

Moreover, the company launched its CornerStone Planting System. I probably sound like a salesman right now, but this is a complete row unit equipped with the company's newest Precision Planting technology.

I'm bringing this up because it provides farmers with advanced planting capabilities at a lower price point compared to purchasing new planters.

AGCO Corp.

The company is also generating a lot of free cash flow.

Last year, it generated $585 million in free cash flow ("FCF"). That's 6.8% of its current market cap.

Because of this elevated FCF yield, it boosted its dividend by 21% to $0.29 per share per quarter. That translates to a yield of 1.0%.

While that may be disappointing, it also declared a $5.0 special dividend in Q2 2023. This brings the annualized yield to 5.4%!

AGCO Corp.

This year, analysts expect free cash flow to be even higher, at $1.1 billion, with a steady FCF generation of $700 million in both 2025 and 2026.

When adding that the company has a net leverage ratio below 0.5x EBITDA, we can expect that most of its free cash flow will end up in investors' pockets through special dividends.

As we can see below, since the pandemic, the company started paying special dividends on a regular basis. These dividends are so high that the steady hikes of its regular quarterly dividend aren't even clearly visible anymore.

Data by YCharts

So, what about its valuation?

Valuation

Even in light of expected earnings weakness, AGCO appears to be very cheap.

Currently, AGCO trades at a blended P/E ratio of 7.4x. This single-digit multiple is well below its long-term normalized valuation multiple of 15.2x.

FAST Graphs

Moreover, as we can see in the chart above, analysts expect EPS to decline by 16% this year. This is expected to be followed by a 5% contraction in 2025 before recovering by 9% in 2026.

While these numbers are obviously subject to change, I think they are fair, as analysts are implying a continuation of the current environment of subdued demand and commodity pricing headwinds.

However, if the ISM Index is able to gain upside momentum this year, I expect significant upside revisions and a potential breakout of AGCO's stock price.

After all, even based on current EPS expectations and a 15.2x fair P/E multiple, the stock has a fair price of roughly $200. That's 74% above the current price.

Even a 10x multiple implies a fair price of roughly $136.

With that said, I cannot promise anything. Unless sentiment in the agriculture industry improves, we won't likely see a major upswing.

However, I'm fine with that, as it allows investors to buy great stocks at great prices.

While the stock has downside risk in case the economy continues to deteriorate, I believe that it's a $200 stock over the next 4-5 years. Maybe sooner.

On a side note, as a Deere investor, I am not worried about AGCO. I respect them and believe they will have success in North America. AGCO and DE can co-exist together in the premium segment.

Takeaway

In a market that's anything but cheap, AGCO stands out as an attractive long-term value play.

Despite economic challenges, AGCO's recent record-breaking sales and improved margins display its resilience and potential for growth.

While it's facing headwinds, particularly in regions like South America, AGCO remains committed to strategic measures, including expanding its premium Fendt brand globally and focusing on Precision Ag solutions.

Moreover, with an emphasis on R&D and partnerships like the one with Trimble, AGCO is poised to capitalize on advancements in agriculture technology.

Meanwhile, trading at a significant discount to its long-term valuation, AGCO presents an attractive opportunity for investors seeking quality stocks at attractive prices, especially given its focus on (special) dividends!

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Valuation: AGCO is trading significantly below its normalized P/E multiple. Resilience: Despite economic challenges, AGCO has shown resilience, achieving record-breaking sales and improving margins. Strategic Initiatives: AGCO is focusing on expanding its global footprint, mainly through its Fendt brand and high-tech equipment sales. Technology Focus: With a strong emphasis on research and development, AGCO is poised to benefit from an increasing demand for precision farming equipment. Free Cash Flow Generation: AGCO generates substantial free cash flow, allowing for special dividends and potential shareholder returns.

Cons: