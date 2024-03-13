Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AGCO May Be One Of The Cheapest (Special) Dividend Stocks On The Market

Mar. 13, 2024 3:14 PM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO) StockDE7 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The market is trading well above average valuations, with investors paying more than 20x earnings.
  • Small-cap value is the only segment trading below its 20-year average valuation.
  • AGCO Corporation offers tremendous value as a relatively small industrial player trying to penetrate the agriculture industry through its Fendt brand, aggressive R&D, and new partnerships.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Emblem des landwirtschaftlichen Traktors Fendt 933 Vario

blinow61/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Is the market overvalued?

That's an interesting debate, and opinions may differ.

However, one thing is for sure, the market is not cheap. Looking at the data below, we see that the market is trading well above

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
30.64K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AGCO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.