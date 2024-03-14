The exterior of an IQOS store. Baloncici/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For much of the history of humanity, people have smoked in at least some capacity. According to the BBC, a 2021 discovery of charred tobacco plant seeds in a Utah fireplace indicates that early Americans potentially used the plant as far back as over 12,000 years ago.

This revelation provides potential evidence that the use of tobacco dates back much further than a smoking pipe in what's now Alabama dated over 3,000 years old.

Now, it's true that traditional cigarette volumes have been on the decline throughout much of the world for years or decades. That doesn't mean that smoking is dead, though.

This is especially true for companies that are transforming themselves from tobacco companies into nicotine companies. Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) is the epitome of a company undergoing a successful shift from tobacco to nicotine.

When I last covered the company in November with a strong buy rating, my investment thesis was the same. Since that time, PMI shared fourth-quarter results suggesting it is on track to generate at least two-thirds of its total net revenue from smoke-free products by 2030 as targeted (slide 4 of 23 of PMI's CAGNY 2024 Presentation).

In that time, shares have edged 3% higher, making the valuation a bit less appealing. However, PMI is still discounted enough to be a buy in my opinion. Please allow me to dig into a discussion of the fundamentals and valuation to elaborate on why.

As yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note have dipped from 5% last article to 4.1% currently, PMI's 5.5% yield has only become more attractive. This is because the investment spread has widened from about 100 basis points to 140 basis points. Despite this greater investment spread between U.S. Treasury notes and PMI, the company's dividend has arguably gotten safer. Seeking Alpha's Quant System also awards a B grade to PMI for dividend safety.

PMI's EPS payout ratio has improved from 90% when I last covered it to 81%. For context, this is just below the 85% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies desire from the tobacco industry.

PMI's debt-to-capital ratio has also improved from 120% to 112% since I last covered it. This is still beyond the 60% that rating agencies like to see, but it is trending in the right direction. As I'll also highlight later in the article, PMI has the profits to comfortably service its current debt load.

I believe that is why the company's credit rating remains an A- from S&P on a stable outlook. This implies PMI's likelihood of bankruptcy through 2054 is 2.5%.

Taking these factors into consideration, the risk of the company cutting its dividend in the next average recession is 0.5%. If the next recession is severe, this increases to 2%. These are each respectively the minimum risks within the Zen Research Terminal.

PMI's fundamentals are solid and gradually improving. Better yet, the valuation is still reasonable enough to justify a buy rating here. This is because PMI's five-year average dividend yield of 5.5% is in line with the current dividend yield. That means shares could be worth $95 apiece.

Secondly, PMI's 15-year average P/E ratio of 16.6 could indicate shares are worth $107 each based on current 2024 EPS estimates. As the more profitable smoke-free business has become a bigger mix of PMI's business, this could even justify a higher valuation multiple in my opinion. So, if anything, this is a conservative fair value estimate. Adding these fair values together, the stock could be fairly valued at $101 a share.

Moving to my inputs into the dividend discount model, I am revising my annual dividend growth rate a bit lower. That's because PMI's free cash flow temporarily didn't cover the dividend in 2023, which could weigh on dividend growth for the next year or two. The company's $5.20 annualized dividend per share, a 10% annual total return target, and a 5% annual dividend growth rate would translate into a $104 fair value.

Averaging these fair values out, I get an average fair value estimate of $103 a share. Compared to the current $95 share price (as of March 12, 2024), that means PMI could be 8% undervalued.

If the stock can return to fair value and the business can match the growth consensus, here are the total returns that it could produce over the coming 10 years:

5.5% yield + 5.9% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + 0.8% annual valuation multiple upside = 12.2% annual total return potential or a 216% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 10% annual total return potential of the S&P 500 (SP500) or a 159% 10-year cumulative total return

PMI Is Years Ahead Of Competitors

In the fourth quarter, PMI has built on its operating momentum. The company's net revenue surged 11% higher year-over-year to $9 billion during the quarter. This was $40 million ahead of the analyst consensus for net revenue according to Seeking Alpha.

What was behind PMI's topline beat for the fourth quarter?

As has been the case for a while now, the company's total cigarette volumes continued to decline. In the fourth quarter, volumes fell by 1.9% over the year-ago period to 151.1 billion. Thanks to the strong pricing power of leading brands like Marlboro, though, combustible tobacco net revenue grew by 5.3% to $5.4 billion during the quarter.

Smoke-free products were once again the growth driver for PMI for the fourth quarter. The company's user base for IQOS alone jumped by 14.9% year-over-year to 28.6 million users. This was a combination of brand recognition and a desire from smokers to switch to options they perceived as less harmful. That helped PMI's heated tobacco units or HTUs volume rise by 6.1% over the year-ago period to 34 billion in the quarter.

The company's oral products volume soared 122.7% year-over-year to 219.6 million cans during the fourth quarter. This was mostly due to the exceptional 78.2% growth of nicotine pouch brand Zyn within the U.S.

Strength throughout its non-combustible business is propelling PMI into the future. The company's share of smoke-free product net revenue expanded by 330 basis points year-over-year to 39.3% for the fourth quarter. For context, that's years ahead of Altria Group's (MO) ~13% non-combustible sales mix and British American Tobacco's (BTI) ~12% smoke-free sales mix.

The nicotine giant's smoke-free net revenue rose by 21.1% over the year-ago period to $3.6 billion in the quarter. Even excluding contributions from the Swedish Match acquisition from these results, smoke-free net revenue would have grown by 13.6% during the quarter.

The growing proportion of smoke-free product net revenue also provided a boost to PMI's bottom line. The company's currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS climbed higher by 12.2% over the year-ago period to $1.36 for the fourth quarter. That is the result of a 150 basis point expansion in adjusted operating income margin to 44.5% in the quarter. This was because of the ongoing shift from lower-margin combustible net revenue to higher-margin smoke-free net revenue.

Moving forward, PMI's growth prospects should reaccelerate. The FAST Graphs analyst consensus is for 6% currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS in 2024 to $6.40, 10% in 2025 to $7.02, and another 10% in 2026 to $7.72.

The analyst consensus for 2024 is more conservative than the company guidance of 7% to 9% growth to $6.43 to $6.55. If anything, I'm more inclined to believe the company guidance is more reliable.

That's because PMI anticipates that total cigarette, HTU, and oral smoke-free shipment volumes will be flat to up 1% in 2024. Paired with a greater smoke-free sales mix and the pricing power that goes with it, the company believes net revenue will grow by 6.5% to 8.5% for the year. Along with incremental improvements in adjusted operating income margin, that is the calculus behind such respectable 2024 growth projections.

PMI's interest coverage ratio clocked in at 10.8 in 2023 (unless otherwise noted or hyperlinked, all details were sourced from PMI's Q4 2023 Earnings Press Release, PMI's CAGNY 2024 Presentation, and page 83 of 444 of PMI's 10-K filing). As the company commits to no share repurchases through 2026 to focus on deleveraging, this decent interest coverage ratio should improve further. PMI anticipates that its leverage ratio will improve from around three times in 2023 to its target of two times by the end of 2026 per CFO Emmanuel Babeau's opening remarks during the Q4 2023 Earnings Call.

Free Cash Flow Should Improve In 2024

PMI's free cash flow fell just short of covering the dividend in 2023. The company generated $7.9 billion in free cash flow during the year. Against the $8 billion in dividends paid for the year, there was an $81 million free cash flow deficit.

PMI projects operating cash flow will improve from $9.2 billion in 2023 to between $10 billion and $11 billion in 2024 according to Babeau. This is based on the assumption that the Argentine peso devaluation is largely behind the company, as well as higher-than-expected working capital needs dissipating in 2024. Along with a slight dip in capex from $1.3 billion to $1.2 billion, this should result in an uptick in free cash flow to a midpoint of $9.3 billion. That would cover the company's low $8 billion in dividends likely to be paid in 2024, with around $1 billion left over for debt repayment (details in this subhead according to pages 87-88 of 444 of PMI's 10-K filing and the Q4 2023 Earnings Call).

Risks To Consider

PMI is operationally thriving, but there are still risks to the investment thesis.

As I noted in my previous article, regulatory risk is probably the most significant type of risk to the company. The continued success of PMI in shifting its business away from combustibles depends on regulators. If major regulatory agencies around the world don't allow the marketing of its smoke-free products as being reduced-risk, that could harm PMI's operating momentum. This is because potential customers would then be less inclined to switch to the likes of IQOS.

While the company is significantly ahead of its competitors in the smoke-free space, execution risk remains. If PMI can't keep executing on growing its sales mix of smoke-free products, its growth prospects could be hurt.

Summary: A Company In A League Of Its Own

Shares of PMI are trading at a 15.5 blended P/E ratio per FAST Graphs, which is well above the 6.4 blended P/E ratio of BTI and the 8.6 blended P/E ratio of MO. PMI is a business that is in a league of its own and the valuation relative to its peers reflects this fact in my opinion.

However, the stock is arguably worthy of such a valuation. That is because, as I discussed above, PMI's nearly 40% sales mix of smoke-free products is about triple its two closest competitors in BTI and MO. As the undisputed leader in the future of nicotine, that's why I believe such a valuation is justified. Compared to its normal P/E ratio of 16.6, PMI is also a decent value. Thus, my buy rating for the stock.