Following our first yearly publication on Seeking Alpha, Volkswagen Is Set To Outperform In 2024 (OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VWAPY), today we are back to comment on one of Mare Evidence Lab's top picks. Firstly, it is crucial to note that the company is moving in the right stock price direction and is outperforming the market. Before going to the Q4 details, our buy rating thesis is supported by the EU's commitment to support the State Members' automotive competitiveness. In addition, Volkswagen is yielding 7.5%. The company's equity value is lower than its industrial net liquidity, and coupled with its equity stake in listed companies such as P911 and Traton, this results in what we call a negative stub value. Furthermore, there is a new strategy to reduce CAPEX with new external cooperation and partnerships. The company is also undergoing management changes and implementing cost reductions to increase competitiveness and regain investor confidence.

Why are we positive?

Volkswagen key numbers were already pre-released. 2023 was a year of financial restructuring. Despite that, the company delivered solid performance in a challenging and competitive environment. Auto deliveries increased by 12% to 9.24 million vehicles (Fig 1), and all geographical areas contributed to this success. Looking at the 2024 ACEA data, this positive performance was also recorded in January. In numbers, Volkswagen Group delivered a plus 8.1% in new vehicle registrations. Critical to report is that VW luxury brands achieved a double-digit performance. Bentley and Lamborghini were up by >+15%. This is a positive sign for the Group operating profit margin MIX; The Group achieved top-line sales of €322.3 billion, signing a plus 15% year-on-year. The company's operating profit reached €22.6 billion. Adjusting the results and excluding negative one-offs, the Group's margin was 8%. Net cash flow increased to €10.7 billion, and the company's net liquidity was (again) above €40 billion, which confirms a solid financial position. For the above reason (and downside protection for our investment thesis), the CEO proposed to increase an already generous DPS to €9.00 per ordinary share. This confirms a 7.5% yield at the current stock price; The company will announce additional details on the €3 billion cost savings initiative program in the brand's annual call on the 14th of March. In addition, aligned with the company's new CAPEX plan detail, we now consider a €10 billion investment reduction in the 2025-2029 plan. There is an investment peak in 2024 and a lower target level of approximately 11% on sales by 2027; Looking at the EV segment, the company delivered 771,100 battery electric vehicles, reaching a plus 35% on a yearly basis. Last year, Volkswagen ruled out the possibility of listing PowerCo, which specializes in electric vehicle batteries. PowerCo aims for a turnover of €20 billion by 2030 and has announced opening three battery cell factories in Salzgitter, Valencia, and Ontario, which will start operations in 2025, 2026, and 2027, respectively. Thomas Schmall, head of PowerCo, explained to Reuters that the IPO will not be considered until the battery cell factories are operational and not before 2026. We positively view this development. Here at the Lab, we supported new IPOs to unlock shareholders' value. However, the P911 offering did not work out as expected, and Volkswagen AG is still trading at a negative stub valuation. Therefore, there is no need to spin off PowerCo. This would only result in higher listing costs, management role duplications, and higher company complexity in our opinion.

Downside Risk and Negative Takes

The company recorded a solid operating margin in Q4, but looking at the details, the OP had a positive impact by R&D capitalization for approximately €2.1 billion.

Price was favorable in Q4, but Volkswagen's fixed costs were still a €1.1 billion headwind year on year. This was mainly related to higher wages. We believe in a soft Q1 2024 operating margin with product ramps ahead.

The company guided up to 5% top-line sales growth in 2024 with an operating margin between 7% and 7.5%. However, the Group disclosed new information on the outlook of the Chinese Joint Venture. This isn't very pleasant, and due to a highly competitive market environment, the company anticipates an operating profit between €1.5 billion and €2 billion (from 2023 results of €2.6 billion).

Valuation

Volkswagen's portfolio companies comprise twelve brands, including supercars, motorcycles, and heavy trucks. For this reason, it isn't easy to value the group in a single combined entity. However, the company's 2024 outlook shows that Volkswagen is set to achieve sales of €338 billion with an operating margin of at least €23.6 billion. This represents an operating profit increase of approximately 5% compared to the just-released results. This increases the company's EPS by 4.5% to €33.4. The outlook is not dispersive, and we believe it is cautious. Here at the Lab, we keep our P/E target of 6.5x consistent and have decided to increase the company's valuation. Therefore, we moved our buy from €196 to €217.1 per share. Our P/E valuation is derived using VW's closest peers' average Price Earnings. Mercedes-Benz Group and BMW AG are trading at 7x and 6.32x, respectively. Both companies also have a lower dividend yield.

Investors might lower the company's EPS guidance due to the Chinese JV outlook and the low quality of the Group's Q4 operating profit. However, we see more positive than negative takes. We also look forward to the Chinese Capital Markets Day in April, which might provide a positive catalyst in the region.

Conclusion

Volkswagen guided for positive automotive net liquidity. In addition, they communicated a dividend hike with support to remunerate shareholders in the long run. Cost-saving initiatives are in place, and we know there is an ongoing restructuring; however, as we say, it gets worse before it gets better. We believe the CEO is moving the company in the right direction, and we confirm our buy rating target.

