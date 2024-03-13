Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FLEX LNG Q4: Bankable Dividend In Turbulent Waters

Mar. 13, 2024 4:47 PM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Stock1 Comment
Babis Tsamkosoglou profile picture
Babis Tsamkosoglou
686 Followers

Summary

  • Recent weeks witnessed a rebase of the company’s equity currency to an 11% - 12% dividend yield on the back of shifting LNG market fundamentals.
  • The company’s strong liquidity position and FCFE generation are key to the $0.75 per share dividend distribution despite challenges in the LNG spot market.
  • Investors should tread with caution since any prolonged price weakness may prompt management to adjust the distribution strategy to a more sustainable yield.
Front view of a big LNG tanker ship traveling with full speed over the calm, blue ocean

SHansche

Key Takeaway

In my previous equity research note on Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) from February 2023, I recommended the company with a Hold as a robust investment choice within the shipping sector, particularly for investors seeking a stable dividend income stream. Since

This article was written by

Babis Tsamkosoglou profile picture
Babis Tsamkosoglou
686 Followers
12+ Years Energy Maritime Capital Markets Experience | Independent Equity Research | ACCA | MBA  Seeking comprehensive insights into the energy maritime market? Look no further! I specialize in providing in-depth financial, credit, and liquidity analyses, alongside conducting equity valuations using diverse methodologies. My research notes are crafted to deliver valuable investment ideas and strategies. Apart from my role as an equity researcher, I adeptly manage my private portfolio, focusing on investments in shipping companies.With a solid educational foundation, I hold a BSc in Economics, a Master's in Business Administration (MBA), and a fellow member of ACCA. My 12+ years of hands-on experience in the energy maritime market have honed my skills, ensuring top-notch analyses and astute financial decisions.Let's collaborate to navigate the complexities of the energy maritime sector and optimize our investment opportunities. Reach out for expert insights and data-driven solutions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FLNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The forward-looking target price and rating are based on my current expectations about future events, including the company's prospects, dividends, share repurchases, and debt repayment; the outlook for the market in general; daily charter hire rates and vessel utilization; forecast of world economic activity, commodity prices, trading and patterns. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations. This note discusses risky, volatile and thinly traded investments. Not knowing your goals, risk appetite and other relevant factors I cannot recommend any specific investment.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.