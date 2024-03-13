FLEX LNG Q4: Bankable Dividend In Turbulent Waters

SHansche

Key Takeaway

In my previous equity research note on Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) from February 2023, I recommended the company with a Hold as a robust investment choice within the shipping sector, particularly for investors seeking a stable dividend income stream. Since that assessment, Flex LNG has distributed approximately $170 million or $3.875 per share, consistent with my initial expectations.

Upon revisiting my analysis, almost a year later, I find that not much has changed over the past year, except for shifts in LNG market fundamentals. Despite a challenging outlook for the LNG spot market, FLNG is well-positioned to sustain a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share. However, any upside is relatively low in the interim due to an oversupplied LNG market through 2024/2025 as the modest LNG export growth is only partially offset the substantial delivery schedule (c. 25% of the current fleet), limiting the potential gains from FLNG’s open and index-linked vessels. Nevertheless, with the majority of its ships becoming available in 2027 and beyond, FLNG is strategically positioned to navigate the upcoming market challenges.

Recent weeks (since early February) have witnessed a rebase of FLNG’s equity price, shifting from around a 10% yield and a share price at $30 to an 11% - 12% yield, resulting in a share price adjustment to $27 - $25. Given the company's robust liquidity, positive Free Cash Flow to Equity (FCFE) generation, and resilience to imminent challenges of the LNG market, a Hold strategy is recommended at these price levels.

However, prolonged share weakness below current levels, approaching a 13% - 15% run-rate yield, may prompt management to consider adjusting the distribution strategy. This could involve transitioning to a more sustainable yield pricing. Any further share price weakness may arise from external market factors like delays in new liquefaction projects, and falling energy prices affecting the rate differential of modern LNGC vessels. Monitoring these trends will be crucial for investors.

Strong contract backlog shields against short-term LNG market risks

Flex currently maintains a robust contract backlog, with only one vessel expected to be available from Q2 2024 onwards. All other vessels within the fleet are secured under contracts until at least Q3 2025 (firm period only). This solid contract setup translates to an impressive 94% charter coverage for the entirety of 2024.

All vessels, except Flex Artemis, have fixed charter employment, while Flex Artemis has some exposure to the spot market due to its variable long-term charter. Despite this, the company’s overall market risk exposure to a possibly weak freight market due to hefty vessel deliveries and modest export growth near term is mitigated by the substantial contract coverage of the remaining fleet.

Company's Charter Coverage (February 23, 2023)

Ample liquidity and FCFE generation are key to the $0.75/share dividend distribution

In the recent Q4 report released on February 7th, Flex's results closely aligned with the company's guidance and consensus expectations, indicating a stable trajectory without any surprises for the investors. Flex reported a Q4 TCE revenue of $97.0 million in line with guidance, and an adjusted EBITDA broadly in line with consensus expectation, with a $0.75 DPS resulting in a run-rate dividend yield of 11.7%.

The analysis assumes the company’s revenue guidance of $90 million for Q1 2024. The forecast considers Flex Constellation and Flex Artemis earning an average daily charter of $78,000 throughout 2024, broadly aligned with the 1 and 3-year time charters for modern vessels currently at $80,000/day and well below the $100,000/day+ charter rate required to support the current $265 million cost for a newbuild. Over the next 12 months, two 2019-built vessels will undergo their regulatory 5-year class renewals – Flex Constellation in Q1 2024 and Flex Courageous in Q2 2024. Adjusting for the off-hire revenue from these vessels, the estimated 2024 revenue result to $366 million, consistent with FactSet estimates at the time of writing.

Further, assuming a consistent average daily operating expense rate of $14,400 from 2023, Q4 2023 G&A expenses of $2.1 million per quarter and a total of $7 million in drydock payments for the two vessels mentioned, the projected Free Cash Flow to Firm (FCFF) for the next 12 months is $280.7 million, resulting in a 5.7% run-rate FCFF yield.

Author's Analysis

After servicing an estimated $210 million in debt amortization and interest payments for 2024, Flex is expected to generate a Free Cash Flow to Equity of $70 million in the next 12 months.

The company follows a variable dividend policy based on factors like cash flow generation and visibility, liquidity position, covenant compliance, and others. Over the last 10 quarters, since Q3 2021, Flex has distributed a fixed dividend of $0.75/share and occasionally enhanced it with a special dividend.

Based on my analysis, assuming a target 1.00x dividend cover, the projected FCFE generation alone is sufficient for a $0.33/share distribution. However, the company’s ample liquidity of $410.4 million (including cash reserved for minimum liquidity covenant purposes) can support the $0.75/share distribution (average dividend cover of 0.44x). At current prices, a $0.75/share dividend or $3.00/share annualized results in a run-rate dividend yield of 11.7%.

Author's Analysis

However, investors should exercise caution, if share weakness continues, dropping towards a 13% - 15% run-rate yield, the company may consider adjusting the dividend yield. This adjustment would aim for a more sustainable level aligning with FCFE generation and reducing the strain on the balance sheet.

Author's Analysis

Conclusion

Flex remains a solid investment alternative in the shipping universe, but a shift in the LNG market fundamentals has resulted in a rebase of the company’s equity currency to an 11% - 12% yield and $27 - $25 price, compared to a 10% yield a year ago at $30.

The combination of strong FCFF generation due to the company’s charter strategy offering visibility and insulating the revenue generation from the weak LNG spot market coupled with the solid liquidity position of $410.4 million (including cash reserved for minimum liquidity covenant purposes) suggests that the company can maintain the $0.75/share dividend ($3.00/share annualized) but any special dividend going forward may prove challenging.

Investors may tread with caution because any prolonged weakness in the company’s share price below current levels and closer to 13% - 15% run-rate yield, may prompt management to consider adjusting the distribution strategy to a more sustainable yield pricing. Hence, monitoring is crucial.

Assuming a minimum $3.00/share annualized dividend distribution, FLNG trades at a solid 11.7% yield.