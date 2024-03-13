Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 13, 2024 3:52 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.22K Followers

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference March 13, 2024 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Dickinson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Carter Gould - Barclays

Carter Gould

Good afternoon. Welcome to Day 2 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Carter Gould, covering U.S. biopharma. I am pleased to welcome Gilead Sciences to the stage.

Joining us from the company, Andy Dickinson, CFO. Andy, you’re going to make some opening comments, and then we'll launch in the Q&A.

Andy Dickinson

Great. Thanks. Thank you for having us, and thanks for joining the presentation. Look, at a high level, I'd say it's an exciting period for Gilead. We're moving into kind of the second stage of the restructuring expansion of the company. We have a number of growth opportunities and we expect accelerating growth through the end of the decade. So as most of you know, we have the world's largest HIV business, stable, growing long-term patent protection and a number of product launches that are coming between now and the end of the decade that should drive additional growth.

We have the world's leading cell therapy business. It's also a significant growth opportunity. We just are in the process of acquiring a company in liver disease that's exciting, a drug called seladelpar in PBC, which is another big growth opportunity for us. And then we have an oncology portfolio at Gilead that includes Trodelvy that we're really excited about. So when we kind of put it all together, we see outsized growth relative to the industry, continued diversification of the business and a very stable and growing business for the foreseeable future with no major patent clips. So that's the high-level overview, but we can dig into all the details.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Carter Gould

Recommended For You

About GILD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GILD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.