Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference March 13, 2024 11:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Dickinson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Carter Gould - Barclays

Carter Gould

Good afternoon. Welcome to Day 2 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Carter Gould, covering U.S. biopharma. I am pleased to welcome Gilead Sciences to the stage.

Joining us from the company, Andy Dickinson, CFO. Andy, you’re going to make some opening comments, and then we'll launch in the Q&A.

Andy Dickinson

Great. Thanks. Thank you for having us, and thanks for joining the presentation. Look, at a high level, I'd say it's an exciting period for Gilead. We're moving into kind of the second stage of the restructuring expansion of the company. We have a number of growth opportunities and we expect accelerating growth through the end of the decade. So as most of you know, we have the world's largest HIV business, stable, growing long-term patent protection and a number of product launches that are coming between now and the end of the decade that should drive additional growth.

We have the world's leading cell therapy business. It's also a significant growth opportunity. We just are in the process of acquiring a company in liver disease that's exciting, a drug called seladelpar in PBC, which is another big growth opportunity for us. And then we have an oncology portfolio at Gilead that includes Trodelvy that we're really excited about. So when we kind of put it all together, we see outsized growth relative to the industry, continued diversification of the business and a very stable and growing business for the foreseeable future with no major patent clips. So that's the high-level overview, but we can dig into all the details.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Carter Gould

Let's start on HIV. You're just coming out of CROI. Maybe let's start first with -- we have some more data on bictegravir, we get the ARTISTRY data. Can you maybe just kind of help us at the stage for your takeaways from that data as you think about -- as sort of the next step -- the next wave of assets coming out of Gilead's HIV?

Andy Dickinson

So the ARTISTRY data that Carter is highlighting is a Phase II study of bictegravir, which is the market-leading integrase inhibitor that is the backbone of Biktarvy, the world's most number one HIV regimen and the gold standard today for HIV treatment. We paired bictegravir with lenacapavir, which is a novel HIV integrase inhibitor. It's already approved.

And as you know, this novel mechanism is -- can be formulated as a once-daily pill, a once-weekly pill once monthly pill every 3 months or every 6 month subcutaneous. So the key is finding partner agents with it. And the data set that you're referring to is a once-daily pill, and this would be a doublet of, as I said bictegravir and lenacapavir. The data showed great viral suppression, very safe profile. There's a clear market opportunity for patients that are currently on complex regimens. So about 5% to 10% of HIV patients are on complex multi-tablet regimens oftentimes because they have resistance to one of the known mechanisms of actions.

This will be an obvious candidate for usage in those patients, but we expect the label to be more broad and to be for anyone that is biologically suppressed. And what that means is when -- if a physician and a patient are looking at moving to a regimen that may include a doublet, we think this gives them a new alternative that could be a much bigger opportunity than the market appreciates, recognizing that today, the number two treatment regimen in the market is a different doublet. We think we have the potential to displace that and other doublets over time. So it's been exciting. We're moving into Phase III and it's an opportunity that the market really hasn't paid a lot of attention to yet.

Carter Gould

And when we think about sort of -- the next -- the wave beyond that or the next drivers beyond that for HIV, the two that we kind of really focus on are neutralizing antibodies, we were just talking about that off stage before and then PrEP. Put PrEP aside for a second away and when we think about the neutralizing antibody data the small data set for sure. You had a couple of breakthroughs, but those were kind of explained with different complicating features, I'm sure you'll touch on that. At this point, how are you thinking about that as a product going forward?

Andy Dickinson

Well, I'd say there's three areas of growth beyond the daily double that I just talked about. One is the once-weekly orals, which we should talk about data CROI, then obviously, lenacapavir for prevention is the largest of the opportunities and incredibly exciting. And then you have the broadly neutralizing antibodies, which is two broadly neutralizing antibodies that are also paired with lenacapavir. We presented some data last year and then updated data this year at CROI. The broadly neutralizing antibodies at a high level are really just proof of concept that you can develop an effective every 6-month treatment regimen. This is probably a regimen that's not going to be ideal for most patients. You're talking about an infusion of a large amount of protein in the antibodies together with a separate subcu injection of lenacapavir but it's great proof of concept.

I mean, to put it in context, though, I think only 50% of the total HIV patients would be appropriate for these two antibodies when you look at their virus and the epitope that are covered by these antibodies, so it's a small commercial opportunity if there is one. There will be some patients we hear from KOLs that are not adherent, they just for whatever reason, don't take their pills, even though we all tend to think that it's easy to take your pills once a day. There are many people with HIV that just for whatever reason aren't able to do it and don't do it.

And the interesting feedback to us last year and then again this year from a number of KOLs with the broadly neutralizing antibodies that they do see a small subset of patients that they think could really benefit from that regimen because they're not adherent on orals. That may change, of course, if we launch other orals that are more convenient for them as well.

Carter Gould

So I'm going to come back to the once weekly in a second, but PrEP, I think is the most important catalyst for the company this year, you may agree or disagree, but we think it is. And certainly, when you think about the HIV growth sort of resetting HIV growth over the balance of the decade and into the next -- into the 2030s, super important.

I guess one question I think people struggle with is how big is that opportunity potentially? We've seen Truvada, Descovy, go on to become big drugs, face generic challenges. But I think when launching that PrEP opportunity, Gilead did that to some extent, with sort of one hand tied behind their back in terms of how aggressive you're going to be? As you know, different era to some extent, how aggressive are you guys going to be in sort of thinking about this as a commercial opportunity than maybe you did in the early 20 teens?

Andy Dickinson

I think we see a much larger opportunity for the long-acting injectables than you could see with the once daily pills that we launched starting a decade ago. So to put it in context, again, we have lenacapavir as a single agent. Again, this is a drug that's already approved is in every 6 month subcutaneous injection for highly treatment-experienced patients, is that exact same dose and formulation that's being studied in large Phase III studies that will read out later this year and then either both of them later this year or one later this year, one early next year. We expect to launch commercially this product as an every 6 month injection for prevention by the end of next year.

And because of the convenience in every 6 months, we think it will fundamentally open the prevention market in three different ways. So just -- but to provide some context, when Truvada, which was the first oral drug approved for prevention went generic 2.5 years ago or 3 years ago now, the prevention market was about a $2 billion branded market between Truvada and Descovy, which was another two-drug combination that we also had approved for prevention that's still being used widely today.

The market has grown dramatically over the last 3 years. So we would assume -- and all of those sales were predominantly in the United States. So kind of broadly, you should think of the prevention market today as a $2.5 billion to $3 billion market only in the United States and growing rapidly. Last year, it was growing north of 20%. This year, it's grown kind of in the mid-teens but there's still significant growth. And that growth should accelerate dramatically within every 6 month subcu.

So the opportunity is, one that with every 6 month subcu, today, we think that maybe 25% to 30% of the patients that should be getting PrEP are on PrEP. We think that will -- the usage across that group of patients will -- or people at risk of getting HIV will increase significantly. .

Secondly, we think the way that you think of the market should expand dramatically. So the best way to describe that is the Center for Disease Control describes the prevention market very narrowly today in the United States as being appropriate for men having sex with men and IV drug users. That's about 1.3 million people roughly in the United States that are currently targeted for PrEP.

If on the other hand, you think of the prevention market, as we do as a market that's appropriate for everyone that has multiple sexual partners or people for instance that have STDs. Last year alone, there were 13 million people, so 10x the number of the CDC estimates that were diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease.

So we look at the PrEP market much more broadly. We think the label will last with the current world of the drugs be broad and be appropriate for anyone that physicians and the patient feel or at risk of getting HIV. And then the third leg of growth is used outside of the United States. So that Europe and Asia are untapped markets, we think that are in every 6-month prevention even for government payers, they will look at differently in terms of what it can do because you're ensuring compliance.

Again, with the orals today, Carter, as you know, like the orals are incredibly effective at preventing the transmission of HIV the challenge is that people don't take the pills every day because they don't have HIV. And the adherence is a real problem and it leads to less than ideal efficacy with the injection you should see incredibly strong efficacy that's guaranteed over a 6 month period given the administration.

Carter Gould

Maybe -- and the one -- just to circle back and maybe tie up each of you here for a second. On the once weekly, do you feel like now you've kind of got the regimen you're ready to go forward with? I know you've had a number of options you've been sort of advancing.

Andy Dickinson

Yes, I think we have two regimens that we're going forward with, both of which are really exciting. And again, similar to once daily doublet that is moving into Phase III. These regimens that we think are probably underappreciated in terms of their attractiveness to patients. So the first regimen that we presented Phase II data at CROI, together with our partners at Merck is a combination of lenacapavir and Merck's islatravir showed just like our daily doublet, very strong viral suppression, a clean safety profile.

Given some of the challenges with islatravir over the last couple of years, we think that physicians in the market will watch closely the same data over the large, longer studies. But we, together with Merck are moving aggressively into Phase III studies. Even though that's a partnered agent and a partnered regimen when we model it out and look at how we see the development of that. We see that regimen as being positive to our overall growth in HIV even though we share some of the economics with Merck for a whole host of reasons that I can get into if it's helpful.

Secondly, at CROI, we presented Phase I data for our wholly owned once-weekly integrase inhibitor that is GS-1720 when you read about it. And again, we showed very potent viral suppression in Phase I studies. We're now moving into Phase II studies as a once-weekly combination either with lencapavir or a prodrug of lenacapavir. This will be about 12 to 24 months behind the program with Merck, but probably has broader commercial potential, given that many KOLs really favor an integrase inhibitor as a backbone for therapy today. So again, it would be an integrase inhibitor, not that dissimilar from bictegravir together with lenacapavir once weekly moving into Phase II and then rapidly, we believe moving into Phase III.

And again, it goes back to the point that I made earlier that when you look between now and the end of the decade, we should have at least four or five new product approvals in HIV that will drive outsized growth. And maybe just to put that in context is like today, our guidance for our HIV business for 2024 is 4% growth which is about 2% to 3% growth in the treatment market in all major markets and much higher growth in prevention with an expanded market we expect with these product launches for that growth curve to accelerate significantly through the end of the decade and beyond.

Carter Gould

You alluded to the closing of the Synovate transaction. Now that the deal is closed at this point, are we getting here, I guess, more thoughts on how you guys are thinking about the size of the drug in question here and maybe portray sort of the opportunity, the TAM and duration, et cetera, and things like that?

Andy Dickinson

Well, we haven't closed the deal yet. So it's coming. We did get the period exactly right. So assuming that the shareholders tender as we expect them to we'll close it here in the coming weeks, which we're excited about. And we will provide more updates over time. I think when you step back, again, seladelpar is a drug that has incredibly strong set of Phase III data. The application for approval with the FDA is on file and has been accepted. The drug has a PDUFA date in August and a really significant opportunity. So there's about 130,000 patients in orphan disease, which is important for a whole host of reasons in terms of how you think about pricing and also how you think about in fact, on the Production Act. It's a large orphan disease, not that dissimilar from the pulmonary hypertension market that many of you know and that particularly had participated in Letairis.

There's 130,000 patients, we believe, in the United States that would benefit from the treatment, an almost equal number of 25,000 and really strong data. So the market opportunity in our mind is larger than the market currently appreciates. We also feel like we're the perfect partner for this agent and can really maximize the value. And the reason is we have the largest liver sales organization globally with our global hepatitis business. So we have the market-leading hepatitis C therapies as well as the [indiscernible] hepatitis B which is an outstanding therapy. We have a hepatitis D sales force in Europe and at some in well in the United States for Hepcludex.

And 80% of the physicians that treat PBC and that we'll be prescribing seladelpar are already covered by ourselves. So we know the disease. We know the physicians. We have infrastructure in place. There are significant synergies with our existing business and significant upside, we believe, to kind of street models group for where this program could go.

Carter Gould

Maybe let's move on to cell therapy. The Kite business has been a pretty robust growth engine for you, a little bit choppier off late. You've talked about some of the headwinds in the first half. Second half, I think is really kind of where the question is for investors is do we see a return to growth. At this point, how are you thinking about that confidence in that growth?

Andy Dickinson

Yes, absolutely. It's still a growth business for us. And when you talk about kind of the choppiness, what you're referring to is the United States. Outside of the United States, we still see incredibly strong growth and significant uptake in cell therapy. We also see that in the United States, but there are a couple of headwinds in the United States have led to more of a flat [indiscernible] over the last 3 quarters, and we see that changing. So to answer your question specifically, you will see strong growth this year in the cell therapy business, we expect double-digit growth it should accelerate in the second half to your point as we work through some of these issues in the United States.

I should also say, specifically, but I should also say that long term, nothing has changed. I mean it's very clear when you look at the data and cell therapy. I mean this is incredible data transformative for patients. It appears to be curative in most of these hematological diseases. And there's no doubt in our mind that uptake of cell therapies will just continue to grow for many, many years from here, and you have the potential, of course, in autoimmune neurology and then maybe solid tumors and virology over the longer run.

To your question in the United States today, what we're seeing in the authorized treatment centers, which are typically academic centers and large hospitals and large cities are three different things; one, the transplant centers have more demand and they can satisfied with their existing bed capacity. And that's been exacerbated by the uptake of some of the BCMA cell therapies, that will resolve itself over time, but it doesn't happen overnight. A lot of the largest hospitals that we work with are working on expanding their transplant centers to have more treatment beds available for both the DLBCL, follicular lymphoma and multiple myeloma markets, et cetera.

The second thing that we're seeing is in some of these hospitals, there is some increased use of device specifics that have been approved. It's curious given that the bispecifics don't have the same overall survival data that you see with the cell therapies. So there's a lot of education that we're -- our team is embarking on to help physicians reinforce with physicians the incredibly strong data from cell therapy and the fact that it's important that patients are or given this treatment option. You also see better outcomes if the patients are given the treatment earlier in DLBCL. So reinforcing that using it in second line gives [indiscernible] to much better overall survival over the long run versus the third line plus.

And then finally, you are seeing some physicians who for whatever reason by patients in the clinical trials instead of using the existing approved cell therapies, which is also we feel inappropriate is something that with education, you can work on over time. So it's a multipronged approach. The last thing that we're doing, as you know, is we have a significant program to move cell therapy to community hospitals and community oncology treatment centers. So today, about 20% of the patients in the approved indications come to at the outset, these large hospitals and academic centers, the remaining 80% in the community, 30% of that 80%, 30 percentage points actually are referred to the academic centers at some point. So eventually, you get 50% of the patients today in these large academic centers you're focused on increasing usage there.

But we're also focused on reaching the 50% of the patients that never get to these large hospitals and academic centers to make sure that they are saving therapy available to them. And that is going to take years to kind of move these treatments into the community setting in partnership with the large community oncology practices. So we have a couple of programs underway in Tennessee. I think next one is in Virginia. We're working with other states and we'll make slow and steady progress where we expect.

Carter Gould

So to be clear, that second half outlook that you talked about, though, it's not contingent upon massive inflection in the community adoption?

Andy Dickinson

No, I don't think. So I think the community is probably longer term. There will be some additional uptake in the community this year, but that should grow year after year after year as we move into these efforts. I think the near-term in selection is all about the existing authorized treatment centers, putting the class share of cell therapy up above 15%. So today, just to put it in context about 15% of patients in second-line DLBCL 15% to 17%, I think, today are getting cell therapy despite the fact that you have this incredible overall survival data. And for third line plus, as you know, I think it's 42% survival after or 5 years, and these are patients that were almost certainly going to die within weeks before they get their cell therapy treatment, so really remarkable data.

And then in second line, again, the overall survival data gap for 3 years, if I remember correctly is 6% from the ZUMA-7 study. So they should all be getting cell therapy in our view, but today it's really 15% to 17%. So in the near term, it's changing the treatment decisions that are being made in these large hospitals and ATCs.

Carter Gould

Maybe move to the, I guess, the newest member of your cell therapy kind of pipeline or certainly came into the portfolio not too long ago, and you've had some risking Phase I data late last year, that in need of pivotal data coming later this year. We also had briefing documents for related programs from legend in Bristol out today. You're asking a very unfair question around the briefing document. You probably didn't have a ton of time to review and how -- and all that changes how you guys are thinking about Anito-Cel and its differentiation, either on efficacy or the safety tolerability side?

Andy Dickinson

Yes. I mean, obviously, we're digesting the briefing documents right now. I think the initial take on the questions are largely what we expected. We need to see the data. I mean there's some reference to early deaths in the study on treatment versus compare the -- so we'll need to kind of keep the data. But what I can say is the data that we and ourselves have seen so far from the Anito-Cel is incredibly encouraging, both on the efficacy and safety.

And remember, our construct is completely different. We have a smaller binding domain called the D-Domain that is more stable. We get much higher transduction efficiency when we use the viral vector when we put the viral vector together with the T-cells, which means that we can give a lower cell dose. There's treatment each one of these cell therapies. And of course, you see this more broadly than DLBCL. They are so different that because you're combining biology and engineering that it's hard to make any conclusions from one to the other until you actually see the data.

So what we've seen so far is we don't see -- we see very good efficacy with a Anito-Cel 100% response rate. We're still waiting to reach kind of the median PFS as we know from the early set of Phase I patients. We'll have the data later this year similar to ZUMA-1 for Yescarta. If the data is as strong as we expected to be registrationable data. So we look at the data. But I don't think anything in the briefing documents changes anything for us. You and I were talking in the whole way about the difficulty of the overall survival data were so many of the patients after the cell therapy treatment or crossing operating other therapies as well, which can always, as I understand it, confound overall survival analyses, you see this in breast cancer studies all the time.

So when we look at it from a macro perspective, given the data that we have and have seen and the competitor data, we think the risk benefit significantly favors cell therapy we see cell therapies being taken up more and we see a big opportunity for the Anito-Cel.

Carter Gould

Maybe in the last 90 seconds, I'm going to ask you rather an open-ended question around how Gilead is approaching health therapy for immunology. We see sort of a gold rush going on or at least the mentality with people with CD19 programs going after Lupus. Just update us on kind of giving that efforts and how we're thinking about that given level of competitive intensity and matching up immensely?

Andy Dickinson

Well first of all, we're following the field very closely. We talk to all of these companies. Then we have two potentials here. One, we have an early-stage mix generation program for CD19 constructs with two of them that are different, but they have both a CD28 and 4-1BB costimulatory domains. The data that we're seeing in some of the Phase I studies so far in hematological indications looks really great and the safety data looks great. Those have potential potentially in autoimmune, and we could always go in that direction.

We're also looking at all the companies that are working in this space. And honestly, I think we're going to follow the space really closely not just in '24, but beyond. So the analogy I'd use is BCMA. When we shut down the Kite BCMA program 5 years ago, it took us another 4 years to monitor the space and find our SELEX with the ideal partner. And you can see the same thing here.

So whether we move forward internally, whether we partner with someone externally, we think we're in a great position to kind of see all the data, watch us evolve determine whether autologous cell therapies are going to win here. We do think that allogeneic cell therapies in autoimmune may have significant potential. We're watching those companies closely too. So -- and I think we're positioned as the partner to be able to hold the right therapy. And if we see data externally that suggest that someone has the best-in-class opportunity. So more to come on that, but it is an exciting development for sure.

Carter Gould

Perfect. There's plenty more we could have touched on for Gilead, but we're out of time. Andy thank you very much for the opportunity today.

Andy Dickinson

Thanks for having us.