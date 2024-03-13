Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.22K Followers

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) J.P. Morgan 2024 Industrials Conference Call March 13, 2024 10:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Jay Malave - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Seth Seifman - J.P. Morgan

Seth Seifman

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back to the aerospace defense track at the 2024 JPMorgan Industrials Conference. I'm Seth Seifman, the U.S. Aerospace Defense equity analyst.

We are very grateful now and been very happy to have Lockheed Martin with us now. We have Jay Malave, CFO; we have Chris Fritz from Investor Relations. And we're going to do a little Q&A here, a little fireside chat. I'll ask some questions and we'll open it up to the audience as well. I think maybe Jay is going to start us off with a little statement here.

Jay Malave

Yes, Safe Harbor statement here. The statements made today that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of federal securities law. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Please see Lockheed Martin's SEC filings, including our 2023 Form 10-K for a description of some of those factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

All right. So we're good to go.

Seth Seifman

Excellent. Very good. And with that, maybe we'll dive in. I'm sure no surprise to you as usual for many years the early questions are about the F-35 company's biggest program. And so why don't you tell us a little bit about where things stand and particularly maybe starting off with TR-3.

Jay Malave

TR-3. Okay. So TR-3, it's really pretty much the same as what we mentioned about a month ago. And so we are in lab testing as well as in flight testing, flight testing as capability. It

Recommended For You

About LMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LMT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.